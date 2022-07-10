Costco Implements Sweeping 2022 Changes

Joel Eisenberg

The current calendar year is one of substantial modification for the multinational corporation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OIBT5_0ga7Rl7H00
CostcoCostco.com

Authors Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Investor.Costco.com, MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, and Audacy.com.

Introduction

Earlier this year, NewsBreak published “Plans For Costco Closings in 2022,” my article about rumored and true location closings of Costco stores.

Though the article concluded the company is in no imminent danger of closing, contrary to mounting online innuendo, word was the company had still planned to make short-term business decisions in the hopes of improving certain financial metrics.

Some of the responses undertaken to now have included individual store closures, while other metrics are presently being addressed.

Let us review further.

2022 Changes

Wikipedia features a comprehensive overview of the Costco chain, which was founded in 1983. See here for the page, which states: Costco Wholesale Corporation doing business as Costco Wholesale and also known simply as Costco) is an American multinational corporation which operates a chain of membership-only big-box retail stores (warehouse club). As of 2020, Costco was the fifth largest retailer in the world and the world's largest retailer of choice and prims beef, organic foods, rotisserie chicken, and wine as of 2016. In 2021, Costco was ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 rankings of the largest United States corporations by total revenue.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 575 Costco locations in the United States as of July 04, 2022. The state with the most number of Costco locations in the US is California, with 132 locations, which is 22% of all Costco locations in America.

In terms of revenue, Investor.Costco.com paints an overall healthy picture: Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the third quarter (twelve weeks) and the first 36 weeks of fiscal 2022, ended May 8, 2022. Net sales for the quarter increased 16.3 percent, to $51.61 billion, from $44.38 billion last year. Net sales for the first 36 weeks increased 16.4 percent, to $151.97 billion, from $130.61 billion last year.

The positive numbers aside, big changes are coming.

According to a June, 2022 article from MoneyTalksNews.com, “7 Ways Costco is Changing in 2022,” in addition to price increases, the loss of special opening hours, and an increase in Covid-related services, store counts are also increasing: In the first three quarters of its current fiscal year, Costco opened 14 new warehouses, not counting three relocations, Nelson reported. In the fourth quarter — which runs from May to August — Costco expects to open another 10 new warehouses for a total of 24 this fiscal year.

Costco is Making These 5 Changes Right Now,” a June, 2022 piece from EatThis.com, adds other changes to the above list, including expanded bakery items and the following: The warehouse brand recently partnered with prescribed digital therapeutics company Theranica to offer Nerivio as part of Costco's member prescription program. "Nerivio is the First Migraine Treatment Device Offered to Costco Prescription Program Members," according to a news release and can be worn on the arm. Theranica added that "Costco is giving millions of under-insured and non-insured people affordable access to top quality prescription therapies, offering Nerivio as a first-line therapy."

Finally, per Audacy.com’s “6 Changes and Updates You’ll See at Costco in 2022,” in addition to a mention of expected increased membership fees, the site adds: The app updates throughout 2022 will address mobile payments, a new and improved menu with a redesigned header and footer, and warehouse receipts. Costco's pickup lockers are currently available for use at only 112 locations, but the company plans to expand that to over 220 stores this year. The lockers easily allow members to pickup their online orders in stores.

The collective changes as announced are many, but they are anticipated as aiding the company’s bottom line while cultivating a friendlier customer experience.

Conclusion

Costco business is solidly positive, yet those behind-the-scenes believe it can be better still.

As ever, under-performing locations are ripe for closure, though the company believes it can successfully implement an ambitious expansion plan by continuing to listen to its customers’ wants and needs.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Costco# Business# Money# Food# Store

Comments / 33

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
62370 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Los Angeles, CA

Plans to Improve 405 Freeway Traffic

Southern California commuters hope for the best on a daily basis, while out-of-towners consider the Interstate a must-see Los Angeles legend. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashable.com, Wikipedia.org, and FountainValley.org.

Read full story
3 comments

U.S. Bank Location Closures in 2022

Last year, Wells Fargo permanently shuttered 269 branch locations, representing the most closures of any U.S. bank. Institutional closings outside of Wells Fargo continue throughout 2022.

Read full story
15 comments

Sweeping Walmart Changes Announced For the Duration of 2022

One of the world’s wealthiest companies reported on immediate and upcoming changes effectuated to improve workplace and consumer culture. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and EatThis.com.

Read full story
232 comments

Mexican Fast Food Restaurants Closing and Opening Locations in 2022

Individual location considerations continue on a strategic basis for many. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NRN.com, Yum.com, RestaurantClicks.com, FOX46.com, RestaurantClicks.com, and MouthBySouthwest.com.

Read full story
12 comments

Sears Hometown 2022 Closings Announced

The bankrupt Sears Holdings spun off Sears Hometown and Outlets in 2012. The entity is closing approximately 100 stores over 30 states over the next few weeks, and liquidating inventory to draw down debt.

Read full story
11 comments

Plans For National Fast Food Chain Closures in 2022

Since Wendy’s supplanted Burger King as the second-largest American fast food chain in 2020, other perennial quick-serve restaurants have undergone similar paradigm shifts. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, RestaurantClicks.com, Mashed.com, GrouperSandwich.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.

Read full story
11 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Historic Los Angeles: Remembering The Silent Movie Theatre

No Los Angeles location has so captured my attention before or since. I attended Fairfax’s own Silent Movie Theatre every Friday and Saturday night for years, until its untimely demise on January 17, 1997. In a tragedy that could fairly be perceived as endemic of old Hollywood lore, what was once billed as “The World’s Only Silent Movie Theater” shuttered in violence. I will not go into detail about the evening here; however, for those who do want to read a detailed history as to what exactly transpired, NewsBreak published my piece, “Murder at the Silent Movie,” on New Year’s Eve of 2020.

Read full story
1 comments

Update: Plans For CVS Pharmacy Closings in 2022

Further locations have been announced as permanently shuttering, including two this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, TheBusinessJournal.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and CNBC.

Read full story
8 comments

Are Chinese Restaurant Chains Closing Locations in 2022?

Individual location closures have continued with prominent Chinese food chains on a case-by-case basis, but do these actions portend larger business issues for any of the companies moving forward?

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Lunch at The Grove, Dinner at the Americana

The two Southern California landmarks developed by billionaire and mayoral candidate Rick Caruso remain among the most popular of all Southern California spots for food and family.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Checkers and Rally’s Closure and Expansion Plans For 2022

The two chains, owned by the same parent company, appear to have recovered from substantial pre-pandemic business challenges. Long-term projections are optimistic. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, FranchiseTimes.com, FranchiseChatter.com, QSRMagazine.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Kellogg's Undergoing Major Brand Change

The venerable food group announced a new business model to shareholders. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, Observer.com, TastingTable.com, and CNBC.com.

Read full story
80 comments

Is Hot Topic Closing in 2022?

Individual stores have shuttered since the advent of the pandemic, but other substantial business challenges have come to the fore. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, MallCenters.com, BusinessInsider.com, StudyBreaks.com, BringMeTheNews.com, Y105FM.com, and Comparably.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Walmart-Owned Sam’s Club Implements Sweeping 2022 Changes

The warehouse club continues to substantially alter its business model to compete with Costco. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, People.com, Clark.com, SamsClub.com, EatThis.com, BestLifeOnline.com, LaceUpSolutions.com, and Mashed.com.

Read full story
88 comments

TJX Companies Owns Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and HomeGoods. Are Any of These Chains Vulnerable to Location Closures in 2022?

Based on recent financial metrics, TJX’s top three chains are comparable in terms of current business. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Wikipedia.org, Fool.com (The Motley Fool), TJX.com, Statistica.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
4 comments

NASA Administrator Says China is Preparing to Weaponize the Moon. China Responds.

Bill Nelson of the U.S. space agency accused the superpower of stealing technology and ideas to enable a weaponization of the lunar surface. This article is based on accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NASA, Today.com, DailyMail.co.uk, Wikipedia.org, and GlobalEurope.eu.

Read full story
5 comments
Burlington, NJ

A Burlington Closing and Short-Term Plans For 2022

The chain last year shuttered a well known location, and the CEO publicly referred to the current calendar year as “challenging.” Company plans, however, remain ambitious. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CourierPostOnline.com, The Motley Fool, and CBSNews.com.

Read full story
50 comments

Covifenz: The World’s First Plant-Based COVID-19 Vaccine

Though not technically vegan due to animal testing, the vaccine’s approval by Health Canada is a regulatory first. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BioSpace.com, Medicago.com, LiveKindly.co, and News.Yahoo.com.

Read full story
9 comments

Post-Bankruptcy: JCPenney Business Today

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and permanently shuttered 154 stores in 2020. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, KRON4.com, and RetailDive.com.

Read full story
18 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy