TJX Companies Owns Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and HomeGoods. Are Any of These Chains Vulnerable to Location Closures in 2022?

Joel Eisenberg

Based on recent financial metrics, TJX’s top three chains are comparable in terms of current business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pqaeT_0gX9y6OD00
MarshallsShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BusinessInsider.com, Wikipedia.org, Fool.com (The Motley Fool), TJX.com, Statistica.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Introduction

NewsBreak recently published “Are T.J. Maxx Locations Closing in 2022?” my article about current business matters of one of TJX Companies’ most venerable chains.

The article excerpted a February, 2022 BusinessInsider.com piece, “TJ Maxx Parent TJX Stock Sinks After Profit and Sales Miss,” that reflected recent TJX challenges: TJX Cos. stock sank 8.4% in Wednesday premarket trading after the off-price retailer reported fourth quarter profit and sales that missed expectations. Net income totaled $940.2 million, or 78 cents per share, up from $325.5 million, or 27 cents per share, last year. Sales of $13.854 billion were up from $10.943 billion. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 91 cents and sales of $14.218 billion. TJX chains include TJ Maxx and HomeGoods. Fourth quarter open-only comp sales grew 10%, with U.S. open-only comp sales up 13%.

Currently, T.J. Maxx and Marshalls have been reported as the largest of the three TJX companies in terms of location count, with HomeGoods behind. This article will break down contemporary business issues of each, and will address rumors of potential closures of any of the major TJX holdings aside from the previously covered T.J. Maxx.

Let us explore further.

TJX Companies, 2022

For perspective, Wikipedia features a comprehensive overview of TJX Companies: The TJX Companies, Inc. is an American multinational off-price department store corporation, headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. It was formed as a subsidiary of Zayre Corp. in 1987, and became the legal successor to Zayre Corp. following a company reorganization in 1989. As of 2019, TJX operates its flagship brand, TJ Maxx (in the United States) and TK Maxx (in Australia and Europe), Marshalls, HomeGoods, HomeSense, Sierra in the United States, and HomeSense, Marshalls, Winners in Canada… In 2021, TJX ranked No. 97 in the Fortune 500 list of the largest United States corporations by total revenue.

In May, 2022, Fool.com featured “Can TJX Companies Turn Things Around Next Week?” As excerpted from the article: TJX Companies (TJX 0.68%) is set to announce its latest earnings results in a few days, and investors are bracing for some bad news in that report. Sure, the off-price apparel and home goods specialist is back to setting sales records, and has resumed its dividend payment following slumping sales in the earlier phases of the pandemic. But there are concerns around how well the business can hold up as consumer spending shifts away from home goods products. TJX might also face big challenges tied to inflation and supply-chain issues as it approaches the spring selling season.

TJX.com, in a publicly accessible May 18 press release, answered the question of those first-quarter results of 2022: The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX), the leading off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the U.S. and worldwide, today announced sales and operating results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2022. Net sales for the first quarter of Fiscal 2023 were $11.4 billion, an increase of 13% versus the first quarter of Fiscal 2022. U.S. comp store sales (defined below) growth rounded down to flat over a 17% increase in U.S. open-only comp store sales (defined below) in the first quarter of Fiscal 2022. Net income for the first quarter of Fiscal 2023 was $587 million, and GAAP diluted earnings per share were $.49 versus $.44 per share in the first quarter of Fiscal 2022. Excluding a charge of $.19 related to a write-down of the Company’s minority investment in Familia (see below), adjusted diluted earnings per share were $.68.

Regarding Marshalls and HomeGoods, Statistica.com reports the following: T.J. Maxx had the most stores as of January, 2022 with 1284 (1290 as of June 22 per ScrapeHero.com), followed by Marshalls at 1148 in January (1157 according to ScrapeHero.com), and HomeGoods with 850 in January (and 863 as of June 15 per ScrapeHero.com).

It is worth noting that all three of the TJX stores listed increased their location count from January to the June dates listed.

Conclusion

None of the companies are in any danger of going out of business, despite internet rumors to the contrary.

Thank you for reading.

