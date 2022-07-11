Sears Hometown 2022 Closings Announced

Joel Eisenberg

The bankrupt Sears Holdings spun off Sears Hometown and Outlets in 2012. The entity is closing approximately 100 stores over 30 states over the next few weeks, and liquidating inventory to draw down debt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OeiKu_0gamI0dq00
Sears HometownShutterstock

Authors Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, CNN.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive overview of Sears and its affiliated iterations: Sears, Roebuck and Co., commonly known as Sears, is an American chain of department stores founded in 1892 by Richard Warren Sears and Alvah Curtis Roebuck and reincorporated in 1906 by Richard Sears and Julius Rosenwald. What began as a mail ordering catalog company migrated to opening retail locations in 1925, the first in Chicago, Illinois. In 2005, the company was bought by the management of the American big box discount chain Kmart, which upon completion of the merger, formed Sears Holdings. Through the 1980s, Sears was the largest retailer in the United States. In 2018, it was the 31st-largest.

Years of declining sales had taken their toll. Sears's parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on October 15, 2018. It announced on January 16, 2019, that it had won its bankruptcy auction, and that a reduced number of 425 stores would remain open, including 223 Sears stores.

The other remaining locations were to be Sears Hometown and Outlet locations. However, those other remaining locations are presently being slashed nearly in half due to this year’s closures.

Let us review further.

2022 Closures

In May of 2022, CNN.com’s “About 100 Sears Hometown Stores are Closing” reported news of the shutterings of the Sears spinoff.

As excerpted from the article: Sears Hometown and Outlet stores were spun-off by Sears Holdings in 2012. Transformco, which acquired Sears Holdings after the company filed for bankruptcy in 2018, didn't respond to CNN Business' request for comment. As recently as of 2019, Sears Hometown had 750 stores in the United States. Its remaining stores are operated primarily in small towns by independent dealers or franchisees of Transformco affiliates. The stores are typically between 6,000 to 8,000 square feet — a fraction of the size of Sears department stores which were each more than 100,000 square feet — and sell mainly tools and appliances.

The new closures are presently taking effect.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 236 Sears locations in the United States as of June 22, 2022. The state with the most number of Sears locations in the US is Texas, with 23 locations, which is 9% of all Sears locations in America.

Most of these locations are of the Sears Hometown and Outlet variety, and have yet to be updated with the new closures. Approximately two dozen Sears department stores make up the June 22 figure.

Conclusion

The fate of all Sears iterations are uncertain, and the parent entity’s 2018 bankruptcy continues to deliver negative repercussions.

I will update my readers here, on NewsBreak, pending further breaking reports.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sears# Sears Hometown# Business# Money# Department Store

Comments / 17

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
62528 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Target Implements Sweeping Changes For the Duration of 2022

Target Corporation’s updated 2022 plan will focus on inventory and customer culture. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, Corporate.Target.com, and NRF.com.

Read full story
2 comments
Chico, CA

Plans For Chico’s and White House Black Market Closings in 2022

The women’s clothing companies, owned by Chico’s FAS, are permanently shuttering at least 40 locations in the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Market Screen, and RetailDive.com.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Plans to Improve 405 Freeway Traffic

Southern California commuters hope for the best on a daily basis, while out-of-towners consider the Interstate a must-see Los Angeles legend. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashable.com, Wikipedia.org, and FountainValley.org.

Read full story
14 comments

U.S. Bank Location Closures in 2022

Last year, Wells Fargo permanently shuttered 269 branch locations, representing the most closures of any U.S. bank. Institutional closings outside of Wells Fargo continue throughout 2022.

Read full story
18 comments

Sweeping Walmart Changes Announced For the Duration of 2022

One of the world’s wealthiest companies reported on immediate and upcoming changes effectuated to improve workplace and consumer culture. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and EatThis.com.

Read full story
279 comments

Mexican Fast Food Restaurants Closing and Opening Locations in 2022

Individual location considerations continue on a strategic basis for many. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NRN.com, Yum.com, RestaurantClicks.com, FOX46.com, RestaurantClicks.com, and MouthBySouthwest.com.

Read full story
12 comments

Plans For National Fast Food Chain Closures in 2022

Since Wendy’s supplanted Burger King as the second-largest American fast food chain in 2020, other perennial quick-serve restaurants have undergone similar paradigm shifts. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, RestaurantClicks.com, Mashed.com, GrouperSandwich.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.

Read full story
11 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Historic Los Angeles: Remembering The Silent Movie Theatre

No Los Angeles location has so captured my attention before or since. I attended Fairfax’s own Silent Movie Theatre every Friday and Saturday night for years, until its untimely demise on January 17, 1997. In a tragedy that could fairly be perceived as endemic of old Hollywood lore, what was once billed as “The World’s Only Silent Movie Theater” shuttered in violence. I will not go into detail about the evening here; however, for those who do want to read a detailed history as to what exactly transpired, NewsBreak published my piece, “Murder at the Silent Movie,” on New Year’s Eve of 2020.

Read full story
1 comments

Update: Plans For CVS Pharmacy Closings in 2022

Further locations have been announced as permanently shuttering, including two this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, TheBusinessJournal.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and CNBC.

Read full story
8 comments

Costco Implements Sweeping 2022 Changes

The current calendar year is one of substantial modification for the multinational corporation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Investor.Costco.com, MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, and Audacy.com.

Read full story
34 comments

Are Chinese Restaurant Chains Closing Locations in 2022?

Individual location closures have continued with prominent Chinese food chains on a case-by-case basis, but do these actions portend larger business issues for any of the companies moving forward?

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Lunch at The Grove, Dinner at the Americana

The two Southern California landmarks developed by billionaire and mayoral candidate Rick Caruso remain among the most popular of all Southern California spots for food and family.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Checkers and Rally’s Closure and Expansion Plans For 2022

The two chains, owned by the same parent company, appear to have recovered from substantial pre-pandemic business challenges. Long-term projections are optimistic. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, FranchiseTimes.com, FranchiseChatter.com, QSRMagazine.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Kellogg's Undergoing Major Brand Change

The venerable food group announced a new business model to shareholders. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, Observer.com, TastingTable.com, and CNBC.com.

Read full story
80 comments

Is Hot Topic Closing in 2022?

Individual stores have shuttered since the advent of the pandemic, but other substantial business challenges have come to the fore. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, MallCenters.com, BusinessInsider.com, StudyBreaks.com, BringMeTheNews.com, Y105FM.com, and Comparably.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Walmart-Owned Sam’s Club Implements Sweeping 2022 Changes

The warehouse club continues to substantially alter its business model to compete with Costco. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, People.com, Clark.com, SamsClub.com, EatThis.com, BestLifeOnline.com, LaceUpSolutions.com, and Mashed.com.

Read full story
88 comments

TJX Companies Owns Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and HomeGoods. Are Any of These Chains Vulnerable to Location Closures in 2022?

Based on recent financial metrics, TJX’s top three chains are comparable in terms of current business. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Wikipedia.org, Fool.com (The Motley Fool), TJX.com, Statistica.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
4 comments

NASA Administrator Says China is Preparing to Weaponize the Moon. China Responds.

Bill Nelson of the U.S. space agency accused the superpower of stealing technology and ideas to enable a weaponization of the lunar surface. This article is based on accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NASA, Today.com, DailyMail.co.uk, Wikipedia.org, and GlobalEurope.eu.

Read full story
5 comments
Burlington, NJ

A Burlington Closing and Short-Term Plans For 2022

The chain last year shuttered a well known location, and the CEO publicly referred to the current calendar year as “challenging.” Company plans, however, remain ambitious. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CourierPostOnline.com, The Motley Fool, and CBSNews.com.

Read full story
50 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy