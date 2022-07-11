U.S. Bank Location Closures in 2022

Last year, Wells Fargo permanently shuttered 269 branch locations, representing the most closures of any U.S. bank. Institutional closings outside of Wells Fargo continue throughout 2022.

Introduction

In a CNBC.com article published on July 8, “If Your Local Bank Branch Has Closed For Good, You’re Not Alone — Here’s What You Can Do,” 2021 bank shutterings were discussed: According to a report by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Wells Fargo led the pack with 267 bank branch closures in 2021, followed by U.S. Bank and Truist with 257 and 234 branch closures, respectively. The five states that were hit the hardest were California, with 269 branch closures; Michigan, with 247 branches; New York, with 221 branches; Florida, with 192 branches; and Illinois, with 153 branches.

The alarming statistics did not end there. The article also stated, for additional perspective: In 2000, there were 8,000 commercial banks in the United States, according to FDIC data. By 2021, just over half of them, 4,236, were still standing, and that number continues to fall even into 2022 — it’s now down to 4,194 as of Mar. 31. The closures are also not limited to small banks in rural communities, as they’re happening to large legacy banks in highly populated areas as well.

Related reports are more branch closings are expected throughout 2022, supplementing those that have already occurred.

Let us explore further.

Bank Closures, 2022

In “US Banks Start Off 2022 With 165 Net Branch Closures in January,” SPGlobal.com notes the state of banks from the year’s beginning: JPMorgan Chase & Co. was the largest net opener in January with two new branches, while closing none. In December 2021, JPMorgan was the largest net closer. Fifth Third Bancorp was the largest net closer in January with 42 closings and no openings after being the largest net opener in December 2021. Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. followed Fifth Third with 30 net closures each. Fifth Third opened 26 branches and closed 53 branches over the last 12 months.

A complete chart of specific bank closings are included in the article.

Per TheFinancialBrand.com‘s “Bank Branch Closures Forecast to Surge Again (Here’s Why),” the rest of the calendar year is pessimistic in terms of outlook: Not only are high costs in the crosshairs as banks and credit unions face economic headwinds, but digital banking — especially digital sales — continues to change the role and relevance of the in-person channel. Excess capacity remains.

The article also quotes Andrew Hovet, Director at data company Curinos, who is said to believe banks will likely continue shuttering locations at a rate of 2% to 3% annually: “I anticipate there is going to be financial pressure leading to a second round of Covid closures because CEOs are going to want earnings numbers. And a good place to start is with cost savings from closing more branches,” Hovet told The Financial Brand.

Many other top financial exports who have written online reports tend to agree with Hovet’s assessment.

Conclusion

As the FDIC verifies, bank closings are not a new phenomenon. Though many shuttered during the pandemic, the larger perspective validates that such closures have been commonplace for decades.

However, the distinction of bank closings within our current era is one of quantity. Certainly, the pandemic continues to impact the issue; today, inflation and other metrics are potentially detrimental.

Time will tell just how many more will shutter in this financially volatile period.

