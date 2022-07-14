Update: Plans For Dollar General Closings in 2022

New closures have recently been announced by the company.

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Mansfield New Journal, and Cleveland19.com.

In terms of the number of its U.S. locations, Dollar General is the top brick and mortar store chain in the country, specializing in a variety of items discounted to as low as one dollar.

According to Wikipedia.org: As of April 11, 2022, Dollar General operates 18,216 stores in the continental United States. The company began in 1939 as a family-owned business called J.L. Turner and Son in Scottsville, Kentucky, owned by James Luther Turner and Cal Turner. In 1955, the name changed to Dollar General Corporation and in 1968 the company went public on the New York Stock Exchange. Fortune 500 recognized Dollar General in 1999 and in 2020 reached #112. Dollar General has grown to become one of the most profitable stores in the rural United States with revenue reaching around $27 billion in 2019.

That said, per an updated ScrapeHero.com entry: There are 18,416 Dollar General locations in the United States as of July 10, 2022. The state with the most number of Dollar General locations in the US is Texas, with 1,731 locations, which is 9% of all Dollar General locations in America.

Clearly, this shows a substantial uptick in locations, 200 from April 11 to the present.

On May 4 of this year, NewsBreak published my article, “Plans For Dollar General Closings in 2022.” The article addressed mounting online rumors of individual location closings, separating fact from fiction in that regard while addressing formal company plans to actually expand.

Since that article was written, however, announcements have indeed been made by the company regarding location closures.

Let us explore further.

Dollar General New Closures, 2022

Per a June 6 article on BestLifeOnline.com, entitled “If You Shop at Dollar General, Prepare for This Major Closure, as of July 18”: As reported by the Mansfield News Journal, the Dollar General Market located in the West Park Shopping Center in Mansfield, Ohio, will be closing its doors on July 18. The store windows display signage confirming the closing, along with the classic phrase "everything must go." The outlet reached out to Dollar General for additional details about the closing, with the media department acknowledging receipt of the email. The corporate media office for Dollar General did not respond to phone or email requests for comment, the outlet said.

It should be noted the Dollar General Markets are approximately double the size of the company’s standard stores, and differ in inventory by also selling meat products and produce.

Also, Cleveland19.com reported word of two temporary but indefinite closures, also in Ohio. The stores are located at 375 South Green Road and 4279 Mayfield Road.

As excerpted from the report: Earlier this week, city officials ordered two Dollar General stores to immediately close, after officials found “critical safety issues” including, blocked aisles, lack of access to the electrical panel and inaccessible fire extinguishers. “For example, if there were an electrical fire, the fire department would not be able to access the main disconnect and the City’s Code requires that the panel is readily accessible,” Keith Benjamin, Director of Community Development for the City of South Euclid, said. “Many of the aisles were completely blocked with stock carts, impeding safe exit in the event of an emergency. In addition, fire extinguishers were blocked by the stock carts, rendering them completely useless in the case of a fire.” City officials said the stores were also dirty and unsanitary.

The two locations are planned to reopen, unlike the Dollar General Market in Mansfield which is permanent, but not until all safety measures have been fulfilled.

The above news aside, the company remains in full expansion mode, per current company press releases. Should anything change, I will share the information here, on NewsBreak.

