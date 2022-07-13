Chico, CA

Plans For Chico’s and White House Black Market Closings in 2022

Joel Eisenberg

The women’s clothing companies, owned by Chico’s FAS, are permanently shuttering at least 40 locations in the current calendar year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RfoFB_0ge6t8l800
Chico’sShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Market Screen, and RetailDive.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive overview of the Chico’s women’s clothing chain: Chico's FAS is an American women's clothing and accessories retailer founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, Florida. The company was founded by Marvin and Helene Gralnick and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida. Chico's FAS operates four brands: its namesake Chico's store, White House Black Market, Soma and TellTale.

Information about sister company White House Black Market is contained in its own Wikipedia page, which states: White House Black Market is an American women's clothing retailer headquartered in Fort Myers, Floria. The multichannel brand, founded in 1985, specializes in upscale clothing. White House Black Market owns and operates various clothing and accessories boutiques in the United States and Canada, where they sell their tops, dresses, skirts, pants, jackets, outerwear, shoes, jewelry, and accessories. Since 2003, White House Black Market has operated as a subsidiary of Chico's FAS… White House Black Market currently operates more than 440 boutiques and over 60 outlets across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S Virgin Islands.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 504 Chico's locations in the United States as of June 30, 2022. The state with the most number of Chico's locations in the US is California, with 49 locations, which is 9% of all Chico's locations in America.

The companies have been called “iconic” by reporters, and yet recent word of company closures is causing closer industry-wide scrutiny.

Let us explore further.

Chico’s, 2022

Per a June, 2022 article from BestLifeOnline.com, entitled “This Iconic Chain is Closing 40 Locations This Year,” Chico’s is bearing the brunt of financial challenges: According to an analysis from Market Screen, the stores that are closing are primarily "underperforming, mall-based Chico's and WHBM boutiques." The report didn't denote specific locations to be closed, nor when exactly they would be closing their doors.

Conflicting information from December of 2021, however, appeared in RetailDive.com. In its piece titled “With Profits Up, Chico’s Slows Down Store Closure Plans,” the following information was disclosed: Overall comps rose 28% year over year, with Chico’s up 23%, White House Black Market up 33% and Soma up 30.2%. Soma comps also rose 43.5% from 2019, with NPD Group data showing growth outpacing in some categories, per a company press release. During a call with analysts, the women’s apparel retailer said it slowed its plans for 30 to 40 store closures this year in light of renewed profitability at some stores. The company swung into the black in the quarter with net income of $18.2 million, from last year’s $55.9 million loss and 2019’s $8.1 million loss.

That said, 40 stores have indeed been announced by the company as closing in 2022, which represents a new strategy not necessarily representing the same 40 stores that were planned to shutter mid-last year.

Conclusion

As with so many longstanding companies, a combination of elements including pandemic repercussions, inflation, supply chain shortages and more have impacted Chico’s and White House Black Market. A resultant decrease in mall traffic contributed to the underperforming locations.

The company is not going out of business; announced location closures are strategic and individual in nature.

I will update readers here, on NewsBreak, in the event of further news.

Thank you for reading.

