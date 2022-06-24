Experts Debate: Does Donald Trump Have a Chance For a Second Term?

The revocation of Roe v. Wade will impact both major political parties. Questions have been renewed if Donald Trump, who largely built the conservative SCOTUS and is the primary subject of current January 6 hearings, can again win voters to his side.

This article is the second of a two-part series, both based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. “Experts Debate: Does Joe Biden Have a Chance For a Second Term” preceded this piece.

The first part of this two-article series can be seen here. ”Experts Debate: Does Joe Biden Have a Chance For a Second Term?” delved into the chances of re-election of our current president, whose term has been besieged with issues related to inflation, supply chain issues, and repercussions of our ongoing pandemic.

Many who voted for the current U.S. President have also stated his predecessor left him with an untenable office. See archived December, 2020 Washington Post opinion piece: “Trump is Trashing the Government on His Way Out. Biden Is Confident He Can Fix It.”

It is admittedly difficult to attempt a balanced piece on Donald Trump due to the polarizing nature of his character. While Democrats largely excoriate him due to issues ranging from lack of trust and civility to accusations of high crimes, pro-Trump Republicans tend to brush aside such criticism and laud the former president for this perceived strength and America-First agenda.

January 6 and Stop the Steal investigations, and alleged acceptance of degrees of racism aside, to some Trump could simply do no wrong.

A January, 2022 piece by Politico attempts to balance what Trump has left behind. As excerpted from “145 Things Donald Trump Did in His First Year as the Most Consequential Former President Ever”: In ways both absurd and serious, the 45th president refused to let go of the spotlight or his party and redefined what it means to be a former leader of the free world.

Trump as Potential 2024 Candidate

The Politico article further set the stage: On the morning of his last day in office, in the hours before the inauguration of Joe Biden, Trump left the White House and Washington, becoming the first president in 152 years to shun the swearing in of his successor, opting instead at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland for a militaristic send-off that included a 21-gun salute and a poke-in-the-eye playing of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.” He made it clear in his remarks to a few hundred people from a stage on the wind-whipped tarmac that this was no goodbye for good.

The article continues to prove its contention in real-time. This morning’s Roe v Wade reversal is, for Trump, a victory. The decision, said to be against the wishes of the majority of the country per CNN.com, is nonetheless a win for the former president‘s stacking of a highly-conservative Supreme Court.

From CNN’s piece, “Broad Majority of Americans Didn't Want Roe v. Wade Overturned, Polling Prior to Supreme Court Decision Shows”: In a May CNN poll conducted immediately after the leak of the Supreme Court's draft opinion on the case, Americans said, 66% to 34%, that they did not want the Supreme Court to completely overturn the landmark 1973 decision. In CNN's polling dating back to 1989, the share of the public in favor of completely overturning Roe has never risen above 36%.Just 17% of Americans in the CNN poll said they'd be happy to see Roe vs. Wade overturned, with 12% saying they'd be satisfied, 21% that they'd be dissatisfied, 36% that they'd be angry, and 14% that they wouldn't care.

Breaking down those numbers further: Most Democrats (59%) and nearly half of adults younger than 35 (48%) said they'd be angry. And a 59% majority of Americans said they'd support Congress passing a law to establish a nationwide right to abortion, with just 41% opposed.

Will this decision impact Trump’s base negatively, or positively?

Time will tell.

Donald Trump was a history-making president in large part due to effectively breaking the mold of what Americans had previously seen in that office.

This week, however, TheHill.com reported that yet again Florida’s Ron DeSantis is edging Trump in polls should he decide to run. Whether the current GOP leadership and Trump’s base display preference for the new guard remains to be seen.

Ultimately, can Trump win again? That debate continues.

Thank you for reading.