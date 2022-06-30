Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2022

Joel Eisenberg

The largest department store chain in the world is for sale, and engaged in exclusive talks with a potential buyer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZZMW_0gQnQN9n00
Kohl’siStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNN.com, Wikipedia.org, Retail-Insight-Network.com, ModernRetail.com, and FootwearNews.com.

Introduction

On June 7, CNN.com published “Kohl’s Puts Up a For-Sale Sign,” which reported on current company goals: Kohl’s (KSS) said late Monday that it had entered into a three-week exclusive negotiation period for a potential sale with Franchise Group (FRG), a holding company which owns The Vitamin Shoppe and other retail brands. Franchise Group has proposed to buy Kohl’s for $60 a share. Kohl’s stock closed at $42.12 on Monday and rose 10% during early trading Tuesday on the news. The deal would value Kohl’s at around $8 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, about 5 times more than it was worth last week. Kohl’s said that during the negotiation period there were no assurances a deal would be reached.

The company for sale is identified in the article as the nation’s largest department store, with over 1,100 US stores and approximately $19 billion in annual sales.

Indeed, according to ScrapeHero.com: There are 1,156 Kohls locations in the United States as of June 19, 2022. The state with the most number of Kohls locations in the US is California, with 117 locations, which is 10% of all Kohls locations in America.

Has the company been sold since the CNN piece? Have strategies been implemented in either case, including the imminent closures of underperforming locations?

Let us explore further.

Kohl’s, 2022

Wikipedia.org features a comprehensive overview of the Kohl’s retail chain: The company was founded by Polish immigrant Maxwell Kohl, who opened a corner grocery store in Milwaukee Wisconsin in 1927. It went on to become a successful chain in the local area, and in 1962 the company branched out by opening its first department store. British American Tobacco Company took a controlling interest in the company in 1972 while still managed by the Kohl Family, and in 1979, the corporation was sold to BATUS Inc. A group of investors purchased the company in 1986 from British American Tobacco and took it public in 1992.

In recent years, though the company has retained its status as the country’s largest department store, revenues have notably fallen, in large part, according to analysts, due to the pandemic and new online shopping habits.

Retail-Insight-Network.com reported on negative first-quarter 2022 revenues: US-based department store chain Kohl’s has recorded revenue of $3.71bn in the first quarter (Q1) of the fiscal year 2022 (FY22), down by 4.4% against $3.88bn in the same period of FY21. During the three months to 30 April, the company’s net sales and comparable sales were $3.7bn, down by 5.2% from $3.9bn a year earlier. Kohl’s Q1 gross margin was 38.3%, dropping by 69 basis points (bps) from the same period of last year, when it recorded 39.0%.

It appears, though, that falling revenues have been a trend, even prior to the pandemic. Per ModernRetail.com: For years, Kohl's has struggled to grow consistently. Even pre-pandemic, in 2019, its annual revenue was below 2018 figures. Its 2020 full-year revenue dropped even further to about $16 billion from about $20 billion the previous year.

Kohl’s is still in exclusive talks to sell to its potential buyer, but no deal has yet been consummated. In the meantime, though some store closures have taken place over the past few years and 10 leases are set to expire in 2023, talks continue.

See here for the next potential round of closures, according to FootwearNews.com.

Conclusion

I will update readers here in the event of a successful Kohl’s sale. For now, the company remains open for business, and engaged in continued discussions.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Kohls# Business# Money# Store# Clothing

Comments / 108

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
54649 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

“Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2022” Update: Sales Negotiations Terminated

A long-awaited and widely-anticipated sale fell through on July 1. What does the future hold for the financially-challenged company?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNN.com, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters.com, FootwearNews.com, Investors.Kohls.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
13 comments

Are T.J. Maxx Locations Closing in 2022?

The pandemic’s impact on most major retailers led to the advent of strategic business decisions industry-wide. When TJX, the parent company of T.J. Maxx, suffered a stock hit, speculation arose as to the fate of the popular chain.

Read full story
1 comments
Dublin, CA

List of Ross Dress For Less Location Closings

The company is in the midst of an announced expansion, though individual locations have shuttered. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, RetailDive.com, RetailLeader.com, KSBY.com, LocalMint.com, SeekingAlpha.com, and FourSquare.com.

Read full story
134 comments
Minnesota State

Tim Hortons 2022 U.S. Location Closings and Plans For the Future

Though 2019 and 2022 Minnesota shutterings were largely unplanned, the company is counting on substantial U.S. growth. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The Minnesota Daily (MNDaily.com), Power96Radio.com, Wikipedia.org, The Pioneer Press, and CNBC.com.

Read full story

Bed, Bath & Beyond Closings in 2022

The company closed dozens of stores in February, and many more are coming. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Wikipedia.org, BedBathandBeyond.com, Motley Fool, CNBC.com, MarketRealist.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
61 comments

Will Quizno’s Continue Closing Locations in 2022?

With a 94% location count decrease since 2007, business metrics of the once-ubiquitous chain have ignited industry-wide speculation as to the company’s future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Wikipedia.org, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Update: Starbucks Closings in 2022

130 Russian closures were announced as “effective immediately,” while 600 domestic closures were reported to begin this year. Unionization controversies have also been blamed for at least one additional closing.

Read full story
48 comments

Defending the Mentally Ill From Bullies: Health Industry Perspectives

Sufferers of mental health-related disorders are frequently prone to bullying, or lashing out. The following strategies for both have been analyzed and published by mental health professionals.

Read full story
2 comments

My Journey as a Writer and Former Mental Health Professional Living With ADHD

I have been living with Attention Deficit-Hyperactivity Disorder for decades. I consider my battles as much a gift as an inconvenience. This article is based on personal experience, mental health studies, and accredited media reports. Though I myself am a former mental health professional and will share personal information, I will offer no medical advice herein.

Read full story
2 comments

Experts Debate: Will the Repeal of Roe v. Wade Most Impact Democrats or the GOP in Upcoming Elections?

While a majority of polled Americans have stated they are against the repeal, some say the Democrat party loses the most from the recent ruling. Roe v. Wade Reversion ProtestGayatri Malhotra, Unsplash.

Read full story
11 comments
Chicago, IL

Recent Aldi Location Closures and Plans For the Remainder of 2022

Sudden store closings in Memphis and Chicago have renewed online rumors as to the company’s future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WREG.com, NBCChicago.com, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Statistica.com, Google.com, Mashed.com, and QuerySprout.com.

Read full story
65 comments

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.

Read full story
462 comments

Experts Debate: Does Donald Trump Have a Chance For a Second Term?

The revocation of Roe v. Wade will impact both major political parties. Questions have been renewed if Donald Trump, who largely built the conservative SCOTUS and is the primary subject of current January 6 hearings, can again win voters to his side.

Read full story
54 comments

Update #3: National Chain Restaurants Expected to Close in 2022

In recent weeks, plans to close more chain locations throughout the current calendar year have been announced and reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Bloomberg.com, Obsev.com, BusinessInsider.com, and RD.com.

Read full story
67 comments

Plans For Barnes & Noble Closings in 2022

Despite a reported business uptick, several locations have shuttered in the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:The New York Times, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CBSNews.com, NJ.com, DailyVoice.com, and WMAR2News.com.

Read full story
28 comments

Is Hobby Lobby Closing in 2022?

Though a 2012 Facebook rumor has been long debunked, recent reportage has again questioned the longevity of the controversial company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, HobbyLobby.com, Google.com, Politifact.com, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
15 comments
Missouri State

A Brief History of Pre-Trump Conservatism and Pre-Biden Liberalism

Republicans and Democrats of yesteryear bore little resemblance to those of today. This article is based on historical records and accredited media reports, and is not intended to represent a partisan point of view. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:NPR.org, CNN.com, FOXNews.com, Twitter.com, Wikipedia.org, and HistoryWorld.net.

Read full story

CVS Pharmacy Begins Closing 900 Locations

The closures will make way for new company models. Results will determine future business strategies. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:CVSHealth.com,Inc.com, BestLifeOnline.com, The Daily Tar Heel, and TheBusinessJournal.com.

Read full story
80 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy