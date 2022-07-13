Plans to Improve 405 Freeway Traffic

Southern California commuters hope for the best on a daily basis, while out-of-towners consider the Interstate a must-see Los Angeles legend.

405 Freeway Stock photo

Author’s Note

Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Mashable.com, Wikipedia.org, and FountainValley.org.

Introduction

As anyone who lives in the vicinity of Los Angeles or the San Fernando Valley could attest, the 405 Freeway is typically congested with vehicles regardless of the time of day. The joke for those of us who live here is ”It’s called the 405 as it takes four or five hours to get anywhere.”

On second thought, it’s frequently true and no joke at all.

I moved to Hollywood, California from Brooklyn, New York in 1989. Following a brief two-year stint back to the east coast in 1991, I’ve been living continuously in the San Fernando Valley ever since.

As a writer-producer for television and film, my production company offices were housed variously at Sunset-Gower Studios and Paramount Studios for several years, meaning, I traveled to the Hollywood area from my home in Northridge five days weekly. I left my house at 5:30AM every morning so I could arrive at my office before 6. Otherwise, if I left much later, my less than thirty-minute commute could conceivably have taken two hours — up to 90 minutes of that on the 405 South, barely seven miles from the Freeway entrance near my home before hitting the less-trafficked 101.

Due to tiring of leaving that early, I left my last office at Paramount to work from the house.

The 405 has not outwardly improved over the years. If anything, between the years-long construction and out-of-town visitors, it just may seem a more ponderous experience today than it’s ever been.

Let us explore further.

The State of the 405

Wikipedia features a comprehensive overview of the infamous Los Angeles artery: Interstate 405 (I-405) is a major north–south auxiliary Interstate Highway in Southern California. The entire route is known as the northern segment of the San Diego Freeway. I-405 is a bypass auxiliary route of I-5, running along the southern and western parts of the Greater Los Angeles urban area from Irvine in the south to near San Fernando in the north. I-405, heavily traveled by both commuters and freight haulers along its entire length, is the busiest and most congested freeway in the United States.

As Mashable.com stated, in their article, “The Future of America’s Worst Freeway,” the reputation of the 72-mile stretch is near-iconic: In any given year, the 405 is either one of the worst or literally the worst trafficked highway in the U.S. It takes extraordinary circumstances to relieve this notorious concrete behemoth of overcrowding. “It’s the most congested artery in America,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told me, as he fittingly rolled slowly through traffic on another infamous LA freeway, the 110.

The article goes on to discuss Garcetti’s “Green New Deal,” and the hopes therein to cut Southern California’s carbon footprint by, in part, encouraging public transit and ride-sharing options: Yet, after decades of deadlock, the 405 may be able to shed its infamous reputation. Or, at least, there’s cautious hope for the long-beleaguered, 72-mile highway. Garcetti revealed “ L.A.’s Green New Deal(opens in a new tab) ” in April — an aggressive plan to confront the planet’s accelerating climate change(opens in a new tab) by slashing the city’s carbon emissions. The far-reaching vision intends not just to electrify Los Angeles’ polluting vehicles, but to dramatically ramp up public transit across the West’s largest metropolis, a sprawl blanketed in asphalt and peppered with palm trees.

Garcetti’s plan, though, is not Southern California’s sole attempt at 405 traffic relief. The Orange Country Transportation Authority, along with the California Department of Transportation, are also working towards 405 Freeway improvements.

For news on the official “I-405 Improvement Project,” see here for a piece from FountainValley.org, which elaborates on the matter: The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) in cooperation with The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is widening the San Diego Freeway (I-405) between State Route 73 (SR-73) and Interstate 605 (I-605). The I-405 Improvement Project will improve 16 miles of the I-405 and includes the addition of one regular lane in each direction from Euclid Street to I-605, as well as improvements to freeway entrances, exits and bridges. It will also include the construction of the 405 Express Lanes, which will incorporate the existing carpool lanes and consist of two lanes in each direction from SR-73 to I-605. Solo drivers will pay a toll to use the 405 Express Lanes, but carpoolers will be able to utilize the lanes for free.

Conclusion

As a native Brooklynite, who lived in the New York borough for over 20 years, I sincerely believed back then that the Belt Parkway, connecting Queens, southern Brooklyn, and the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge to Staten Island, had to be the world’s most ponderous highway.

It may be its own beast, but Southern California’s 405 Freeway is recognized nationally as the country’s most congested Interstate. That designation is no Academy Award-level honor; it’s a stark notice that if hope truly does spring eternal, we will need to put up with some substantive inconvenience, such as ongoing construction, to get there. As for building new lanes on each side of the Freeway, the jury is out.

