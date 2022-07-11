Sweeping Walmart Changes Announced For the Duration of 2022

One of the world’s wealthiest companies reported on immediate and upcoming changes effectuated to improve workplace and consumer culture.

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and EatThis.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive overview of the Walmart corporation: Walmart Inc. is an American multinational retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets (also called supercenters), discount department stores, and grocery stores from the United States, headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. The company was founded by Sam Walton in nearby Rogers, Arkansas in 1962 and incorporated under Delaware General Corporation Law on October 31, 1969. It also owns and operates Sam's Club retail warehouses. As of April 30, 2022, Walmart has 10,585 stores and clubs in 24 countries, operating under 46 different names.

For a further (and still more current) breakdown, ScrapeHero.com states: There are 4,661 Walmart locations in the United States as of June 13, 2022. The state with the most number of Walmart locations in the US is Texas, with 516 locations, which is 11% of all Walmart locations in America.

Walmart has confronted its share of hardships over the years, many of which may well have caused other such companies to close shop. The Wikipedia page above includes a list of various company legal challenges that at times have substantially impacted the super-chain’s reputation and bottom line. And yet, the entity has always recovered, and changes were implemented each time moving forward.

Indeed, Walmart today finds itself, yet again, in the midst of substantive changes.

Let us explore further.

Walmart Changes, 2022

According to a June, 2022 article from BestLifeOnline.com, “If You Shop at Walmart, Prepare for These Major Changes Starting in July,” present business alterations include:

Hundreds of Walmart stores are getting a makeover, and thousands are getting a new brand (Bubble Skin Care).

The Walmart app will have new capabilities, such as Augmented Reality (AR) functions, increased product availability, and measures to appeal to a more diverse and inclusive customer base.

Improved store technology will become a priority.

As quoted from a BestLifeOnline.com companion piece, “Walmart Is Making This Unprecedented Change for All Shoppers”: Walmart is now gearing up to roll out what is being described as a "first-of-its-kind" change—for any company. According to an announcement released June 16, the big-box retailer is partnering with the popular video streaming company Roku in an initiative to "make TV streaming the next e-commerce shopping destination." Through the partnership, consumers will be able purchased products directly on Roku, and these orders will get fulfilled by Walmart, which is serving as the "exclusive retailer" for the program.

Though published by EatThis.com in February, “Walmart is Making These 5 Major Changes Right Now” lists still more company-wide changes that continue to take place, such as increased store interactivity and upgrades to their produce section.

Conclusion

Walmart will continue to change its business model, as well as its workplace and consumer culture, effectively to maintain its leadership position as one of the globe’s top revenue generators. To remain there, the company has historically tweaked its inner workings to both keep up with the times and lead the way in providing service to its consumers.

As with most other like businesses, improvement of the entity’s bottom line is key. How to get there is strategic.

The company has seen is share of difficulties over the years; it has not only survived, but thrived in large part due to its continued flexibility.

