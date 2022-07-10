Los Angeles, CA

Historic Los Angeles: Remembering The Silent Movie Theatre

Joel Eisenberg

No Los Angeles location has so captured my attention before or since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KaQsU_0gaECCnb00
Silent Movie TheatreShutterstock

Author’s Note

I attended Fairfax’s own Silent Movie Theatre every Friday and Saturday night for years, until its untimely demise on January 17, 1997. In a tragedy that could fairly be perceived as endemic of old Hollywood lore, what was once billed as “The World’s Only Silent Movie Theater” shuttered in violence. I will not go into detail about the evening here; however, for those who do want to read a detailed history as to what exactly transpired, NewsBreak published my piece, “Murder at the Silent Movie,” on New Year’s Eve of 2020.

For whatever the reason, I had thought about the theater that day.

You can read that article by clicking on the above link, from which I will liberally and exclusively excerpt herein. Portions of this new article appeared previously in that linked piece.

As to this present piece, consider it a fond remembrance. Though the theater reopened sporadically over the years with different owners, it was no longer relegated to silent film. Those days were gone. Instead, The Silent Movie Theatre had become just another Fairfax District storefront to my eyes, this one bereft of its soul, and a location to rent for weddings and Bar-Mitzvahs.

But, once upon a time, there was magic…

THE SILENT MOVIE THEATRE

Hollywood should be defined by its soul, in my opinion, which includes the entirety of its history, its scandals, its true-life characters desperate and not, as well as its moving images and celebrity culture.

To me, The Silent Movie represented the de facto soul of Hollywood. Billed as “the world’s only existing silent movie theater,” the love affair was instantaneous. I fell for her the moment I laid eyes upon her, and she was terrifically kind in return. She was generous with inspiration and jump-started my career as a writer.

It was a beautiful and eye-opening experience for five years. It began in earnest with a short called “Cops,” a feature entitled “College,” and the most side-splitting human being I had ever seen… by the name of Buster Keaton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tznGR_0gaECCnb00
Buster KeatonPublicity Photo

When I was a high school student, I saw Keaton’s masterwork, “The General,” for the first time. As with so many films we had to see back then due to class requirements, I was bored.

Needless to say, when I rediscovered Keaton years later at The Silent Movie Theater, he and the film became veritable gods to me. Stunts galore, decades prior to the creation of CGI as we would come to know it, pathos… Keaton mastered it all.

I am getting ahead of myself, though. As for that glorious day of rediscovery, way back in 1992, a friend of mine had asked me to join him to see a movie. I thought we’d catch “Reservoir Dogs,” the debut film of a director proclaimed to be The Next Big Thing: Quentin Tarantino.

My friend wanted to see Buster Keaton. He asked me if I was a fan. I told him I saw “The General” once in high school, and it put me to sleep. I went on about “Reservoir Dogs” as everyone I knew was talking about it. We flipped a coin. I lost.

We arrived at the theater. My buddy bought the tickets as he said he felt sorry for me losing the bet. “I’m doing you a huge favor,” he said. “Trust me.”

I was struck entering the lobby. I’ve long been a fan of old Hollywood films, save for silents, and I felt like I was entering a museum. This was positive. Framed portraits and lobby cards of silent stars and movies adorned the walls, mana for a collector of film memorabilia like myself. We stood on a line just inside the front door, while a very senior lady tore tickets and greeted everyone as they reached the theater proper.

My friend told me she was Dorothy Hampton, the former owner of the theater along with her late husband, John. There was certainly history here. I was fascinated.

The feature that night was something called “College.” That main feature was preceded by a “Felix the Cat” cartoon and several Keaton shorts, including “Cops.”

Surprisingly to me, the theater was packed. There couldn’t have been much more than 150 seats in total, but still, this was a strong crowd for something so old. We managed to find two seats together in the second row, much too close for my comfort. Speaking of comfort, or lack thereof, the seats were hard, not cushioned whatsoever. Somehow it added to the atmosphere. There was an organ near the screen, on the floor to its left, and Bob Mitchell, a renowned silent movie organist who I’ve read about in some of my books, was the organist for the evening.

“Is that — “ I began, as he took his stool.

“Yeah it is,” my friend responded.

“How old is he now?”

”Eighty.”

In minutes, Mr. Mitchell adjusted his stool, and his fingers touched the keys. A vigorous version of “Pomp and Circumstance” emanated from his organ. On cue, the venue’s present owner entered from the back, to steady applause. Holding a microphone, he waited patiently for the theme to conclude.

“My name is Laurence Austin,” he said as the last key reverberated, “and I welcome you to the world’s only silent movie theater.”

Larry completed a brief introduction of the evening’s entertainment, and the films unspooled. I had never before been a member of any audience so enraptured. The laughter was loud, and contagious. Everything shown prior humored me, but “Cops” was just about the most amazing thing I’d ever seen on film. No special effects, just a heck of a chase that had the crowd in stitches. At times I could barely catch my breath, and tears squeezed from my eyes. “Cops” was followed by “College,” and I was addicted.

I fell for Buster Keaton that night. I fell for the world of pre-sound movies that night (most of which have since fallen into the public domain, including the Keaton favorites discussed above). In fact, I was completely and utterly seduced. I embraced the earliest history of a mercurial business this then-starving screenwriter sometimes loved and frequently loathed.

Most of all, I embraced The Silent Movie.

My friend was right. Over subsequent weeks, I felt increasingly privileged to attend the screenings. I had developed a keen interest in silent film, and I wanted more.

I especially wanted to learn about the history of this special venue…

For that history, I would advise you to read my prior article, which is expansive. For a short version of what many of us simply referred to as “The Silent Movie,” the small, specialty movie house was founded by John and Dorothy Hampton in February of 1942. The Fairfax Avenue favorite, then known as “Old-Time Movies,” had quite the initial run, closing in 1979 after 37 years. John passed away in 1990. The theater was reopened in 1991 by Laurence Austin, a family friend. Upon its reopening, Dorothy collected and ripped tickets in the lobby.

All I can say today is I wish some of you reading this would have been able to experience to utter joy of this Los Angeles landmark. For those who have, please let me know your remembrances.

As for the iconic Lawrence Austin, a true Hollywood original in the best sense… my friend, you are greatly missed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uWQCM_0gaECCnb00
Lawrence AustinShutterstock

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Film# Movies# Hollywood# Crime# The Silent Movie Theater

Comments / 1

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
62528 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Target Implements Sweeping Changes For the Duration of 2022

Target Corporation’s updated 2022 plan will focus on inventory and customer culture. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, Corporate.Target.com, and NRF.com.

Read full story
2 comments
Chico, CA

Plans For Chico’s and White House Black Market Closings in 2022

The women’s clothing companies, owned by Chico’s FAS, are permanently shuttering at least 40 locations in the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Market Screen, and RetailDive.com.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Plans to Improve 405 Freeway Traffic

Southern California commuters hope for the best on a daily basis, while out-of-towners consider the Interstate a must-see Los Angeles legend. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashable.com, Wikipedia.org, and FountainValley.org.

Read full story
14 comments

U.S. Bank Location Closures in 2022

Last year, Wells Fargo permanently shuttered 269 branch locations, representing the most closures of any U.S. bank. Institutional closings outside of Wells Fargo continue throughout 2022.

Read full story
18 comments

Sweeping Walmart Changes Announced For the Duration of 2022

One of the world’s wealthiest companies reported on immediate and upcoming changes effectuated to improve workplace and consumer culture. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and EatThis.com.

Read full story
279 comments

Mexican Fast Food Restaurants Closing and Opening Locations in 2022

Individual location considerations continue on a strategic basis for many. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NRN.com, Yum.com, RestaurantClicks.com, FOX46.com, RestaurantClicks.com, and MouthBySouthwest.com.

Read full story
12 comments

Sears Hometown 2022 Closings Announced

The bankrupt Sears Holdings spun off Sears Hometown and Outlets in 2012. The entity is closing approximately 100 stores over 30 states over the next few weeks, and liquidating inventory to draw down debt.

Read full story
17 comments

Plans For National Fast Food Chain Closures in 2022

Since Wendy’s supplanted Burger King as the second-largest American fast food chain in 2020, other perennial quick-serve restaurants have undergone similar paradigm shifts. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, RestaurantClicks.com, Mashed.com, GrouperSandwich.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.

Read full story
11 comments

Update: Plans For CVS Pharmacy Closings in 2022

Further locations have been announced as permanently shuttering, including two this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, TheBusinessJournal.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and CNBC.

Read full story
8 comments

Costco Implements Sweeping 2022 Changes

The current calendar year is one of substantial modification for the multinational corporation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Investor.Costco.com, MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, and Audacy.com.

Read full story
34 comments

Are Chinese Restaurant Chains Closing Locations in 2022?

Individual location closures have continued with prominent Chinese food chains on a case-by-case basis, but do these actions portend larger business issues for any of the companies moving forward?

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Lunch at The Grove, Dinner at the Americana

The two Southern California landmarks developed by billionaire and mayoral candidate Rick Caruso remain among the most popular of all Southern California spots for food and family.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Checkers and Rally’s Closure and Expansion Plans For 2022

The two chains, owned by the same parent company, appear to have recovered from substantial pre-pandemic business challenges. Long-term projections are optimistic. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, FranchiseTimes.com, FranchiseChatter.com, QSRMagazine.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Kellogg's Undergoing Major Brand Change

The venerable food group announced a new business model to shareholders. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, Observer.com, TastingTable.com, and CNBC.com.

Read full story
80 comments

Is Hot Topic Closing in 2022?

Individual stores have shuttered since the advent of the pandemic, but other substantial business challenges have come to the fore. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, MallCenters.com, BusinessInsider.com, StudyBreaks.com, BringMeTheNews.com, Y105FM.com, and Comparably.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Walmart-Owned Sam’s Club Implements Sweeping 2022 Changes

The warehouse club continues to substantially alter its business model to compete with Costco. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, People.com, Clark.com, SamsClub.com, EatThis.com, BestLifeOnline.com, LaceUpSolutions.com, and Mashed.com.

Read full story
88 comments

TJX Companies Owns Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and HomeGoods. Are Any of These Chains Vulnerable to Location Closures in 2022?

Based on recent financial metrics, TJX’s top three chains are comparable in terms of current business. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Wikipedia.org, Fool.com (The Motley Fool), TJX.com, Statistica.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
4 comments

NASA Administrator Says China is Preparing to Weaponize the Moon. China Responds.

Bill Nelson of the U.S. space agency accused the superpower of stealing technology and ideas to enable a weaponization of the lunar surface. This article is based on accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NASA, Today.com, DailyMail.co.uk, Wikipedia.org, and GlobalEurope.eu.

Read full story
5 comments
Burlington, NJ

A Burlington Closing and Short-Term Plans For 2022

The chain last year shuttered a well known location, and the CEO publicly referred to the current calendar year as “challenging.” Company plans, however, remain ambitious. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CourierPostOnline.com, The Motley Fool, and CBSNews.com.

Read full story
50 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy