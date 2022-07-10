Costco Implements Sweeping 2022 Changes

The current calendar year is one of substantial modification for the multinational corporation.

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Investor.Costco.com, MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, and Audacy.com.

Introduction

Earlier this year, NewsBreak published “Plans For Costco Closings in 2022,” my article about rumored and true location closings of Costco stores.

Though the article concluded the company is in no imminent danger of closing, contrary to mounting online innuendo, word was the company had still planned to make short-term business decisions in the hopes of improving certain financial metrics.

Some of the responses undertaken to now have included individual store closures, while other metrics are presently being addressed.

Let us review further.

2022 Changes

Wikipedia features a comprehensive overview of the Costco chain, which was founded in 1983. See here for the page, which states: Costco Wholesale Corporation doing business as Costco Wholesale and also known simply as Costco) is an American multinational corporation which operates a chain of membership-only big-box retail stores (warehouse club). As of 2020, Costco was the fifth largest retailer in the world and the world's largest retailer of choice and prims beef, organic foods, rotisserie chicken, and wine as of 2016. In 2021, Costco was ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 rankings of the largest United States corporations by total revenue.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 575 Costco locations in the United States as of July 04, 2022. The state with the most number of Costco locations in the US is California, with 132 locations, which is 22% of all Costco locations in America.

In terms of revenue, Investor.Costco.com paints an overall healthy picture: Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the third quarter (twelve weeks) and the first 36 weeks of fiscal 2022, ended May 8, 2022. Net sales for the quarter increased 16.3 percent, to $51.61 billion, from $44.38 billion last year. Net sales for the first 36 weeks increased 16.4 percent, to $151.97 billion, from $130.61 billion last year.

The positive numbers aside, big changes are coming.

According to a June, 2022 article from MoneyTalksNews.com, “7 Ways Costco is Changing in 2022,” in addition to price increases, the loss of special opening hours, and an increase in Covid-related services, store counts are also increasing: In the first three quarters of its current fiscal year, Costco opened 14 new warehouses, not counting three relocations, Nelson reported. In the fourth quarter — which runs from May to August — Costco expects to open another 10 new warehouses for a total of 24 this fiscal year.

“Costco is Making These 5 Changes Right Now,” a June, 2022 piece from EatThis.com, adds other changes to the above list, including expanded bakery items and the following: The warehouse brand recently partnered with prescribed digital therapeutics company Theranica to offer Nerivio as part of Costco's member prescription program. "Nerivio is the First Migraine Treatment Device Offered to Costco Prescription Program Members," according to a news release and can be worn on the arm. Theranica added that "Costco is giving millions of under-insured and non-insured people affordable access to top quality prescription therapies, offering Nerivio as a first-line therapy."

Finally, per Audacy.com’s “6 Changes and Updates You’ll See at Costco in 2022,” in addition to a mention of expected increased membership fees, the site adds: The app updates throughout 2022 will address mobile payments, a new and improved menu with a redesigned header and footer, and warehouse receipts. Costco's pickup lockers are currently available for use at only 112 locations, but the company plans to expand that to over 220 stores this year. The lockers easily allow members to pickup their online orders in stores.

The collective changes as announced are many, but they are anticipated as aiding the company’s bottom line while cultivating a friendlier customer experience.

Conclusion

Costco business is solidly positive, yet those behind-the-scenes believe it can be better still.

As ever, under-performing locations are ripe for closure, though the company believes it can successfully implement an ambitious expansion plan by continuing to listen to its customers’ wants and needs.

