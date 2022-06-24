Experts Debate: Does Donald Trump Have a Chance For a Second Term?

Joel Eisenberg

The revocation of Roe v. Wade will impact both major political parties. Questions have been renewed if Donald Trump, who largely built the conservative SCOTUS and is the primary subject of current January 6 hearings, can again win voters to his side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eEnY7_0gL8R3ZA00
Former President Donald TrumpOfficial White House Photo

Author’s Note

This article is the second of a two-part series, both based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. “Experts Debate: Does Joe Biden Have a Chance For a Second Term” preceded this piece.

All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: The Washington Post, Politico.com, CNN.com, and TheHill.com.

Introduction

The first part of this two-article series can be seen here. ”Experts Debate: Does Joe Biden Have a Chance For a Second Term?” delved into the chances of re-election of our current president, whose term has been besieged with issues related to inflation, supply chain issues, and repercussions of our ongoing pandemic.

Many who voted for the current U.S. President have also stated his predecessor left him with an untenable office. See archived December, 2020 Washington Post opinion piece: “Trump is Trashing the Government on His Way Out. Biden Is Confident He Can Fix It.”

It is admittedly difficult to attempt a balanced piece on Donald Trump due to the polarizing nature of his character. While Democrats largely excoriate him due to issues ranging from lack of trust and civility to accusations of high crimes, pro-Trump Republicans tend to brush aside such criticism and laud the former president for this perceived strength and America-First agenda.

January 6 and Stop the Steal investigations, and alleged acceptance of degrees of racism aside, to some Trump could simply do no wrong.

A January, 2022 piece by Politico attempts to balance what Trump has left behind. As excerpted from “145 Things Donald Trump Did in His First Year as the Most Consequential Former President Ever”: In ways both absurd and serious, the 45th president refused to let go of the spotlight or his party and redefined what it means to be a former leader of the free world.

Let us explore.

Trump as Potential 2024 Candidate

The Politico article further set the stage: On the morning of his last day in office, in the hours before the inauguration of Joe Biden, Trump left the White House and Washington, becoming the first president in 152 years to shun the swearing in of his successor, opting instead at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland for a militaristic send-off that included a 21-gun salute and a poke-in-the-eye playing of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.” He made it clear in his remarks to a few hundred people from a stage on the wind-whipped tarmac that this was no goodbye for good.

The article continues to prove its contention in real-time. This morning’s Roe v Wade reversal is, for Trump, a victory. The decision, said to be against the wishes of the majority of the country per CNN.com, is nonetheless a win for the former president‘s stacking of a highly-conservative Supreme Court.

From CNN’s piece, “Broad Majority of Americans Didn't Want Roe v. Wade Overturned, Polling Prior to Supreme Court Decision Shows”: In a May CNN poll conducted immediately after the leak of the Supreme Court's draft opinion on the case, Americans said, 66% to 34%, that they did not want the Supreme Court to completely overturn the landmark 1973 decision. In CNN's polling dating back to 1989, the share of the public in favor of completely overturning Roe has never risen above 36%.Just 17% of Americans in the CNN poll said they'd be happy to see Roe vs. Wade overturned, with 12% saying they'd be satisfied, 21% that they'd be dissatisfied, 36% that they'd be angry, and 14% that they wouldn't care.

Breaking down those numbers further: Most Democrats (59%) and nearly half of adults younger than 35 (48%) said they'd be angry. And a 59% majority of Americans said they'd support Congress passing a law to establish a nationwide right to abortion, with just 41% opposed.

Will this decision impact Trump’s base negatively, or positively?

Time will tell.

Conclusion

Donald Trump was a history-making president in large part due to effectively breaking the mold of what Americans had previously seen in that office.

This week, however, TheHill.com reported that yet again Florida’s Ron DeSantis is edging Trump in polls should he decide to run. Whether the current GOP leadership and Trump’s base display preference for the new guard remains to be seen.

Ultimately, can Trump win again? That debate continues.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Donald Trump# President Biden# Politics# Democrat# Republican

Comments / 57

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
50307 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Defending the Mentally Ill From Bullies: Health Industry Perspectives

Sufferers of mental health-related disorders are frequently prone to bullying, or lashing out. The following strategies for both have been analyzed and published by mental health professionals.

Read full story

My Journey as a Writer and Former Mental Health Professional Living With ADHD

I have been living with Attention Deficit-Hyperactivity Disorder for decades. I consider my battles as much a gift as an inconvenience. This article is based on personal experience, mental health studies, and accredited media reports. Though I myself am a former mental health professional and will share personal information, I will offer no medical advice herein.

Read full story

Experts Debate: Will the Repeal of Roe v. Wade Most Impact Democrats or the GOP in Upcoming Elections?

While a majority of polled Americans have stated they are against the repeal, some say the Democrat party loses the most from the recent ruling. Roe v. Wade Reversion ProtestGayatri Malhotra, Unsplash.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Recent Aldi Location Closures and Plans For the Remainder of 2022

Sudden store closings in Memphis and Chicago have renewed online rumors as to the company’s future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WREG.com, NBCChicago.com, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Statistica.com, Google.com, Mashed.com, and QuerySprout.com.

Read full story
47 comments

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.

Read full story
386 comments

Update #3: National Chain Restaurants Expected to Close in 2022

In recent weeks, plans to close more chain locations throughout the current calendar year have been announced and reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Bloomberg.com, Obsev.com, BusinessInsider.com, and RD.com.

Read full story
66 comments

Plans For Barnes & Noble Closings in 2022

Despite a reported business uptick, several locations have shuttered in the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:The New York Times, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CBSNews.com, NJ.com, DailyVoice.com, and WMAR2News.com.

Read full story
28 comments

Is Hobby Lobby Closing in 2022?

Though a 2012 Facebook rumor has been long debunked, recent reportage has again questioned the longevity of the controversial company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, HobbyLobby.com, Google.com, Politifact.com, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
12 comments
Missouri State

A Brief History of Pre-Trump Conservatism and Pre-Biden Liberalism

Republicans and Democrats of yesteryear bore little resemblance to those of today. This article is based on historical records and accredited media reports, and is not intended to represent a partisan point of view. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:NPR.org, CNN.com, FOXNews.com, Twitter.com, Wikipedia.org, and HistoryWorld.net.

Read full story

CVS Pharmacy Begins Closing 900 Locations

The closures will make way for new company models. Results will determine future business strategies. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:CVSHealth.com,Inc.com, BestLifeOnline.com, The Daily Tar Heel, and TheBusinessJournal.com.

Read full story
79 comments

Are Some People Incapable of Happiness? A Mental Health Perspective.

The desire to be happy, as opposed to the expectation, is an oft-overlooked aspect of emotional well-being. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. Though I am a former mental health professional, I offer no medical advice herein.

Read full story
3 comments

Murphy’s Law: The Science and Impact of Negative Human Energy

Studies are exploring “Murphy’s Law” and related theories as physical phenomena. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. Though I am a former mental health professional, I offer no medical advice herein.

Read full story
33 comments

Plans For IHOP in 2022

Business volatility for the Dine Brands-owned company, which also owns Applebee’s, has resulted in the permanent closure of hundreds of locations of each entity in recent years.

Read full story
27 comments
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Plans For Jersey Mike’s in 2022

The perennial chain has faced rumors of company-wide closure, and yet by all indicators is a healthy company that had even managed to thrive throughout the pandemic. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Mashed.com, Nation’s Restaurant News, Google.com, and Co-Worker.org.

Read full story
11 comments

Plans For Jimmy John’s in 2022

In recent years the iconic sandwich shop has experienced substantial controversy, and closed over 50 locations due to the pandemic. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, ScrapeHero.com, JimmyJohns.com, Google.com, Wikipedia.org, FranchiseTimes.com, and ReviewBolt.com.

Read full story

Announced Plans For “Grand Theft Auto VI”

Official word of a 2026 release at the earliest has set expectations of either troubled or novel elements in Rockstar Games’ iconic franchise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, VG247.com, GameRant.com, Win.gg, and Google.com.

Read full story
26 comments

Plans For Beer Brand Closures in 2022

Innumerable formerly popular beers have closed shop over the years. What plans are on tap for 2022?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: EatThis.com, GroceryDive.com, TMJ4.com, MolsonCoorsBlog.com, and AmericanCraftBeer.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Plans For Chipotle’s National Expansion in 2022

Against the odds, the company appears to have successfully fought back from substantive business challenges to become one of the industry’s unique success stories. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Wikipedia.org, USA Today, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy