List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year.

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.

Introduction

In my February 25 NewsBreak article, “Plans For Walmart’s Closings in 2022,” rumors were addressed as to the possibility of future super-chain closings. Refuting rumors of more widespread issues than had been made public to then, I excerpted the following brief from Corporate.Walmart.com: Today, Walmart operates approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. We employ 2.3 million associates around the world — nearly 1.6 million in the U.S. alone.

In the months following the writing of that article, several issues have come to the fore or increased — inflation, supply chain shortages, and delivery options among them — that have further impacted under-performing physical locations.

Let us explore.

Walmart Closures, 2022

The following Walmart stores were announced as closing in April of this year, per Walmart.com:

  • Louisville, Kentucky (2008-2022)
  • Forest Park, Ohio (date of opening unlisted - 2022)
  • Bellevue, Washington (2012-2022)

Added closings for May, per Yahoo.com’s article, “Walmart Is Closing These Stores Permanently on May 20,” included those mentioned within this excerpt: On April 19, the Town of Guilford Facebook page announced that the company had notified local officials that it would be shuttering the Walmart in Guilford, Connecticut. "The store will be closed to customers on Friday, May 20," the post read. "In the coming weeks, the store will begin clearance sales to sell as much remaining merchandise as possible." A second store closure is set to hit Ohio next month as well. Felicia McCranie, a regional Walmart spokesperson, confirmed that the company will shut down the Mayfield Heights Walmart located in the suburbs of Cleveland, cleveland.com reported on April 19. According to the news outlet, this location is also slated to close on May 20 after nearly two decades of being in business.

No Walmart locations have shuttered in June, and for the second half-year no announcements have yet been made of related plans.

In “Is Walmart Closing Stores? (Not What You Think),” from QuerySprout.com, recent and future Walmart closures are placed in further perspective by referencing the height of the pandemic period: Throughout 2020-2021, Walmart has witnessed immense growth in online shopping in the US, with most customers now preferring to shop online rather than in brick-and-mortar stores. Last year, Walmart recorded an e-commerce growth of 97% in the second quarter compared to the previous, a figure that is considered the fastest rate on Walmart’s record. Therefore, to take advantage of the new shopping trends and make maximum profits, Walmart is closing some of its stores as the company tries to strategize and invest in e-commerce activities. 

It is precisely these new strategies that continue on today, and if any locations fall short as a result they may be earmarked for closures during this calendar year, or farther in the future.

Conclusion

Walmart’s revenues are the highest of any such store in the country, and the occasional store closings are consistently blamed on performance issues, regardless of catalyst.

Corporate.Walmart.com will continue to list further location closures as they are announced. I will update readers here in the event of those announcements.

Thank you for reading.

