Kellogg's Undergoing Major Brand Change

Joel Eisenberg

The venerable food group announced a new business model to shareholders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HYSdB_0gY1b7No00
Kellogg’s CerealAdobe Stock

Author's Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, Observer.com, TastingTable.com, and CNBC.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia.org features a comprehensive overview of the Kellogg Company, doing business as Kellogg's, which was founded in 1906 as an American multinational food manufacturing company: Kellogg's produces cereal and convenience foods, including crackers and toaster pastries, and markets their products by several well known brands including Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, Frosted Flakes, Pringles, Eggo, and Cheez-It... Kellogg's products are manufactured and marketed in over 180 countries.

For the sake of perspective, a May, 2019 Observer.com article, "Cereal Killer: Kellogg’s Must Transform Its Company to Survive—Will It Succeed?" detailed company business challenges prior to the pandemic: Unfortunately for Kellogg’s, the brands which the company has relied on for more than 100 years have fallen out of favor with today’s more health-conscious consumer, resulting in decreased sales across Kellogg’s portfolio of products. Stated another way, the products that brought Kellogg’s to life as a company (cereal) now have the potential to severely weaken and even kill the company. The new reality for Kellogg’s is that being the best cereal company in the world no longer matters. To survive and thrive, Kellogg’s must transform. No easy task.

The pandemic hit, which negatively impacted numerous food industry businesses. Over the past several months, a cereal shortage hit the globe due to supply chain issues. See here for February, 2022 TastingTable.com piece, "The Cereal Shortage My Be Coming to an End. Here's Why."

As excerpted from the article: It's been quite some time since we've seen cereal aisles adequately stocked, and especially if you're a Kellogg's loyalist, you've probably already switched to a new brand by now. Between supply chain disruptions and a three month-long Kellogg employee strike, cereal has been in consistently short supply throughout 2021, Eat This, Not That reports. But now the end is finally in sight. According to an announcement by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, cereal production is on track to increase by 1.6% within the next year... To produce cereal, manufacturers need foods like corn, sorghum, wheat, and rice, and the supply of these ingredients is directly affected by how fruitful the harvest season has been.

In part to adjust to these new circumstances, Kellogg's made an across-the-board change to its business model late last month.

Let us review further.

Kellogg Company, 2022

CNBC.com reported Kellogg's paradigm-shifting news on June 21, in their piece titled "Kellogg to Separate Into Three Companies Focusing on Snacks, Cereal and Plant-Based Foods."

From the article: Kellogg is planning to separate into three independent public companies, sectioning off its iconic brands into distinct snacking, cereal and plant-based businesses. Shares of the company rose as much as 8% in premarket trading but closed up only 1.9%. The announcement Tuesday comes a decade after Kellogg’s $2.7 billion purchase of Pringles, which signaled the company’s shift to focusing on the global snacks business with people increasingly eating more often between meals.

The company's decision has been generally well-received. The article goes on to state: Brands including Special K, Froot Loops and Rice Krispies had for decades been a foundation of Kellogg, but are no longer seen as key growth drivers for the company. The pandemic briefly revived the cereal category as more consumers ate breakfast at home, but Kellogg expects flat revenue growth for its North American cereal business in the future.

Conclusion

Kellogg's recent brand changes have been generally met with praise on the part of industry insiders, and applause by social media posters who claim to understand the food business.

Time will tell if the split will enable more focus on non-cereal company divisions, and upholds its promise.

Thank you for reading.

