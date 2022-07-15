Dollar General Announces a Sweeping Change Through the Duration of 2022

Though individual locations have been recently announced as closing, company expansion is occurring at a hastened pace. With that pace comes an important technological change presently being tested.

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and Investor.DollarGeneral.com.

Introduction

My previous piece on Dollar General, for NewsBreak, focused on the recently announced closings of three longstanding Ohio locations: a Dollar General Market that is permanently shuttering, and two standard locations that are closing indefinitely due to safety issues.

The article can be read by clicking here, and it states: In terms of the number of its U.S. locations, Dollar General is the top brick and mortar store chain in the country, specializing in a variety of items discounted to as low as one dollar.

According to Wikipedia.org, for the sake of perspective, as of April 11, 2022 Dollar General operated 18,216 stores in the continental United States. However, per an updated ScrapeHero.com entry, 18,416 Dollar General locations operate in the United States as of July 10, 2022.

As the company has expressed, the latter figure shows a substantial uptick in locations, 200 from April 11 to the present.

This expansion, though, is not related to the “sweeping change” as addressed in the title of this article. What reiterating these numbers does, however, is effectively illustrate just how ambitious their new plan is due to the largess of the company.

Let us explore further.

Dollar General, 2022

Last month, The-Sun.com joined Forbes.com and dozens of like media outlets in reporting the latest news from Dollar General about an upcoming change that may one day soon take over the entirety of the company’s locations.

From The-Sun.com’s “Check it Out; Dollar General Makes a New Change to its Stores — Here’s How the Move Will Affect Customers”: The alteration comes as the US retailer is opening up approximately three stores a day, resulting in an additional 1,100 stores, according to Forbes. About 200 Dollar General stores across the nation will start advertising and positioning $1 products more strategically to customers this year and incorporating a significant change to the purchasing process. The major change is that the retailer is testing self-checkout as the only way of making in-store purchases. The move is to allow store employees to better assist customers.

The big change — the self-checkout — is expected to become the exclusive method of checkout in all Dollar General stores, should the test succeed.

Conclusion

Dollar General will likely remain one of the nation’s most financially successful companies, regardless of its strategic changes — which, at times, has caused the internet to question whether the company is facing severe business challenges.

As I had addressed in prior articles, the company is in fine shape and well ensconced among the ten highest revenue-generating companies in the country. According to Investor.DollarGeneral.com, 2021 capped off a typically strong year by most financial metrics, though same-store sales declined: Fiscal year 2021 net sales increased 1.4% to $34.2 billion compared to $33.7 billion in fiscal year 2020. The net sales increase was primarily driven by positive sales contributions from new stores, partially offset by a decline in same-store sales and the impact of store closures. Same-store sales decreased 2.8% compared to fiscal year 2020, driven by a decline in customer traffic, partially offset by an increase in average transaction amount. Same-store sales in the 2021 period declined in each of the consumables, apparel, seasonal, and home products categories.

The company is taking a risk with its proposed change to self-checkout only. Time will determine the success of the endeavor, and whether customers not used to this method will adapt to it.

Thank you for reading.

