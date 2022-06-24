Experts Debate: Does Joe Biden Have a Chance For a Second Term?

Joel Eisenberg

Concerns about inflation, supply chain issues, and a conservative SCOTUS have led to a record-low approval rate and criticism by progressives. As Biden’s poll numbers fall, Democrats prepare for midterms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wIiwa_0gKwAh2o00
President Joe BidenOfficial White House Photo

Author’s Note

This article is the first of a two-part series, both based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. “Experts Debate: Does Donald Trump Have a Chance For a Second Term” will follow.

All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: TheHill.com, MorningConsult.com, Politico.com, and Time.com.

Introduction

According to a June 8 article from The Hill, “Biden Approval Rating at All-Time Low in New Poll,” the president’s current approval numbers are lower than Trump’s at the same stage of his presidency: President Biden’s approval rating among Americans has hit an all-time low, according to a new Morning Consult poll. The poll published on Wednesday found that 58 percent of those surveyed disapprove of Biden’s performance as president, while 39 percent of respondents approve.

Morning Consult’s poll broke down the numbers: 80% of respondents who are registered Republicans strongly disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president, while 37% of respondents who are registered Democrats strongly approve of his handling of his position. Overall, 80% of Democrats said they approve of the job Biden is doing as president, while four percent of Republican respondents said the same thing. 70% of Republican respondents disapprove of the Biden’s job as president, compared to 14% of Democrats.

The Hill piece adds perspective: Biden is heading into the midterms struggling with soaring inflation and record gas prices, as well as Russia’s grinding war in Ukraine, a recent string of gun violence and a pending Supreme Court decision likely overturning Roe v. Wade.

Let us explore further.

Biden, 2022

Among the largest issues faced by Biden have been record gas prices, which he has repeatedly blamed on Putin’s Ukraine invasion. Though Putin’s actions have inarguably exacerbated the issue, the truth is inflation was a mounting scourge prior to the invasion.

From a May 27 Politico piece, entitled “Inflation Blame Game: Sorting Out the Culprits”: Biden is correct that the invasion rocked the oil market and contributed to higher inflation the past two months. But prices began rising sharply well before Putin shocked the world and attacked Ukraine in late February. Inflation sank to a pandemic low of 0.1 percent in May 2020 even as both the Fed and Congress began pouring trillions into the economy and the central bank kept interest rates at historic lows. But as soon as some Covid restrictions began to lift in the summer of that year, inflation began to rise, picking up strength in February 2021. The Consumer Price Index, the better-known inflation gauge, hit 7.5 percent in January of this year. It was at 8.3 percent in April over the previous year.

The issue is complex, and the inconsistency continues to be noted in the media.

An archived Time.com article from December of last year portended other issues early. From “It’s Shaping Up to Be a Tough 2022 for Joe Biden. Here Are His Biggest Challenges”: Joe Biden enters his second year in office down in the polls, with a pandemic dragging on and nearly a third of Americans still hesitant to get vaccinated, a recovering economy strained by inflation and an unpredictable supply chain. He’s presided over the roll out of trillions of dollars in healthcare funding and stimulus payments, seen the unemployment rate drop to 4.2%, made COVID-19 vaccines available for free to everyone in the country over 5 years old, and signed a trillion dollar infrastructure law.

Despite the positives, Biden’s approval rating by that point had dropped below 50%.

The Time.com piece, which is largely balanced, references obstruction of Biden plans not only by the Republican party, but within his own: Infighting among Democrats has already delayed the next raft of Biden’s priorities, including expanding paid family leave and access to health care and child care. And campaign promises to pass voting rights legislation and police reform have seen little progress.

Biden of late has been widely credited by Democrats for his efforts largely steering NATO’s “thoughtful” “even-handed” response against Russia over its Ukraine conflict, and recent efforts towards “common sense” gun control laws, of which we are on the verge of a historic congressional accord. His efforts for a federal gas tax “holiday” has not been as well-considered by his own party.

See another article from The Hill, “Democrats Cool to Biden’s Proposed Gas Tax Holiday,” which elaborates on the matter: But Congress does not seem to be heeding the call. Asked about gas tax suspension, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) indicated that the chamber would instead be focused on passing legislation targeting Big Oil.

Finally, Kamala Harris, fairly or unfairly, has been a concern. See my NewsBreak article from November of last year, which apparently remains a valid point considering the plethora of online posts and articles on the Vice-President: “She Was an 85-Minute President, But Why is History-Making Kamala Harris an Invisible VP?

As excerpted from the article: Optics portray a VP who is largely behind-the-scenes and some misguidedly say even inactive, unlike those holding her office in the past including Dick Cheney, Mike Pence, and even Biden himself. Though Harris has been uncharacteristically visible in North Carolina, Ohio, and New Hampshire this past April, when promoting Biden’s infrastructure plan, she has yet to connect with the general public.

A repeatedly expressed concern among Democrats is if Trump, or Florida’s Ron DeSantis, runs against either Biden or Harris should their respective current receptions not improve, the next presidential election may be an untenable risk.

Conclusion

Biden re-election issues at this moment in time are substantial. Though the Republican party consistently brings up matters such as Biden’s age and mental state, Donald Trump is only three years younger and there is little proof to be had regarding the 45th U.S. President’s physical or mental conditioning being the better of the two. Records show both have gaffed on interviews, so this argument is not currently of the import of the above-listed issues.

For now, midterms are forthcoming. Time is of the essence for both Biden and the Democrat party proper that he represents to raise their poll numbers.

Thank you for reading.

Update: As I was completing this article, Roe v Wade was overturned, which is expected to largely impact the upcoming midterms on both sides. An article on this matter will be forthcoming.

# Biden# Politics# Roe v Wade# President Biden# Donald Trump

