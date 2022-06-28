My Journey as a Writer and Former Mental Health Professional Living With ADHD

Joel Eisenberg

I have been living with Attention Deficit-Hyperactivity Disorder for decades. I consider my battles as much a gift as an inconvenience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0Iag_0gOYqYTB00
ADHDShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on personal experience, mental health studies, and accredited media reports. Though I myself am a former mental health professional and will share personal information, I will offer no medical advice herein.

It is imperative for anyone who suffers from mental health-related issues, including those who suspect the onset of illness, to visit their doctor for proper treatment protocols.

All listed theories and facts shared within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts, scientists, and media outlets, including The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5), The American Academy of Forensic Psychology (AAFP.org), Wikipedia.org, and CHADD.com.

Introduction

I have spent nearly two years on NewsBreak writing about the mental health-related issues of others.

Today, I will write about myself.

It took me many years to admit something was “off” about my day-to-day. I could be productive for hours at a time writing, wholly absorbed in habitual tasks that typically consumed my attention, but it became increasingly difficult to focus on outside obligations.

Relationships suffered due to a sincere difficulty in following through on promises. I was easily bored; outside of writing, movies and books dominated my time, and my calm. I was relaxed in my own world at the expense of friends and sometimes family. I thought I was simply a loner with social anxiety.

When I taught special education (moderately to severely emotionally disturbed young adults) for a decade, I repeatedly saw my symptoms in my students — which I believe made me an effective teacher as I could understand many of their issues. Like them I was at times oppositional in my personal life, though primarily my disinterest was the cause. Whereas most of my students diagnosed with ADHD calmed when they played video games or surfed the web, my escapes were different though the principle was the same.

For me today, I tend to compensate with an abundance of written work. Peers in the mental health field understand a particular common struggle of mine, as I have been weary of treatment protocols that have had the potential to hinder my creativity.

At once, however, such protocols are of immense import and I wholeheartedly encourage anyone who suffers from ADHD, or believes they do, to visit their medical or mental health professionals. Though you may not require medication, that would be up to your doctor to advise.

Let us explore further.

What We Know About ADHD Today

The following lists symptomatic guidelines for an ADHD diagnosis, per the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5). See here for The American Academy of Forensic Psychology‘s (AAFP.org’s) page, which defines the DSM-5’s guidelines for two primary types of the disorder: Inattentive Type Diagnosis Criteria, and Hyperactive/ Impulsive Type Diagnosis Criteria, the latter which considers compulsive fidgeting and an ”always on the go” personality as visible symptoms.

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed page on ADHD, which states, in part: Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by excessive amounts of inattention, carelessness, hyperactivity (which can evolve into inner restlessness in adulthood), and impulsivity that are pervasive, impairing, and otherwise age-inappropriate. ADHD symptoms arise from executive dysfunction, and emotional dysregulation is also considered a core symptom… Although people with ADHD struggle to focus on tasks they are not particularly interested in completing, they are often able to maintain an unusually prolonged and intense level of attention for tasks they do find interesting or rewarding; this is known as hyperfocus.

The page goes on to state while precise causes for the disorder are unknown, genetics likely plays a factor.

It is imperative for anyone who suffers or believes they may suffer from ADHD, on repeat, to seek the advice or treatment of a medical or mental health professional. Some who live with the illness are not on medication, though that should be at the behest of the professional.

Though I am not presently medicated for my ADHD, at 58-years-old I have learned to treat my disorder as a benefit to my work, of which my daily output is substantial. Further, I have taken the time to work on issues related to fulfilling obligations. For the most part I have been successful, according to others, though I continue to proactively keep myself in check at all times.

Conclusion

Several levels of severity of ADHD have been defined.

The website for Children and Adults with Attention Deficit-Hyperactivity Disorder (Chadd.org) references on its page definitions of severity and type: Mild: Few symptoms beyond the required number for diagnosis are present, and symptoms result in minor impairment in social, school or work settings. Moderate: Symptoms or functional impairment between “mild” and “severe” are present. Severe: Many symptoms are present beyond the number needed to make a diagnosis; several symptoms are particularly severe; or symptoms result in marked impairment in social, school or work settings. As individuals age, their symptoms may lessen, change or take different forms. Adults who retain some of the symptoms of childhood ADHD, but not all, can be diagnosed as having ADHD in partial remission.

As I cannot stress enough, please see a professional at even a suspension of the disorder.

For myself personally, I consider myself fortunate today though I also suffered needlessly at times by holding off on a diagnosis.

Be smarter with your health than I had been.

Thank you for reading.

# ADHD# Attention Deficit Hyperactivit# Health# Mental Health# Mental Illness

