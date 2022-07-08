Checkers and Rally’s Closure and Expansion Plans For 2022

The two chains, owned by the same parent company, appear to have recovered from substantial pre-pandemic business challenges. Long-term projections are optimistic.

Authors Note

This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, FranchiseTimes.com, FranchiseChatter.com, QSRMagazine.com, and Google.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive overview of the Checkers and Rally’s chains: Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. is a chain of double drive-thru restaurants in the United States. The company operates Checkers and Rally's restaurants in 28 states, and the District of Columbia. They specialize in hamburgers, hot dogs, french fries, and milkshakes. Originally separate companies serving different geographic areas (with Checkers serving the Southeast and Rally's serving the Midwest), Checkers and Rally's merged in August 1999. Generally speaking, the Checkers name remains used in the Southeast as well as the Northeast while the Rally's name remains used in the Midwest as well as California; the two brands have overlap in several areas.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 876 Checkers and Rally's locations in the United States as of June 30, 2022. The state with the most number of Checkers and Rally's locations in the US is Florida, with 155 locations, which is 17% of all Checkers and Rally's locations in America.

FranchiseTimes.com, in its piece titled “Checkers & Rally's Back on Growth Track After Losses, CEO Says,” discusses an expected recovery from year-to-year pre-pandemic losses: The brands were already struggling before COVID. In 2018, Checkers & Rally's posted a net loss of $97.2 million on revenue of $296.7 million, according to its franchise disclosure documents. In 2019 that loss grew to $221.9 million on revenue of $291.3 million. In 2020, net income was $84,000 on revenue of $302.4 million. Its FDD dated March 2021 includes this note: "The franchisor's financial condition, as reflected in its financial statements, call into question the franchisor's financial ability to provide services and support" to franchisees.

In 2021, the company received a $20 million investment from Oak Hill Capital Partners, the parent company of Checkers & Rally's. Oak Hill, per the article, acquired Checkers for $525 million from Sentinel Capital Partners in 2017.

Though Checkers and Rally’s have closed under-performing locations in recent years, as have many other fast food companies, and may do so again, official company plans include an expansion of national locations.

Let us review further.

2022 Plans

FranchiseChatter.com features a dedicated page on the two chains, which states, in part: At the end of January 2021, Checkers and Rally’s unveiled plans for a restaurant of the future at the ICR Conference, one of the largest investment conferences of the year. Construction plans are already underway to fully reimage the first restaurant in Lakeland, Florida, and it will be completed by early summer 2021. The design rollout is a key piece of the brand’s aggressive five-year growth plan that will be funded by the $20M capital injection that was announced earlier in the week from Oak Hill Capital Partners IV (Oak Hill), a leading private equity firm and owner of the drive-thru concept.

Indeed, restaurant trade site QSRMagazine.com, in its piece entitled “Checkers & Rally’s Riding Drive-Thru Tech, Strong ROI to Expansion,” elaborates on recent successes: Checkers & Rally’s is on a roll: 2021 was the company’s best on record, with 90 new franchise commitments to show for it. In the first quarter of 2022 alone, the iconic quick-service brand has added 43 new commitments and plans to open 60 new stores in 2022… At the beginning of 2022, Checkers & Rally’s announced its latest drive-thru innovation: AI-driven automated voice-ordering. With the backdrop of the labor crisis, the move comes at a pivotal time for franchisees, and positions Checkers & Rally’s as the first national brand to enable deployment of the technology across its entire footprint.

The projections, to emphasize, are among the most optimistic in the industry today.

Conclusion

While targeted search engine results such as those found on Google.com yield questions, comments, and rumors about the chains possibly ”going out of business,” the innuendo is based on nothing factual.

Checkers and Rally’s are performing better than they ever have, according to all financial metrics. Any further closures would likely be based on under-performance of individual locations, which is common in the fast food industry.

Thank you for reading.

