Update: Plans For CVS Pharmacy Closings in 2022

Joel Eisenberg

Further locations have been announced as permanently shuttering, including two this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eq3y6_0ga9PyPw00
CVS PharmacyShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, TheBusinessJournal.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and CNBC.

Introduction

Wikipedia.org features a comprehensive overview on CVS Pharmacy. As excerpted from the Wikipedia page: CVS sells prescription drugs and a wide assortment of general merchandise, including over-the-counter drugs, beauty products and cosmetics, film and photo finishing services, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through their CVS Pharmacy and Longs Drugs retail stores and online through CVS.com. It also provides healthcare services through its more than 1,100 MinuteClinic medical clinics as well as their Diabetes Care Centers. Most of these clinics are located within or outside CVS stores.

In May, 2022, NewsBreak published “Plans For CVS Pharmacy Closings in 2022,” my article regarding the then-recent company announcement of 900 CVS location closures over the next three years. In the article, I excepted a February, 2022 piece, “CVS Closes Local Stores. See Where the Ax Falls First,” from TheBusinessJournal.com.

The excerpt stated: Maintaining access to pharmacy services in underserved communities is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions,” Prinzing said in an email. “Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community, including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. In fact, we have more than 20 additional CVS locations throughout Fresno and Clovis, including one HealthHUB that offers patients affordable, quality health services and products designed for a broad range of health and wellness needs.”

NewsBreak published my followup in June, “CVS Pharmacy Begins Closing 900 Locations,” which elaborated upon and added insight to my prior article: In November, 2021, CVSHealth.com issued a press release announcing plans for 900 individual location closures beginning in 2022: The company has been evaluating changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to ensure it has the right kinds of stores in the right locations for consumers and for the business. As part of this initiative, CVS Health will reduce store density in certain locations and close approximately 300 stores a year for the next three years. The company is committed to offering impacted colleagues roles in other locations or different opportunities as part of its overall workforce strategy. These changes will begin in the spring of 2022.

However, since then still more individual locations have been announced as closing.

Let us explore further.

CVS Pharmacy Closings, 2022

Earlier this week, BestLifeOnline.com published “This Popular Retail Chain Is Closing Stores Starting July 14,” which reported: Based on local reports, CVS is gearing up to shutter at least two separate locations across the U.S. this month. The first closure will impact a location in El Paso, Texas, NBC-affiliate KTSM recently reported… The second location on the chopping block is in Georgia, Fox- and ABC-affiliate WGXA reported. According to the news outlet, the CVS on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins, Georgia, will be permanently closed on July 20.

Indications are these individual locations were not part of the original 900 closings previously announced.

The article went on to state: By the end of 2024, the total number of closures will account for roughly 9 percent of the nearly 10,000 CVS locations in the U.S., according to CNBC.

The reasons are the same as previously stated, including more efficient pharmacy access and the elimination of under-performing stores.

Conclusion

I will keep you informed of further updates as they are announced, here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# CVS Pharmacy# Stores# Money# Business# Drugs

Comments / 8

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
62370 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Los Angeles, CA

Plans to Improve 405 Freeway Traffic

Southern California commuters hope for the best on a daily basis, while out-of-towners consider the Interstate a must-see Los Angeles legend. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashable.com, Wikipedia.org, and FountainValley.org.

Read full story
3 comments

U.S. Bank Location Closures in 2022

Last year, Wells Fargo permanently shuttered 269 branch locations, representing the most closures of any U.S. bank. Institutional closings outside of Wells Fargo continue throughout 2022.

Read full story
15 comments

Sweeping Walmart Changes Announced For the Duration of 2022

One of the world’s wealthiest companies reported on immediate and upcoming changes effectuated to improve workplace and consumer culture. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and EatThis.com.

Read full story
232 comments

Mexican Fast Food Restaurants Closing and Opening Locations in 2022

Individual location considerations continue on a strategic basis for many. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NRN.com, Yum.com, RestaurantClicks.com, FOX46.com, RestaurantClicks.com, and MouthBySouthwest.com.

Read full story
12 comments

Sears Hometown 2022 Closings Announced

The bankrupt Sears Holdings spun off Sears Hometown and Outlets in 2012. The entity is closing approximately 100 stores over 30 states over the next few weeks, and liquidating inventory to draw down debt.

Read full story
11 comments

Plans For National Fast Food Chain Closures in 2022

Since Wendy’s supplanted Burger King as the second-largest American fast food chain in 2020, other perennial quick-serve restaurants have undergone similar paradigm shifts. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, RestaurantClicks.com, Mashed.com, GrouperSandwich.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.

Read full story
11 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Historic Los Angeles: Remembering The Silent Movie Theatre

No Los Angeles location has so captured my attention before or since. I attended Fairfax’s own Silent Movie Theatre every Friday and Saturday night for years, until its untimely demise on January 17, 1997. In a tragedy that could fairly be perceived as endemic of old Hollywood lore, what was once billed as “The World’s Only Silent Movie Theater” shuttered in violence. I will not go into detail about the evening here; however, for those who do want to read a detailed history as to what exactly transpired, NewsBreak published my piece, “Murder at the Silent Movie,” on New Year’s Eve of 2020.

Read full story
1 comments

Costco Implements Sweeping 2022 Changes

The current calendar year is one of substantial modification for the multinational corporation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Investor.Costco.com, MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, and Audacy.com.

Read full story
33 comments

Are Chinese Restaurant Chains Closing Locations in 2022?

Individual location closures have continued with prominent Chinese food chains on a case-by-case basis, but do these actions portend larger business issues for any of the companies moving forward?

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Lunch at The Grove, Dinner at the Americana

The two Southern California landmarks developed by billionaire and mayoral candidate Rick Caruso remain among the most popular of all Southern California spots for food and family.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Checkers and Rally’s Closure and Expansion Plans For 2022

The two chains, owned by the same parent company, appear to have recovered from substantial pre-pandemic business challenges. Long-term projections are optimistic. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, FranchiseTimes.com, FranchiseChatter.com, QSRMagazine.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Kellogg's Undergoing Major Brand Change

The venerable food group announced a new business model to shareholders. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, Observer.com, TastingTable.com, and CNBC.com.

Read full story
80 comments

Is Hot Topic Closing in 2022?

Individual stores have shuttered since the advent of the pandemic, but other substantial business challenges have come to the fore. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, MallCenters.com, BusinessInsider.com, StudyBreaks.com, BringMeTheNews.com, Y105FM.com, and Comparably.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Walmart-Owned Sam’s Club Implements Sweeping 2022 Changes

The warehouse club continues to substantially alter its business model to compete with Costco. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, People.com, Clark.com, SamsClub.com, EatThis.com, BestLifeOnline.com, LaceUpSolutions.com, and Mashed.com.

Read full story
88 comments

TJX Companies Owns Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and HomeGoods. Are Any of These Chains Vulnerable to Location Closures in 2022?

Based on recent financial metrics, TJX’s top three chains are comparable in terms of current business. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Wikipedia.org, Fool.com (The Motley Fool), TJX.com, Statistica.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
4 comments

NASA Administrator Says China is Preparing to Weaponize the Moon. China Responds.

Bill Nelson of the U.S. space agency accused the superpower of stealing technology and ideas to enable a weaponization of the lunar surface. This article is based on accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NASA, Today.com, DailyMail.co.uk, Wikipedia.org, and GlobalEurope.eu.

Read full story
5 comments
Burlington, NJ

A Burlington Closing and Short-Term Plans For 2022

The chain last year shuttered a well known location, and the CEO publicly referred to the current calendar year as “challenging.” Company plans, however, remain ambitious. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CourierPostOnline.com, The Motley Fool, and CBSNews.com.

Read full story
50 comments

Covifenz: The World’s First Plant-Based COVID-19 Vaccine

Though not technically vegan due to animal testing, the vaccine’s approval by Health Canada is a regulatory first. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BioSpace.com, Medicago.com, LiveKindly.co, and News.Yahoo.com.

Read full story
9 comments

Post-Bankruptcy: JCPenney Business Today

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and permanently shuttered 154 stores in 2020. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, KRON4.com, and RetailDive.com.

Read full story
18 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy