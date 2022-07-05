Opinion: “Stranger Things” Season Four Is the Series’ Finest and Most Psychologically Compelling

Joel Eisenberg

As a writer-producer and a former mental health professional, the latest epic season of “Stranger Things” is an imperative pop-culture event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HTp61_0gVTo6a400
“Stranger Things” Season Four Promotional PosterNetflix

Introduction

I will do what I can to refrain from spoilers in this piece, though I would suggest reading no further if you are planning to catch up on the acclaimed series. Suffice to say, “Stranger Things” has supplanted “Cobra Kai” as my favorite currently-running series.

For anyone interested in other recent personal favorites both current and concluded — to decipher a sense of my taste — “Barry,” “The Kominsky Method,” “The Godfather of Harlem,” “WandaVision,” “Moon Knight,” and recent “Star Trek” series are up there. Going back further, “Mr. Robot,” “Breaking Bad,” “Feud,” and “Game of Thrones” still represent for me the cutting-edge of the medium.

So yes, I’m a genre guy. I so wanted to love “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” but only the miniseries’ second half brought the goods in my opinion. I enjoy “The Mandalorian,” but as a ”Star Wars” geek since the first film’s release in 1977, “The Book of Boba Fett” — save for the Luke Skywalker/Mando eps — left much to be desired.

“Stranger Things,” though, is an animal of another color. Every last filmmaking department has excelled in not only bringing forth one of television’s most purely fun programs, but one with a stunning degree of psychological depth.

On the Psychology of “Stranger Things” Season Four

Save for an excerpt below, I will not spend too much time here detailing the characters and overarching story of “Stranger Things,” which by now is well known. If you do not watch and are still reading to see what all the fuss is about, understand this piece is a heartfelt recommendation.

I will touch on general themes moving forward.

For newcomers and anyone who desires a catch-up, see Wikipedia entry on the series here, and StrangerThings.Fandom.com site here.

As excerpted from the Wikipedia page: Set in the 1980s primarily in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the series centers around numerous supernatural events occurring around the town, specifically around their connection to a hostile alternate reality called the "Upside Down"... The Duffer Brothers developed Stranger Things as a mix of investigative drama and supernatural elements portrayed with horror, science fiction and childlike sensibilities... They also took inspiration from experiments conducted during the Cold War and real-world conspiracy theories involving secret government experiments.

As a former special education teacher with several years of accredited study in Psychology, of more personal note than the 1980s milieu and escapist plot is the psychology behind the characters of “Stranger Things,” most especially as progressed in the series’ penultimate fourth season:

  • Growing Up
  • Trauma Bonding
  • Bullying
  • Sexuality
  • Trust
  • Love
  • The Romanticizing of Childhood
  • Tragedy and Death

The fantasy and horror of the endeavor aside, ”Stranger Things“ Season Four engages in genre tropes while portraying such issues with a sensitivity and sincerity rarely seen on television.

I mentioned earlier I will try not to spoil anything for new or future viewers. Lest you believe those bullet points above spoiled anything, I have left them deliberately vague enough to where they can fit under the umbrella of “coming of age.”

Conclusion

“Stranger Things” is not only escapist fantasy, but a highly-intelligent and sensitive work of art that will likely resonate for generations. As one who believes there is reason for everything, it is no accident that the series continues to break all existing streaming records.

On that note, see here for July 1 Hollywood Reporter article, “Stranger Things 4’ Sets Nielsen Streaming Record,” which reported: Given the records Stranger Things has already set since the premiere of its fourth season, one more isn’t that much of a surprise. But the new mark the Netflix series hit is a big one. “Stranger Things” amassed 7.2 billion minutes of viewing time for the week of May 30-June 5, according to Nielsen — the highest weekly total for any streaming title since the advent of weekly rankings almost two years ago. It also has the biggest two-week tally for any streaming show: In the week of May 23-29, when season four of Stranger Things premiered, it had 5.14 billion minutes of viewing for a two-week total of 12.34 billion minutes.

I hope you enjoy the series as much as I do, and appreciate the fourth season particularly for speaking honestly to its audience in terms of resonant, larger themes.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Stranger Things# Science Fiction# Fantasy# Television# Horror

Comments / 4

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
59773 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Kellogg's Undergoing Major Brand Change

The venerable food group announced a new business model to shareholders. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, Observer.com, TastingTable.com, and CNBC.com.

Read full story
34 comments

Is Hot Topic Closing in 2022?

Individual stores have shuttered since the advent of the pandemic, but other substantial business challenges have come to the fore. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, MallCenters.com, BusinessInsider.com, StudyBreaks.com, BringMeTheNews.com, Y105FM.com, and Comparably.com.

Read full story
3 comments

Walmart-Owned Sam’s Club Implements Sweeping 2022 Changes

The warehouse club continues to substantially alter its business model to compete with Costco. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, People.com, Clark.com, SamsClub.com, EatThis.com, BestLifeOnline.com, LaceUpSolutions.com, and Mashed.com.

Read full story
25 comments

TJX Companies Owns Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and HomeGoods. Are Any of These Chains Vulnerable to Location Closures in 2022?

Based on recent financial metrics, TJX’s top three chains are comparable in terms of current business. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Wikipedia.org, Fool.com (The Motley Fool), TJX.com, Statistica.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
4 comments

NASA Administrator Says China is Preparing to Weaponize the Moon. China Responds.

Bill Nelson of the U.S. space agency accused the superpower of stealing technology and ideas to enable a weaponization of the lunar surface. This article is based on accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NASA, Today.com, DailyMail.co.uk, Wikipedia.org, and GlobalEurope.eu.

Read full story
5 comments
Burlington, NJ

A Burlington Closing and Short-Term Plans For 2022

The chain last year shuttered a well known location, and the CEO publicly referred to the current calendar year as “challenging.” Company plans, however, remain ambitious. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CourierPostOnline.com, The Motley Fool, and CBSNews.com.

Read full story
30 comments

Covifenz: The World’s First Plant-Based COVID-19 Vaccine

Though not technically vegan due to animal testing, the vaccine’s approval by Health Canada is a regulatory first. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BioSpace.com, Medicago.com, LiveKindly.co, and News.Yahoo.com.

Read full story
7 comments

Post-Bankruptcy: JCPenney Business Today

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and permanently shuttered 154 stores in 2020. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, KRON4.com, and RetailDive.com.

Read full story
17 comments

Plans For DSW Location Closings in 2022

Last year, the footwear company announced the permanent closure of 65 locations “over the next four years” due to a deficit of nearly $500 million suffered during the height of the pandemic. Are further location closures being considered?

Read full story
12 comments

Plans For Gap Store Closings in 2022

Parent company Gap Inc., which also owns Old Navy and Banana Republic, announced the closure of approximately 350 combined locations this year through the end of next year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessWire.com, ScrapeHero.com, and Wikipedia.org.

Read full story

H&M Store Closings in 2022

Earlier this year, the popular clothing retailer announced the closing of 240 locations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Investopedia.com, and Forbes.com.

Read full story
4 comments

The Return of Toys R Us

400 new locations are returning within Macy’s department stores. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Forbes.com, en.Wikipedia.org, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
166 comments

Plans For Banana Republic Closings in 2022

The parent company, Gap Inc., announced the closure of approximately 350 Gap and Banana Republic locations throughout this year to the end of next year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, The Midland Reporter Telegram, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, The Winnipeg Free Press, BusinessInsider.com, and Gap Inc.

Read full story
1 comments

Bloomingdale’s Location Closings in 2022

As parent company Macy’s Inc. permanently shutters over 125 of their individual locations in the coming months, Bloomingdale’s is largely expected to be among them. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RetailDive.com, MacysInc.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Locations.Bloomingdales.com, ScrapeHero.com, and CNBC.com.

Read full story
13 comments

List of Macy's Location Closings in 2022

Once among the most popular of all retailers, the venerable chain has been closing stalwart locations, with more scheduled to permanently shutter in the second half of the current calendar year.

Read full story
99 comments

“Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2022” Update: Sales Negotiations Terminated

A long-awaited and widely-anticipated sale fell through on July 1. What does the future hold for the financially-challenged company?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNN.com, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters.com, FootwearNews.com, Investors.Kohls.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
61 comments

Are T.J. Maxx Locations Closing in 2022?

The pandemic’s impact on most major retailers led to the advent of strategic business decisions industry-wide. When TJX, the parent company of T.J. Maxx, suffered a stock hit, speculation arose as to the fate of the popular chain.

Read full story
2 comments
Dublin, CA

List of Ross Dress For Less Location Closings

The company is in the midst of an announced expansion, though individual locations have shuttered. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, RetailDive.com, RetailLeader.com, KSBY.com, LocalMint.com, SeekingAlpha.com, and FourSquare.com.

Read full story
171 comments

Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2022

The largest department store chain in the world is for sale, and engaged in exclusive talks with a potential buyer. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNN.com, Wikipedia.org, Retail-Insight-Network.com, ModernRetail.com, and FootwearNews.com.

Read full story
110 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy