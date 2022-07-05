Plans For DSW Location Closings in 2022

Joel Eisenberg

Last year, the footwear company announced the permanent closure of 65 locations “over the next four years” due to a deficit of nearly $500 million suffered during the height of the pandemic. Are further location closures being considered?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fhrHA_0gVafqQH00
DSWShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, BestLifeOnline.com, DesignerBrands.com, and Google.com.

Introduction

As excerpted from Wikipedia, which features a comprehensive overview of the venerable footwear chain: Designer Brands Inc. is an American company that sells designer and name brand shoes, and fashion accessories. It owns the Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW) store chain, and operates over 500 stores in the United States and an e-commerce website. The company also owns private-label footwear brands including Audrey Brooke, Kelly & Katie, Lulu Townsend, and Poppie Jones. The company was founded in 1969 as Shonac Corporation, as the shoe licensee for Value City.

As with many retailers since the advent of the pandemic, DSW has suffered challenging business setbacks. For a perspective written during Covid-19’s early days, BestLifeOnline.com’s archived article, “This Beloved Store is Closing 65 Locations,” illustrates the nature of those business-altering issues.

From the BestLifeOnline.com piece: On Tuesday, March 16, DSW CEO Roger Rawlins confirmed that the business had seen a 34 percent dip in sales amid the pandemic. To offset these losses—amounting to approximately $489 million in total—the company plans to shutter 24 of its stores in 2021, and an additional 41 over the next four years, Columbus Business First reports. "Until [customers] come back to us for the social occasion, this is the game that we've gotta play," explained Rawlins.

Currently, per DesignerBrands.com: Our primary concept, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, offers brand name and designer dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories. The first store opened in 1991 in Dublin, Ohio. Today, DSW operates more than 500 stores in 44 states. Designer Brands also operates several retail concepts in Canada, including The Shoe Company and Shoe Warehouse, which provide a convenient footwear solution for the whole family, as well as DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse – nearly 150 locations in all. 

Less the announced closures, will other business decisions impact the number of store locations?

Let us explore further.

The State of DSW, 2022

Optimistic news from ChainStoreAge.com was published early last month. As excerpted from “DSW Parent Company Q1 Sales Climb; Tops Street”: Designer Brands’ net income rose to $26.2 million, or $.34 a share, for the quarter ended April 30, from $17.0 million, or $0.22 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were $0.48 cents, easily topping analysts’ estimates of $0.24 a share. Net sales rose 18.1% to $830.5 million, above estimates of $815.4 million. Same-store sales were up 15.3%. Cost of sales rose 13.9%, or less than sales, to push gross margin up to 33.2% from 30.7%.

The news remains positive as the company, according to the article, remains on track to achieve its goal to not only double its owned brands sales by 2026, but to meet its target of $4 billion in revenue in fiscal 2026.

Though Designer Brands, Inc. owns other companies, the spillover of the positive news to this point will primarily support DSW, its largest entity.

Conclusion

As I frequently conclude articles related to rumors of business closures, the DSW chain is not going out of business, which a targeted Google search will verify is an ongoing concern. The announced DSW closings remain of individual locations and are strategic in nature.

Should anything change in this regard, I will update my readers here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# DSW# Footwear# Retail# Business# Money

Comments / 12

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
59773 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Kellogg's Undergoing Major Brand Change

The venerable food group announced a new business model to shareholders. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, Observer.com, TastingTable.com, and CNBC.com.

Read full story
34 comments

Is Hot Topic Closing in 2022?

Individual stores have shuttered since the advent of the pandemic, but other substantial business challenges have come to the fore. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, MallCenters.com, BusinessInsider.com, StudyBreaks.com, BringMeTheNews.com, Y105FM.com, and Comparably.com.

Read full story
3 comments

Walmart-Owned Sam’s Club Implements Sweeping 2022 Changes

The warehouse club continues to substantially alter its business model to compete with Costco. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, People.com, Clark.com, SamsClub.com, EatThis.com, BestLifeOnline.com, LaceUpSolutions.com, and Mashed.com.

Read full story
25 comments

TJX Companies Owns Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and HomeGoods. Are Any of These Chains Vulnerable to Location Closures in 2022?

Based on recent financial metrics, TJX’s top three chains are comparable in terms of current business. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Wikipedia.org, Fool.com (The Motley Fool), TJX.com, Statistica.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
4 comments

NASA Administrator Says China is Preparing to Weaponize the Moon. China Responds.

Bill Nelson of the U.S. space agency accused the superpower of stealing technology and ideas to enable a weaponization of the lunar surface. This article is based on accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NASA, Today.com, DailyMail.co.uk, Wikipedia.org, and GlobalEurope.eu.

Read full story
5 comments
Burlington, NJ

A Burlington Closing and Short-Term Plans For 2022

The chain last year shuttered a well known location, and the CEO publicly referred to the current calendar year as “challenging.” Company plans, however, remain ambitious. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CourierPostOnline.com, The Motley Fool, and CBSNews.com.

Read full story
30 comments

Covifenz: The World’s First Plant-Based COVID-19 Vaccine

Though not technically vegan due to animal testing, the vaccine’s approval by Health Canada is a regulatory first. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BioSpace.com, Medicago.com, LiveKindly.co, and News.Yahoo.com.

Read full story
7 comments

Post-Bankruptcy: JCPenney Business Today

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and permanently shuttered 154 stores in 2020. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, KRON4.com, and RetailDive.com.

Read full story
17 comments

Opinion: “Stranger Things” Season Four Is the Series’ Finest and Most Psychologically Compelling

As a writer-producer and a former mental health professional, the latest epic season of “Stranger Things” is an imperative pop-culture event. “Stranger Things” Season Four Promotional PosterNetflix.

Read full story
4 comments

Plans For Gap Store Closings in 2022

Parent company Gap Inc., which also owns Old Navy and Banana Republic, announced the closure of approximately 350 combined locations this year through the end of next year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessWire.com, ScrapeHero.com, and Wikipedia.org.

Read full story

H&M Store Closings in 2022

Earlier this year, the popular clothing retailer announced the closing of 240 locations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Investopedia.com, and Forbes.com.

Read full story
4 comments

The Return of Toys R Us

400 new locations are returning within Macy’s department stores. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Forbes.com, en.Wikipedia.org, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
166 comments

Plans For Banana Republic Closings in 2022

The parent company, Gap Inc., announced the closure of approximately 350 Gap and Banana Republic locations throughout this year to the end of next year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, The Midland Reporter Telegram, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, The Winnipeg Free Press, BusinessInsider.com, and Gap Inc.

Read full story
1 comments

Bloomingdale’s Location Closings in 2022

As parent company Macy’s Inc. permanently shutters over 125 of their individual locations in the coming months, Bloomingdale’s is largely expected to be among them. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RetailDive.com, MacysInc.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Locations.Bloomingdales.com, ScrapeHero.com, and CNBC.com.

Read full story
13 comments

List of Macy's Location Closings in 2022

Once among the most popular of all retailers, the venerable chain has been closing stalwart locations, with more scheduled to permanently shutter in the second half of the current calendar year.

Read full story
99 comments

“Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2022” Update: Sales Negotiations Terminated

A long-awaited and widely-anticipated sale fell through on July 1. What does the future hold for the financially-challenged company?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNN.com, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters.com, FootwearNews.com, Investors.Kohls.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
61 comments

Are T.J. Maxx Locations Closing in 2022?

The pandemic’s impact on most major retailers led to the advent of strategic business decisions industry-wide. When TJX, the parent company of T.J. Maxx, suffered a stock hit, speculation arose as to the fate of the popular chain.

Read full story
2 comments
Dublin, CA

List of Ross Dress For Less Location Closings

The company is in the midst of an announced expansion, though individual locations have shuttered. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, RetailDive.com, RetailLeader.com, KSBY.com, LocalMint.com, SeekingAlpha.com, and FourSquare.com.

Read full story
171 comments

Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2022

The largest department store chain in the world is for sale, and engaged in exclusive talks with a potential buyer. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNN.com, Wikipedia.org, Retail-Insight-Network.com, ModernRetail.com, and FootwearNews.com.

Read full story
110 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy