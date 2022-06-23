Plans For Barnes & Noble Closings in 2022

Despite a reported business uptick, several locations have shuttered in the current calendar year.

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: The New York Times, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CBSNews.com, NJ.com, DailyVoice.com, and WMAR2News.com.

Introduction

An April, 2022 article in the New York Times gave renewed hope to aficionados of physical books. Titled “How Barnes and Noble Went From Villain to Hero,” the article reported optimistic news for the perennial book seller: After years on the decline, Barnes & Noble’s sales are up, its costs are down — and the same people who for decades saw the superchain as a supervillain are celebrating its success. In the past, the book-selling empire, with 600 outposts across all 50 states, was seen by many readers, writers and book lovers as strong-arming publishers and gobbling up independent stores in its quest for market share. Today, virtually the entire publishing industry is rooting for Barnes & Noble — including most independent booksellers.

The reason for the attitude shift is based in part on a consumer return to the printed physical page, as opposed to digital which for several years has been considered the wave of the future.

That future arrived; sales of physical books drastically decreased year-to-year. The pandemic then hit, and Barnes & Noble in turn hit a low point.

As The New York Times article also stated: For nearly two years, there were no readings or author signings in most of its stores. Its cafe business is still way down. And in December, just as the Christmas shopping season arrived, Omicron rolled in. Many of the chain’s downtown stores in urban areas are still underperforming because of a paucity of tourists and office workers. Despite all this, sales in Barnes & Noble stores were up 3 percent last year over their prepandemic performance in 2019.

Numbers have been slowly increasing from there across the board, and yet individual locations have been announced as closing this year with some alarming regularity.

Let us explore further.

Barnes & Noble, 2022

Wikipedia.org features a comprehensive overview on the Barnes & Noble chain: As of July 7, 2020, the company operates 614 retail stores across all 50 U.S. States. Barnes & Noble operates mainly through its Barnes & Noble Booksellers chain of bookstores. The company's headquarters are at 122 Fifth Avenue in New York City. After a series of mergers and bankruptcies in the American bookstore industry since the 1990s, Barnes & Noble stands alone as the United States' largest national bookstore chain. Previously, Barnes & Noble operated the chain of small B. Dalton Bookseller stores in malls until they announced the liquidation of the chain.

The company was founded in 1886 as Arthur Hinds & Company in New York City.

To illustrate how much has changed in the less than two years since the Wikipedia entry, ScrapeHero.com states: There are 598 Barnes & Noble locations in the United States as of June 08, 2022. The state with the most number of Barnes & Noble locations in the US is California, with 69 locations, which is 11% of all Barnes & Noble locations in America.

The present store count is 16 less within the time period. Visit BarnesandNoble.com for a specific location list.

Further closings announced following the publication of The New York Times article include the following:

CBS News reported a Boston closing: “Prudential Center Barnes & Noble Closing Permanently,” due to an inability of its owners to reach an agreement with their landlord. This Boston closing followed a Braintree closing the month prior.

According to NJ.com’s “Barnes & Noble to Shutter N.J. Store After 24 years of Business,” this closing was a surprise to many long-term patrons. See DailyVoice.com article here for more information.

WMAR2News.com features a June, 2022 article about the closure of the Pikesville, Maryland location closing, but the store is said to be moving to a smaller building.

For now, these closings represent the extent of recent reportage on the matter.

Conclusion

There are no plans for the perennial bookseller to go out of business, though individual locations may continue to shutter based on financial performance and other metrics.

I will keep you informed here, at NewsBreak, in the event of any updates.

Thank you for reading.