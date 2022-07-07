Walmart-Owned Sam’s Club Implements Sweeping 2022 Changes

Joel Eisenberg

The warehouse club continues to substantially alter its business model to compete with Costco.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J8MEK_0gXbEAy500
Sam’s ClubShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, People.com, Clark.com, SamsClub.com, EatThis.com, BestLifeOnline.com, LaceUpSolutions.com, and Mashed.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive overview of the Sam’s Club chain: Sam's West, Inc. (doing business as Sam's Club) is an American chain of membership-only retail warehouse clubs owned and operated by Walmart Inc., founded in 1983 and named after Walmart founder Sam Walton as Sam’s Wholesale Club... As of April 30, 2022, Sam's Club operates 600 membership warehouse clubs in the United States in 44 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Wikipedia page goes on to mention Sam’s Club is the number two warehouse club in the United States, behind only Costco. To more effectively compete with its larger competitor, 2022 has been a year of sweeping change for the company, which has implemented strategies to improve its business model.

Let us explore further.

Sam’s Club, 2022

In April of last year, NewsBreak published my article, “Plans For Changes to the Sam’s Club Food Court Menu in 2022.” In the piece, I excerpted a July 28 People.com article from Madison Roberts, entitled “Sam's Club Starts Selling Polish Hot Dogs in All Stores After Costco Removes Them From Menu.” Roberts’ article examined a particular aspect of warehouse chain lore that emphasized the early competition between the two industry giants.

From Roberts‘ article, in reference to an official company statement and followup tweets proclaiming the item’s availability: While 200 cafés already sell the dish, a representative for Sam’s Club tells People in a statement they wanted to expand their reach to “make sure people everywhere can get their Polish dog fix at a great value.” They also note that you don’t have to be a loyalty member in order to dine in one of their cafés… Many customers responded to Sam’s Club’s tweet saying they were going to ditch their Costco membership for a Sam’s Club one in response to the news.

Fast-forward four years. Sam’s Club has continued to make company-wide changes, and 2022 offered more changes than any year prior.

A June, 2022 article from Clark.com, “Big Change Coming to Sam’s Club Curbside Pickup,” stated the following: Sam’s Club is discontinuing free curbside pickup for Club level members on June 28 according to its website. The service will still be available for Club level members, but they’ll have to pay a $4 fee for each order. It will still be free to Plus members, so this is the time to do the math and figure out whether it’s worth upgrading your membership. (More on the benefits of Plus membership in a moment.)

BestLifeOnline.com, in April, 2022, published “If You Shop at Sam’s Club, Prepare For This Major Change.” From the article: According to a press release from Sam's Club, the Member's Mark brand is getting a makeover. The line will now be "Made with Our Member and Planet in Mind," the company said of the brand's new identity. Utilizing "trend-right innovation," Member's Mark items will maintain their quality, but will now take both people and the planet into consideration, according to the press release. Simply put, the company is becoming more focused on having a positive impact and becoming more sustainable, much like its parent company Walmart. This is otherwise known as a "regenerative brand."

Also in April, EatThis.com featured “10+ Changes Costco's Rival Chain Is Making to Its Signature Food Brand.” As excerpted from the piece: New packaging will be created that is more recyclable and reusable and suppliers will be called on to participate in Walmart's environmental pledge to reduce one billion metric tons of greenhouse gases. Sam's Club is also making an effort to diversify the companies it gets its Member's Mark products from, the company says in a press release. Sustainable seafood and palm oil will soon be available, along with cage-free eggs, Fair Trade Certified coffee, tea, and cocoa, and antibiotic-free poultry products, a spokesperson for Sam's Club tells Eat This, Not That!

LaceUpSolutions.com and Mashed.com feature further comprehensive changes, both behind-the-scenes and for the consumer. See here and here for specifics.

Conclusion

Sam’s Club continues to implement sweeping changes to compete with the larger Costco.

Any updates will be reported here, on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

