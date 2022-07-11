Sears Hometown 2022 Closings Announced

The bankrupt Sears Holdings spun off Sears Hometown and Outlets in 2012. The entity is closing approximately 100 stores over 30 states over the next few weeks, and liquidating inventory to draw down debt.

Sears Hometown Shutterstock

Authors Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, CNN.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive overview of Sears and its affiliated iterations: Sears, Roebuck and Co., commonly known as Sears, is an American chain of department stores founded in 1892 by Richard Warren Sears and Alvah Curtis Roebuck and reincorporated in 1906 by Richard Sears and Julius Rosenwald. What began as a mail ordering catalog company migrated to opening retail locations in 1925, the first in Chicago, Illinois. In 2005, the company was bought by the management of the American big box discount chain Kmart, which upon completion of the merger, formed Sears Holdings. Through the 1980s, Sears was the largest retailer in the United States. In 2018, it was the 31st-largest.

Years of declining sales had taken their toll. Sears's parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on October 15, 2018. It announced on January 16, 2019, that it had won its bankruptcy auction, and that a reduced number of 425 stores would remain open, including 223 Sears stores.

The other remaining locations were to be Sears Hometown and Outlet locations. However, those other remaining locations are presently being slashed nearly in half due to this year’s closures.

Let us review further.

2022 Closures

In May of 2022, CNN.com’s “About 100 Sears Hometown Stores are Closing” reported news of the shutterings of the Sears spinoff.

As excerpted from the article: Sears Hometown and Outlet stores were spun-off by Sears Holdings in 2012. Transformco, which acquired Sears Holdings after the company filed for bankruptcy in 2018, didn't respond to CNN Business' request for comment. As recently as of 2019, Sears Hometown had 750 stores in the United States. Its remaining stores are operated primarily in small towns by independent dealers or franchisees of Transformco affiliates. The stores are typically between 6,000 to 8,000 square feet — a fraction of the size of Sears department stores which were each more than 100,000 square feet — and sell mainly tools and appliances.

The new closures are presently taking effect.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 236 Sears locations in the United States as of June 22, 2022. The state with the most number of Sears locations in the US is Texas, with 23 locations, which is 9% of all Sears locations in America.

Most of these locations are of the Sears Hometown and Outlet variety, and have yet to be updated with the new closures. Approximately two dozen Sears department stores make up the June 22 figure.

Conclusion

The fate of all Sears iterations are uncertain, and the parent entity’s 2018 bankruptcy continues to deliver negative repercussions.

I will update my readers here, on NewsBreak, pending further breaking reports.

Thank you for reading.