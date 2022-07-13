Target Implements Sweeping Changes For the Duration of 2022

Target Corporation’s updated 2022 plan will focus on inventory and customer culture.

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: ScrapeHero.com, Corporate.Target.com, and NRF.com.

Introduction

I have written previously for NewsBreak about the Target chain. See here for a May, 2022 piece, “Will Target’s Growth Threaten Walmart’s Dominance,” which detailed the ongoing strides of the Target chain to become the country’s top retailer.

From the article, which included this excerpt from a Target Corporation press release released in March and which, in part, disclosed plans for 30 new brick and mortar store openings in the current calendar year: Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced its plan to invest up to $5 billion to continue scaling its operations in 2022. Target will invest in its physical stores, digital experiences, fulfillment capabilities and supply chain capacity that further differentiate its retail offering and drive continued growth. “Years of investment in our team and business have driven our sales beyond $100 billion and positioned Target to meet the needs of our guests no matter how they choose to shop,” said Michael Fiddelke, chief financial officer, Target.

Today, according to ScrapeHero.com: There are 1,934 Target locations in the United States as of July 04, 2022. The state with the most number of Target locations in the US is California, with 311 locations, which is 16% of all Target locations in America.

The company’s business is exceedingly strong, and yet they continue to pivot in order to meet the demands and shifts of an ever-changing marketplace.

Let us explore further.

Target, 2022

Last month, Target Corporation issued another press release, this one announcing another round of plans for the remainder of the current calendar year.

“Target Corporation Announces Updated 2022 Plan Focused on Inventory Optimization” stated the following: The Company is planning several actions in the second quarter, including additional markdowns, removing excess inventory and canceling orders. The action plan also includes the addition of incremental holding capacity near U.S. ports to add flexibility and speed in the portions of the supply chain most affected by external volatility; pricing actions to address the impact of unusually high transportation and fuel costs; and working with suppliers to shorten distances and lead times in the supply chain. Additionally, the Company is further accelerating work that’s already in flight, including rapid revisions to sales forecasts, promotional plans and cost expectations by category.

Though the company remains healthy and among the top revenue-generators of its type in the U.S., the actions taken are hoped to ensure their growth moving forward while providing the expected level of customer service.

On that matter, the press release also quoted Brian Cornell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Target Corporation: “Target’s business continues to generate healthy increases in traffic and sales, despite sustained volatility in the macro environment, including shifting consumer buying patterns and rapidly changing operating conditions. Since we reported our first quarter results, we have continued to monitor external conditions and have determined the necessary actions to remain nimble in the current environment. The additional steps we are announcing today will ensure that we deliver for our guests while driving further growth.

According to the National Retail Federation, Target ended 2021 as the seventh-highest revenue generator in the country, with sales of $104.62 billion.

Conclusion

Target remains a top ten U.S. revenue generator due in large part to the consistent pivoting of its business model and focus based on the times.

The forthcoming changes may be substantial, though the company brand will remain recognizably Target.

