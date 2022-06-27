Experts Debate: Will the Repeal of Roe v. Wade Most Impact Democrats or the GOP in Upcoming Elections?

While a majority of polled Americans have stated they are against the repeal, some say the Democrat party loses the most from the recent ruling.

The repeal of Roe v. Wade effectively overturned a near-50-year-old decision that was controversial from the start but long considered settled law.

When Donald Trump ensured a conservative majority in the Supreme Court, a possible if not likely repeal of Roe v. Wade became a national talking point. Last week, those fears were realized when federal abortion protections ended by a 5-4 vote and sent back to the states to decide.

From CNBC.com, in their June 24 piece entitled “Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Ending 50 Years of Federal Abortion Rights,” which discussed both sides of the hot-button issue: Almost half the states are expected to outlaw or severely restrict abortion as a result of the Supreme Court’s decision on a Mississippi case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Justice Samuel Alito wrote the majority opinion, joined by four other conservatives. The three liberal justices opposed the decision. Chief Justice John Roberts voted with the majority to uphold the Mississippi abortion restrictions but did not approve of tossing out Roe altogether.

Though formal measures have largely shown a majority of Americans have expressed disapproval of the Roe v. Wade repeal, those margins have varied from a slight majority to over two-thirds based on specific polls.

See here for June 26 CBSNews.com poll, which appears to be the most widely-quoted on both liberal and conservative outlets this morning and shows 78% of Republicans approving of the ruling, while 83% of Democrats disapprove as do 62% of Independents.

As excerpted from the CBSNews.com article based on their poll: The American public is rendering its initial judgment on the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and most disapprove of the ruling, including two-thirds of women who disapprove. By more than a 20-point margin, Americans call it a step backward rather than forward for America. And women, by more than three to one, think the ruling will make women's lives worse rather than better. Those who approve — and in particular, the three-fourths of conservatives who do — say they feel both hopeful and happy.

According to a June 24 article from BusinessInsider.com (echoing news from numerous other outlets), entitled “Trump Reportedly Believes Overturning Roe v. Wade is 'Bad for Republicans' But Insists Publicly That it 'Will Work Out For Everybody,'” the former president has previously expressed concern for his party should the Roe v. Wade be reversed.

From the article, in which Trump publicly credited “God” for the decision: Former President Donald Trump on Friday praised the Supreme Court for overturning a federal right to an abortion, a conservative victory that was pushed over the top by his picks for the high court. "This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago," Trump told Fox News.

NPR listeners apparently agree with Trump’s alleged fears. Per Joe Scarborough of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” series earlier this morning, quoting an NPR-related tweet: ”Between April and June, there has been a 10-point generic swing to Democrats, Independents are shifting to Democrats, and Gen Z voters are correcting.”

The network is known in some circles as a liberal outlet, and other sources indicate the ruling will instead hurt Democrats, whose elected U.S. President was in office during the historic reversal.

From Bloomberg.com’s “Biden, Democrats Lack Options to Do Much on Abortion Access”: President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats are under pressure to enact new policies to ensure US women retain access to abortions, but their options are sorely limited and risk generating new court challenges. Biden said Friday that his administration will fight to make sure women can travel from states where abortion is outlawed to obtain the procedure in states where it’s legal. He said he also ordered the Health and Human Services Department to ensure abortion drugs are available “to the fullest extent possible.”

The article goes on to state some Republican lawmakers have promised to not only prevent women from traveling out-of-state for abortions, but to stop abortion drugs from being prescribed or sold within their states.

As a result of the SCOTUS ruling, eight states now have complete bans on abortions, while seven others have trigger laws that will soon be effectuated. Still others are expected to enact strong new restrictions as liberal states open abortion access.

Time will tell if Democrats or Republicans will most bear the brunt of this decision.

This morning, Axios.com and other outlets reported that over one million undecided and independent voters have recently elected to switch to GOP, portending difficulties ahead for the blue party. See here.

As Biden alluded, regardless of one’s political affiliation our power is at the ballot box.

