Tim Hortons 2022 U.S. Location Closings and Plans For the Future

Though 2019 and 2022 Minnesota shutterings were largely unplanned, the company is counting on substantial U.S. growth.

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The Minnesota Daily (MNDaily.com), Power96Radio.com, Wikipedia.org, The Pioneer Press, and CNBC.com.

Introduction

Earlier this month, The Minnesota Daily published “Tim Horton’s Dinkytown Location Rumored to Close,” which stated: The Dinkytown location of Tim Hortons is rumored to be closing along with a number of other Twin Cities shops, according to reporting from the Pioneer Press. An employee at the coffee and doughnut chain’s Eagan, Minnesota location confirmed to the Pioneer Press the restaurant had closed as of today. The Pioneer Press reported the employee said others in the same franchise group could be closing as well.

For perspective, in May, 2019 the company also saw its share of closings in the Twin Cities area. As excerpted from a piece published on Power96Radio.com, titled “Coffee Chain Suddenly Closes Most Minnesota Locations”: Tim Hortons, the donut and coffee chain from Canada, just opened up Twin Cities locations three years ago and now, suddenly, all of those locations will be closing or have already closed. There were locations in the Mall of America, Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Eagan, Forest Lake, Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Savage.

The questions beckon whether the two above stories — three years apart — are somehow related, and whether the spate of sudden Minnesota closings will impact planned locations for the rest of the U.S.

Let us explore further.

Tim Hortons, 2022

To answer the questions, the closures represented by the two stories above are unrelated.

Wikipedia.org features a comprehensive overview of the Tim Hortons chain: Tim Hortons Inc., commonly nicknamed Tim's or Timmies, is a Canadian multinational fast food restaurant chain. Based in Toronto, Tim Hortons serves coffee, doughnuts, and other fast food items. It is Canada's largest quick-service restaurant chain, with 4,949 restaurants in 15 countries as of March 2, 2022. The company was founded in 1964 in Hamilton, Ontario, by Canadian hockey player Tim Horton and Jim Charade, after an initial venture in hamburger restaurants.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 620 Tim Hortons locations in the United States as of June 15, 2022. The state with the most number of Tim Hortons locations in the US is New York, with 236 locations, which is 38% of all Tim Hortons locations in America.

A press release from the company, issued this month, said the following in reference to “new model restaurants” being built for U.S. markets: There have been over 10 Tim Hortons new model restaurants built with a dining room since 2020, with over 20 more in the pipeline to open by the end of 2022. The first drive-thru only model restaurants will open this summer in several states including West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan and New York.

Summarily, official company plans are for the company to expand, as opposed to contract. Words to the contrary are rumors only.

Conclusion

In February, 2022, CNBC.com published “Tim Hortons Focuses its Next Phase of U.S. Expansion on Snowbirds and Retirees,” which punctuated the official plans for the company: The Restaurant Brands International chain has more than 600 U.S. locations, which makes it the third-largest coffee chain in the country, trailing behind Starbucks and Dunkin’. But it’s a distant third place, and the chain has struggled to take hold with U.S. consumers despite past attempts, dating back decades ago when it was owned by Wendy’s . Still, Tims is looking to erase the gap and overtake Dunkin’. In 2021, the chain saw its strongest new restaurant growth in the U.S. since 2016.

The article goes on to state Tim Hortons packaged coffee business is particularly strong.

In so many words, the company is growing in the U.S., and any closings have been strategic in nature. Indeed, Tim Hortons is in efficient financial health as it heads into the second half of 2022.

Thank you for reading.