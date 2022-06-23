Update #3: National Chain Restaurants Expected to Close in 2022

In recent weeks, plans to close more chain locations throughout the current calendar year have been announced and reported.

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Bloomberg.com, Obsev.com, BusinessInsider.com, and RD.com.

Introduction

In January of this year, NewsBreak published my article “National Chain Restaurants Expected to Close in 2022” that reported on the deleterious financial condition of several perennial chain restaurants following the height of the pandemic. Many of these entities had permanently shuttered individual locations; others announced plans to go out of business entirely.

In the article, I included an excerpted a May, 2021 Bloomberg report: New data from the National Restaurant Association, a Washington-based industry group, found that 90,000 restaurants across the U.S. have closed permanently or long-term. That’s less than 14% of the country’s restaurants. It’s lower than the 110,000 figure reported by the association in December, when the executive vice president for public affairs, Sean Kennedy, described the industry’s status as “an economic free fall.” See here for “Restaurant Closures Now at 14% Despite Apocalyptic Predictions.”

Though the Bloomberg report was more optimistic than expected, the 90,000 figure was worrisome, regardless. In February, I posted an update to the original NewsBreak article, which stated: Denny’s has been the latest to be reported online as permanently closing, but these reports are false. They appear to have started in 2020, during the closure of 15 New York locations. See here for May 22, 2020 Business Insider article by Kate Taylor, entitled “Denny's is Permanently Closing 15 Restaurants. Here's the List.”

My update alluded to online rumors of Denny's closures, which I noticed had become a common issue with many restaurant chains.

Returning to the Denny’s example, Taylor’s Business Insider article stated: The closures can be tied to "unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19," according to WARN notices filed in the state of New York. The shuttered Denny's locations were operated by the franchisee Feast American Diners. The franchisee operates 230 Denny's, Jack in the Box, and Corner Bakery Café locations in 10 states.

A representative example was plans for Popeyes closings.

As excerpted from the article, which excerpted an October, 2021 report from Bloomberg.com: Its chicken sandwich may be a hit, but Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen can’t get enough workers to sell it. Almost 40% of Popeyes locations have been forced to curtail operations as a result of the labor shortage sweeping the industry, forcing the restaurant chain to close dining rooms and rely instead on drive-through, delivery and takeout.

Where, though, do the remaining U.S. chain restaurants stand today?

Let us explore further.

Chain Report #3

According to a recent Obsev.com article, titled “65 Restaurant Chains That Are Quickly Disappearing,” various chains not previously discussed in my articles have placed on the list, including Sizzler, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Sbarro, Krystal, Bar Louie, Houlihan’s, Hooters, Boston Market, Papa John’s, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza Steakhouse, among several more.

From the article: Fast-casual dining used to be a big draw for hungry customers, but thanks to new innovations like food delivery apps, customers are frequenting these restaurant chains a lot less. Sadly, many of these restaurants have closed their doors thanks in part to diminishing demand and partially due to other circumstances. It’s possible that in coming years, some of these huge restaurant chains may be a thing of the past.

Reader’s Digest features a story on its website, “This Fast-Food Chain Is Closing More Locations Than Any Other Restaurant,” which refers to the Subway chain: The chain sandwich shop closed more stores than it opened in 2016, closed another 900 plus stores in 2017, and over 1,000 in 2018 and 2019. In 2020, they had already closed a few locations early in the year, and with the pandemic raging, were forced to make some changes to their business as they saw a drop-off in customers.

I had also written about the declining numbers of the Subway chain.

As for other chain restaurants that will likely continue to close locations, according to the above-linked Obsev.com piece, are Joe's Crab Shack, TGI Friday's, and more.

Conclusion

I will continue to update readers on permanent closings as they are announced.

