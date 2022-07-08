Checkers and Rally’s Closure and Expansion Plans For 2022

Joel Eisenberg

The two chains, owned by the same parent company, appear to have recovered from substantial pre-pandemic business challenges. Long-term projections are optimistic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sBhyb_0gZ614cg00
Checkers and Rally’sCheckers.com

Authors Note

This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, FranchiseTimes.com, FranchiseChatter.com, QSRMagazine.com, and Google.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive overview of the Checkers and Rally’s chains: Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. is a chain of double drive-thru restaurants in the United States. The company operates Checkers and Rally's restaurants in 28 states, and the District of Columbia. They specialize in hamburgers, hot dogs, french fries, and milkshakes. Originally separate companies serving different geographic areas (with Checkers serving the Southeast and Rally's serving the Midwest), Checkers and Rally's merged in August 1999. Generally speaking, the Checkers name remains used in the Southeast as well as the Northeast while the Rally's name remains used in the Midwest as well as California; the two brands have overlap in several areas.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 876 Checkers and Rally's locations in the United States as of June 30, 2022. The state with the most number of Checkers and Rally's locations in the US is Florida, with 155 locations, which is 17% of all Checkers and Rally's locations in America.

FranchiseTimes.com, in its piece titled “Checkers & Rally's Back on Growth Track After Losses, CEO Says,” discusses an expected recovery from year-to-year pre-pandemic losses: The brands were already struggling before COVID. In 2018, Checkers & Rally's posted a net loss of $97.2 million on revenue of $296.7 million, according to its franchise disclosure documents. In 2019 that loss grew to $221.9 million on revenue of $291.3 million. In 2020, net income was $84,000 on revenue of $302.4 million. Its FDD dated March 2021 includes this note: "The franchisor's financial condition, as reflected in its financial statements, call into question the franchisor's financial ability to provide services and support" to franchisees.

In 2021, the company received a $20 million investment from Oak Hill Capital Partners, the parent company of Checkers & Rally's. Oak Hill, per the article, acquired Checkers for $525 million from Sentinel Capital Partners in 2017.

Though Checkers and Rally’s have closed under-performing locations in recent years, as have many other fast food companies, and may do so again, official company plans include an expansion of national locations.

Let us review further.

2022 Plans

FranchiseChatter.com features a dedicated page on the two chains, which states, in part: At the end of January 2021, Checkers and Rally’s unveiled plans for a restaurant of the future at the ICR Conference, one of the largest investment conferences of the year. Construction plans are already underway to fully reimage the first restaurant in Lakeland, Florida, and it will be completed by early summer 2021. The design rollout is a key piece of the brand’s aggressive five-year growth plan that will be funded by the $20M capital injection that was announced earlier in the week from Oak Hill Capital Partners IV (Oak Hill), a leading private equity firm and owner of the drive-thru concept.

Indeed, restaurant trade site QSRMagazine.com, in its piece entitled “Checkers & Rally’s Riding Drive-Thru Tech, Strong ROI to Expansion,” elaborates on recent successes: Checkers & Rally’s is on a roll: 2021 was the company’s best on record, with 90 new franchise commitments to show for it. In the first quarter of 2022 alone, the iconic quick-service brand has added 43 new commitments and plans to open 60 new stores in 2022… At the beginning of 2022, Checkers & Rally’s announced its latest drive-thru innovation: AI-driven automated voice-ordering. With the backdrop of the labor crisis, the move comes at a pivotal time for franchisees, and positions Checkers & Rally’s as the first national brand to enable deployment of the technology across its entire footprint.

The projections, to emphasize, are among the most optimistic in the industry today.

Conclusion

While targeted search engine results such as those found on Google.com yield questions, comments, and rumors about the chains possibly ”going out of business,” the innuendo is based on nothing factual.

Checkers and Rally’s are performing better than they ever have, according to all financial metrics. Any further closures would likely be based on under-performance of individual locations, which is common in the fast food industry.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Checkers# Rallys# Fast Food# Money# Business

Comments / 2

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
61559 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

U.S. Bank Location Closures in 2022

Last year, Wells Fargo permanently shuttered 269 branch locations, representing the most closures of any U.S. bank. Institutional closings outside of Wells Fargo continue throughout 2022.

Read full story
5 comments

Sweeping Walmart Changes Announced For the Duration of 2022

One of the world’s wealthiest companies reported on immediate and upcoming changes effectuated to improve workplace and consumer culture. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and EatThis.com.

Read full story
94 comments

Mexican Fast Food Restaurants Closing and Opening Locations in 2022

Individual location considerations continue on a strategic basis for many. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NRN.com, Yum.com, RestaurantClicks.com, FOX46.com, RestaurantClicks.com, and MouthBySouthwest.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Sears Hometown 2022 Closings Announced

The bankrupt Sears Holdings spun off Sears Hometown and Outlets in 2012. The entity is closing approximately 100 stores over 30 states over the next few weeks, and liquidating inventory to draw down debt.

Read full story
7 comments

Plans For National Fast Food Chain Closures in 2022

Since Wendy’s supplanted Burger King as the second-largest American fast food chain in 2020, other perennial quick-serve restaurants have undergone similar paradigm shifts. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, RestaurantClicks.com, Mashed.com, GrouperSandwich.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Historic Los Angeles: Remembering The Silent Movie Theatre

No Los Angeles location has so captured my attention before or since. I attended Fairfax’s own Silent Movie Theatre every Friday and Saturday night for years, until its untimely demise on January 17, 1997. In a tragedy that could fairly be perceived as endemic of old Hollywood lore, what was once billed as “The World’s Only Silent Movie Theater” shuttered in violence. I will not go into detail about the evening here; however, for those who do want to read a detailed history as to what exactly transpired, NewsBreak published my piece, “Murder at the Silent Movie,” on New Year’s Eve of 2020.

Read full story
1 comments

Update: Plans For CVS Pharmacy Closings in 2022

Further locations have been announced as permanently shuttering, including two this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, TheBusinessJournal.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and CNBC.

Read full story
5 comments

Costco Implements Sweeping 2022 Changes

The current calendar year is one of substantial modification for the multinational corporation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Investor.Costco.com, MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, and Audacy.com.

Read full story
30 comments

Are Chinese Restaurant Chains Closing Locations in 2022?

Individual location closures have continued with prominent Chinese food chains on a case-by-case basis, but do these actions portend larger business issues for any of the companies moving forward?

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Lunch at The Grove, Dinner at the Americana

The two Southern California landmarks developed by billionaire and mayoral candidate Rick Caruso remain among the most popular of all Southern California spots for food and family.

Read full story
1 comments

Kellogg's Undergoing Major Brand Change

The venerable food group announced a new business model to shareholders. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, Observer.com, TastingTable.com, and CNBC.com.

Read full story
80 comments

Is Hot Topic Closing in 2022?

Individual stores have shuttered since the advent of the pandemic, but other substantial business challenges have come to the fore. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, MallCenters.com, BusinessInsider.com, StudyBreaks.com, BringMeTheNews.com, Y105FM.com, and Comparably.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Walmart-Owned Sam’s Club Implements Sweeping 2022 Changes

The warehouse club continues to substantially alter its business model to compete with Costco. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, People.com, Clark.com, SamsClub.com, EatThis.com, BestLifeOnline.com, LaceUpSolutions.com, and Mashed.com.

Read full story
88 comments

TJX Companies Owns Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and HomeGoods. Are Any of These Chains Vulnerable to Location Closures in 2022?

Based on recent financial metrics, TJX’s top three chains are comparable in terms of current business. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Wikipedia.org, Fool.com (The Motley Fool), TJX.com, Statistica.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
4 comments

NASA Administrator Says China is Preparing to Weaponize the Moon. China Responds.

Bill Nelson of the U.S. space agency accused the superpower of stealing technology and ideas to enable a weaponization of the lunar surface. This article is based on accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NASA, Today.com, DailyMail.co.uk, Wikipedia.org, and GlobalEurope.eu.

Read full story
5 comments
Burlington, NJ

A Burlington Closing and Short-Term Plans For 2022

The chain last year shuttered a well known location, and the CEO publicly referred to the current calendar year as “challenging.” Company plans, however, remain ambitious. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CourierPostOnline.com, The Motley Fool, and CBSNews.com.

Read full story
50 comments

Covifenz: The World’s First Plant-Based COVID-19 Vaccine

Though not technically vegan due to animal testing, the vaccine’s approval by Health Canada is a regulatory first. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BioSpace.com, Medicago.com, LiveKindly.co, and News.Yahoo.com.

Read full story
9 comments

Post-Bankruptcy: JCPenney Business Today

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and permanently shuttered 154 stores in 2020. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, KRON4.com, and RetailDive.com.

Read full story
18 comments

Plans For DSW Location Closings in 2022

Last year, the footwear company announced the permanent closure of 65 locations “over the next four years” due to a deficit of nearly $500 million suffered during the height of the pandemic. Are further location closures being considered?

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy