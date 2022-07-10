Update: Plans For CVS Pharmacy Closings in 2022

Further locations have been announced as permanently shuttering, including two this month.

Introduction

Wikipedia.org features a comprehensive overview on CVS Pharmacy. As excerpted from the Wikipedia page: CVS sells prescription drugs and a wide assortment of general merchandise, including over-the-counter drugs, beauty products and cosmetics, film and photo finishing services, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through their CVS Pharmacy and Longs Drugs retail stores and online through CVS.com. It also provides healthcare services through its more than 1,100 MinuteClinic medical clinics as well as their Diabetes Care Centers. Most of these clinics are located within or outside CVS stores.

In May, 2022, NewsBreak published “Plans For CVS Pharmacy Closings in 2022,” my article regarding the then-recent company announcement of 900 CVS location closures over the next three years. In the article, I excepted a February, 2022 piece, “CVS Closes Local Stores. See Where the Ax Falls First,” from TheBusinessJournal.com.

The excerpt stated: Maintaining access to pharmacy services in underserved communities is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions,” Prinzing said in an email. “Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community, including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. In fact, we have more than 20 additional CVS locations throughout Fresno and Clovis, including one HealthHUB that offers patients affordable, quality health services and products designed for a broad range of health and wellness needs.”

NewsBreak published my followup in June, “CVS Pharmacy Begins Closing 900 Locations,” which elaborated upon and added insight to my prior article: In November, 2021, CVSHealth.com issued a press release announcing plans for 900 individual location closures beginning in 2022: The company has been evaluating changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to ensure it has the right kinds of stores in the right locations for consumers and for the business. As part of this initiative, CVS Health will reduce store density in certain locations and close approximately 300 stores a year for the next three years. The company is committed to offering impacted colleagues roles in other locations or different opportunities as part of its overall workforce strategy. These changes will begin in the spring of 2022.

However, since then still more individual locations have been announced as closing.

Let us explore further.

CVS Pharmacy Closings, 2022

Earlier this week, BestLifeOnline.com published “ This Popular Retail Chain Is Closing Stores Starting July 14, ” which reported: Based on local reports, CVS is gearing up to shutter at least two separate locations across the U.S. this month. The first closure will impact a location in El Paso, Texas, NBC-affiliate KTSM recently reported… The second location on the chopping block is in Georgia, Fox- and ABC-affiliate WGXA reported. According to the news outlet, the CVS on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins, Georgia, will be permanently closed on July 20.

Indications are these individual locations were not part of the original 900 closings previously announced.

The article went on to state: By the end of 2024, the total number of closures will account for roughly 9 percent of the nearly 10,000 CVS locations in the U.S., according to CNBC.

The reasons are the same as previously stated, including more efficient pharmacy access and the elimination of under-performing stores.

Conclusion

I will keep you informed of further updates as they are announced, here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.