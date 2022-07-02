“Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2022” Update: Sales Negotiations Terminated

Joel Eisenberg

A long-awaited and widely-anticipated sale fell through on July 1. What does the future hold for the financially-challenged company?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tBdND_0gTBw1SR00
Kohl’sShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNN.com, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters.com, FootwearNews.com, Investors.Kohls.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Introduction

On June 30, NewsBreak published “Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2022,” my article about the financially challenged discount chain and progress towards a sale. On July 1, negotiations for that sale had fallen through.

In my article, I excerpted a June 7 CNN.com report, “Kohl’s Puts Up a For-Sale Sign,” that discussed current company goals: Kohl’s (KSS) said late Monday that it had entered into a three-week exclusive negotiation period for a potential sale with Franchise Group (FRG), a holding company which owns The Vitamin Shoppe and other retail brands. Franchise Group has proposed to buy Kohl’s for $60 a share. Kohl’s stock closed at $42.12 on Monday and rose 10% during early trading Tuesday on the news. The deal would value Kohl’s at around $8 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, about 5 times more than it was worth last week. Kohl’s said that during the negotiation period there were no assurances a deal would be reached.

Yesterday, negotiations for that sale were announced as discontinued.

From Reuters.com: U.S. department store chain Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) on Friday called off its sale to Franchise Group (FRG.O) after months of negotiations, citing sinking markets and difficult financing conditions. Kohl's shares, already down 28% since January, tumbled nearly 15% in pre-market trading on news of the collapsed talks and the retailer's shrinking sales. "Given the environment and market volatility, the board determined that it simply was not prudent to continue pursuing a deal," Peter Boneparth, Kohl's board chairman, said in a statement.

Where does Kohl’s go from here?

Let us explore further.

Kohl’s, 2022

See here for the next potential round of Kohl’s closures, according to FootwearNews.com.

Regarding the discontinuance of the planned sale, the company remains in a key position in terms of the importance of upcoming decisions. Per a March, 2022 release published on the company’s investor website, which you can see here, Kohl’s has been looking strongly at strategic growth initiatives. It should be noted the entity was not yet in negotiations with Franchise Group.

To date, according to ScrapeHero.com: There are 1,156 Kohls locations in the United States as of June 26, 2022. The state with the most number of Kohls locations in the US is California, with 117 locations, which is 10% of all Kohls locations in America.

As further excerpted from my prior article on the chain: In recent years, though the company has retained its status as the country’s largest department store, revenues have notably fallen, in large part, according to analysts, due to the pandemic and new online shopping habits.

Whether the company will look for another buyer is purely speculative, as nothing formal has been announced.

Conclusion

Kohl’s finds itself in a challenging period, though they have faced such difficulties before.

Any further updates as to the repercussions, if any, of the Franchise Group break will be reported here, on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Kohls# Store# Business# Money# Clothing

Comments / 59

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
58359 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Covifenz: The World’s First Plant-Based COVID-19 Vaccine

Though not technically vegan due to animal testing, the vaccine’s approval by Health Canada is a regulatory first. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BioSpace.com, Medicago.com, LiveKindly.co, and News.Yahoo.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Post-Bankruptcy: JCPenney Business Today

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and permanently shuttered 154 stores in 2020. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, KRON4.com, and RetailDive.com.

Read full story
11 comments

Plans For DSW Location Closings in 2022

Last year, the footwear company announced the permanent closure of 65 locations “over the next four years” due to a deficit of nearly $500 million suffered during the height of the pandemic. Are further location closures being considered?

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: “Stranger Things” Season Four Is the Series’ Finest and Most Psychologically Compelling

As a writer-producer and a former mental health professional, the latest epic season of “Stranger Things” is an imperative pop-culture event. “Stranger Things” Season Four Promotional PosterNetflix.

Read full story
1 comments

Plans For Gap Store Closings in 2022

Parent company Gap Inc., which also owns Old Navy and Banana Republic, announced the closure of approximately 350 combined locations this year through the end of next year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessWire.com, ScrapeHero.com, and Wikipedia.org.

Read full story

H&M Store Closings in 2022

Earlier this year, the popular clothing retailer announced the closing of 240 locations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Investopedia.com, and Forbes.com.

Read full story
2 comments

The Return of Toys R Us

400 new locations are returning within Macy’s department stores. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Forbes.com, en.Wikipedia.org, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
140 comments

Plans For Banana Republic Closings in 2022

The parent company, Gap Inc., announced the closure of approximately 350 Gap and Banana Republic locations throughout this year to the end of next year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, The Midland Reporter Telegram, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, The Winnipeg Free Press, BusinessInsider.com, and Gap Inc.

Read full story
1 comments

Bloomingdale’s Location Closings in 2022

As parent company Macy’s Inc. permanently shutters over 125 of their individual locations in the coming months, Bloomingdale’s is largely expected to be among them. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RetailDive.com, MacysInc.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Locations.Bloomingdales.com, ScrapeHero.com, and CNBC.com.

Read full story
13 comments

List of Macy's Location Closings in 2022

Once among the most popular of all retailers, the venerable chain has been closing stalwart locations, with more scheduled to permanently shutter in the second half of the current calendar year.

Read full story
96 comments

Are T.J. Maxx Locations Closing in 2022?

The pandemic’s impact on most major retailers led to the advent of strategic business decisions industry-wide. When TJX, the parent company of T.J. Maxx, suffered a stock hit, speculation arose as to the fate of the popular chain.

Read full story
2 comments
Dublin, CA

List of Ross Dress For Less Location Closings

The company is in the midst of an announced expansion, though individual locations have shuttered. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, RetailDive.com, RetailLeader.com, KSBY.com, LocalMint.com, SeekingAlpha.com, and FourSquare.com.

Read full story
169 comments

Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2022

The largest department store chain in the world is for sale, and engaged in exclusive talks with a potential buyer. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNN.com, Wikipedia.org, Retail-Insight-Network.com, ModernRetail.com, and FootwearNews.com.

Read full story
108 comments
Minnesota State

Tim Hortons 2022 U.S. Location Closings and Plans For the Future

Though 2019 and 2022 Minnesota shutterings were largely unplanned, the company is counting on substantial U.S. growth. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The Minnesota Daily (MNDaily.com), Power96Radio.com, Wikipedia.org, The Pioneer Press, and CNBC.com.

Read full story

Bed, Bath & Beyond Closings in 2022

The company closed dozens of stores in February, and many more are coming. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Wikipedia.org, BedBathandBeyond.com, Motley Fool, CNBC.com, MarketRealist.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
62 comments

Will Quizno’s Continue Closing Locations in 2022?

With a 94% location count decrease since 2007, business metrics of the once-ubiquitous chain have ignited industry-wide speculation as to the company’s future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Wikipedia.org, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Update: Starbucks Closings in 2022

130 Russian closures were announced as “effective immediately,” while 600 domestic closures were reported to begin this year. Unionization controversies have also been blamed for at least one additional closing.

Read full story
48 comments

Defending the Mentally Ill From Bullies: Health Industry Perspectives

Sufferers of mental health-related disorders are frequently prone to bullying, or lashing out. The following strategies for both have been analyzed and published by mental health professionals.

Read full story
2 comments

My Journey as a Writer and Former Mental Health Professional Living With ADHD

I have been living with Attention Deficit-Hyperactivity Disorder for decades. I consider my battles as much a gift as an inconvenience. This article is based on personal experience, mental health studies, and accredited media reports. Though I myself am a former mental health professional and will share personal information, I will offer no medical advice herein.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy