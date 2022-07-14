Mansfield, OH

Update: Plans For Dollar General Closings in 2022

Joel Eisenberg

New closures have recently been announced by the company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QOt6e_0gg5jh9v00
Dollar GeneralShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Mansfield New Journal, and Cleveland19.com.

Introduction

In terms of the number of its U.S. locations, Dollar General is the top brick and mortar store chain in the country, specializing in a variety of items discounted to as low as one dollar.

According to Wikipedia.org: As of April 11, 2022, Dollar General operates 18,216 stores in the continental United States. The company began in 1939 as a family-owned business called J.L. Turner and Son in Scottsville, Kentucky, owned by James Luther Turner and Cal Turner. In 1955, the name changed to Dollar General Corporation and in 1968 the company went public on the New York Stock Exchange. Fortune 500 recognized Dollar General in 1999 and in 2020 reached #112. Dollar General has grown to become one of the most profitable stores in the rural United States with revenue reaching around $27 billion in 2019.

That said, per an updated ScrapeHero.com entry: There are 18,416 Dollar General locations in the United States as of July 10, 2022. The state with the most number of Dollar General locations in the US is Texas, with 1,731 locations, which is 9% of all Dollar General locations in America.

Clearly, this shows a substantial uptick in locations, 200 from April 11 to the present.

On May 4 of this year, NewsBreak published my article, “Plans For Dollar General Closings in 2022.” The article addressed mounting online rumors of individual location closings, separating fact from fiction in that regard while addressing formal company plans to actually expand.

Since that article was written, however, announcements have indeed been made by the company regarding location closures.

Let us explore further.

Dollar General New Closures, 2022

Per a June 6 article on BestLifeOnline.com, entitled “If You Shop at Dollar General, Prepare for This Major Closure, as of July 18”: As reported by the Mansfield News Journal, the Dollar General Market located in the West Park Shopping Center in Mansfield, Ohio, will be closing its doors on July 18. The store windows display signage confirming the closing, along with the classic phrase "everything must go." The outlet reached out to Dollar General for additional details about the closing, with the media department acknowledging receipt of the email. The corporate media office for Dollar General did not respond to phone or email requests for comment, the outlet said.

It should be noted the Dollar General Markets are approximately double the size of the company’s standard stores, and differ in inventory by also selling meat products and produce.

Also, Cleveland19.com reported word of two temporary but indefinite closures, also in Ohio. The stores are located at 375 South Green Road and 4279 Mayfield Road.

As excerpted from the report: Earlier this week, city officials ordered two Dollar General stores to immediately close, after officials found “critical safety issues” including, blocked aisles, lack of access to the electrical panel and inaccessible fire extinguishers. “For example, if there were an electrical fire, the fire department would not be able to access the main disconnect and the City’s Code requires that the panel is readily accessible,” Keith Benjamin, Director of Community Development for the City of South Euclid, said. “Many of the aisles were completely blocked with stock carts, impeding safe exit in the event of an emergency. In addition, fire extinguishers were blocked by the stock carts, rendering them completely useless in the case of a fire.” City officials said the stores were also dirty and unsanitary.

The two locations are planned to reopen, unlike the Dollar General Market in Mansfield which is permanent, but not until all safety measures have been fulfilled.

Conclusion

The above news aside, the company remains in full expansion mode, per current company press releases. Should anything change, I will share the information here, on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dollar General# Store# Business# Money# Discount Variety Stores

Comments / 109

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
66989 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Calls For a Walgreens Boycott Trend as Company Pharmacists Reject Prescriptions Based on Moral Grounds

Pharmacists are not obligated to fill prescriptions if they disagree with contents based on personal moral or religious values. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Twitter.com, NJ.com, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Newsweek.com, and The Star Tribune.

Read full story
622 comments

Costco Enforces Members-Only Gas Model

Beginning this month in New Jersey, Costco has limited its gas purchases exclusively to members. Will a national rollout follow?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NJ.com, TheStreet.com, and News.Yahoo.com,

Read full story
21 comments

Sweeping Changes For Cracker Barrel in 2022

Though the company has generally remained a high-achiever, recent developments have hastened changes for the duration of the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CrackerBarrel.com, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, and FSRMagazine.com.

Read full story
179 comments

Plans For El Pollo Loco For the Remainder of 2022

Company word is for the entity to cut its 2021 losses while implementing aggressive expansion strategies moving forward. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, QSRMagazine.com, GlobeNewswire.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Walmart, Kroger and Dollar General are Piloting Exclusive Self-Checkout Locations

All three superchains are poised to implement self-checkout payments exclusively within the next several years, eliminating cashier positions. Other companies are expected to follow.

Read full story
161 comments

Plans For Lane Bryant in 2022 Following Parent Company Bankruptcy

Following the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of Lane Bryant’s parent company, Ascena, in 2020, and subsequent closures of 157 locations, have the retailer’s financial metrics improved in the current calendar year?

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

TV History: In 1976, Lorne Michaels Made an Offer to The Beatles to Reunite on “Saturday Night Live”

The year was 1976, nearly 10 years following the group’s final paid appearance, and seven years after their unannounced Apple Corps. rooftop concert. The Beatles Statue; Pier Head, LiverpoolIJ Portwine, Unsplash.

Read full story
10 comments
San Francisco, CA

Plans For Nordstrom Rack Location Closings in 2022

The discount iteration of the department store stalwart has announced strategic business decisions for the current calendar year. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business location closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports.Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNBC.com, Wikipedia.org, SFGate.com, Stores.NordstromRack.com, ScrapeHero.com, RetailDive.com, Press.Nordstrom.com, PRNewswire.com, ChainStoreage.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
8 comments

Coping with Bipolar Rage or Intermittent Explosive Disorder

For those who bear the brunt, help is available for you as well. This article is free of bias, and though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice or diagnosis herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional foranypotential issue related to this article that requires attention.

Read full story
59 comments

Dollar General Announces a Sweeping Change Through the Duration of 2022

Though individual locations have been recently announced as closing, company expansion is occurring at a hastened pace. With that pace comes an important technological change presently being tested.

Read full story
302 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Combating Southern California’s Homeless Problem

The state maintains the highest percentage of unhoused individuals in the country, accounting for approximately one-fifth of the U.S. homeless population. Southern California holds the distinction as the region with the largest homeless rate.

Read full story
18 comments

Target Implements Sweeping Changes For the Duration of 2022

Target Corporation’s updated 2022 plan will focus on inventory and customer culture. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, Corporate.Target.com, and NRF.com.

Read full story
43 comments
Chico, CA

Plans For Chico’s and White House Black Market Closings in 2022

The women’s clothing companies, owned by Chico’s FAS, are permanently shuttering at least 40 locations in the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Market Screen, and RetailDive.com.

Read full story
12 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Plans to Improve 405 Freeway Traffic

Southern California commuters hope for the best on a daily basis, while out-of-towners consider the Interstate a must-see Los Angeles legend. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashable.com, Wikipedia.org, and FountainValley.org.

Read full story
24 comments

U.S. Bank Location Closures in 2022

Last year, Wells Fargo permanently shuttered 269 branch locations, representing the most closures of any U.S. bank. Institutional closings outside of Wells Fargo continue throughout 2022.

Read full story
24 comments

Sweeping Walmart Changes Announced For the Duration of 2022

One of the world’s wealthiest companies reported on immediate and upcoming changes effectuated to improve workplace and consumer culture. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and EatThis.com.

Read full story
311 comments

Mexican Fast Food Restaurants Closing and Opening Locations in 2022

Individual location considerations continue on a strategic basis for many. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NRN.com, Yum.com, RestaurantClicks.com, FOX46.com, RestaurantClicks.com, and MouthBySouthwest.com.

Read full story
12 comments

Sears Hometown 2022 Closings Announced

The bankrupt Sears Holdings spun off Sears Hometown and Outlets in 2012. The entity is closing approximately 100 stores over 30 states over the next few weeks, and liquidating inventory to draw down debt.

Read full story
17 comments

Plans For National Fast Food Chain Closures in 2022

Since Wendy’s supplanted Burger King as the second-largest American fast food chain in 2020, other perennial quick-serve restaurants have undergone similar paradigm shifts. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, RestaurantClicks.com, Mashed.com, GrouperSandwich.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy