Is Hot Topic Closing in 2022?

Joel Eisenberg

Individual stores have shuttered since the advent of the pandemic, but other substantial business challenges have come to the fore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=145P7O_0gXeeyWO00
Hot TopicShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, MallCenters.com, BusinessInsider.com, StudyBreaks.com, BringMeTheNews.com, Y105FM.com, and Comparably.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive overview of the Hot Topic chain: Hot Topic, Inc. (stylized as HOT TOPIC) is an American retail chain specializing in counterculture-related clothing and accessories, as well as licensed music. The stores are aimed towards an audience interested in rock music and video gaming, and most of their audience ranges from teens to young adults. Approximately 40% of Hot Topic's revenue comes from sales of licensed band T-shirts. Hot Topic often negotiates exclusive licensing arrangements with musical artists, movie studios, and graphic artists. The majority of the stores are located in regional shopping malls.

The chain was established in 1988. According to MallCenters.com, 605 Hot Topic remain in the U.S., from a high of 675 in 2020 (per Wikipedia).

It should be noted that current online location counts are inconsistent, though reports of company closures since the pandemic’s beginning have been widespread. The company’s official LinkedIn page states “600+ locations, which appears in line with the current MallCenters.com count.

Do these individual location closures portend further business challenges, or even a permanent company closure, for the future?

Let us explore further.

Hot Topic, 2022

For perspective, an archived BusinessInsider.com article from September of 2019, “We Went to Hot Topic and Saw How the Chain is Beating the Odds Amid Record-Low Mall Traffic by Catering to Every Pop Culture Niche,” tells the tale of the company’s pre-pandemic success in the piece’s title.

As excerpted from BusinessInsider.com: Hot Topic may have peaked in the 90s, but the teen accessories and clothing retailer is still thriving, selling merchandise from practically every fandom and obsession under the sun. The chain has over 670 stores across the U.S. and Canada, despite declining traffic in US malls with record vacancies. That's up from 662 locations as of 2014, according to to the New York Times. The company also maintains a reliable channel of online sales through its website, which launched in 1996

An April, 2022 article from StudyBreaks.com, however, entitled “The Decline and Fall of Hot Topic,” in part blames the advent of GameStop as true competition, and the mainstreaming of geek culture for the company’s decreasing fortunes: Hot Topic’s stagnation is most evident in the process by which new merchandise is released as well as its declining quality… Not to mention the increase in store prices — long gone are the years of accessible alternative clothing, a change that’s pulled the alt community into thrift culture, but that’s another story. Over the past few years, customers expressed their wish for Hot Topic to return to its roots, even creating a petition, but so far, the franchise, which is under new management, will remain as a pop culture store for the time being.

BringMeTheNews.com, in November of 2021, reported negative business issues regarding company wages in “Hot Topic Store in Minnesota Closes After Apparent Staff Walkout Over Wages”: Shoppers at Rochester's Apache Mall got a bit of a surprise on Friday when they found the Hot Topic closed, along with a brief message printed on a sheet of paper outside the store. "Almost all of our staff walked out due to the inability of the Hot Topic Company to support and give a living wage," it reads. "We cannot support ourselves and our families. We have worked so hard and cannot do this any longer. You cannot pay your workers in passion. Sorry for the inconvenience."

The sign was widely shared on social media. According to Y105FM.com, the store has since reopened, though it is unknown if the staff received a wage increase. However, according to Comparably.com, the company has received “D“ grades in “Happiness” and “Compensation,” and a “C-“ for “Company Culture” from former and current employees, which does not bode at all well for the entity.

Conclusion

There has been no formal indication of the company going out of business, though store closing, the mainstreaming of geek culture, and unhappy employees do not bode well for the future of the company.

Reportedly, changes are being discussed. I will post here, on NewsBreak, with any updates.

Thank you for reading.

