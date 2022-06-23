Plans For Barnes & Noble Closings in 2022

Joel Eisenberg

Despite a reported business uptick, several locations have shuttered in the current calendar year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZNoOS_0gJvFKlA00
Barnes & NobleiStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: The New York Times, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CBSNews.com, NJ.com, DailyVoice.com, and WMAR2News.com.

Introduction

An April, 2022 article in the New York Times gave renewed hope to aficionados of physical books. Titled “How Barnes and Noble Went From Villain to Hero,” the article reported optimistic news for the perennial book seller: After years on the decline, Barnes & Noble’s sales are up, its costs are down — and the same people who for decades saw the superchain as a supervillain are celebrating its success. In the past, the book-selling empire, with 600 outposts across all 50 states, was seen by many readers, writers and book lovers as strong-arming publishers and gobbling up independent stores in its quest for market share. Today, virtually the entire publishing industry is rooting for Barnes & Noble — including most independent booksellers.

The reason for the attitude shift is based in part on a consumer return to the printed physical page, as opposed to digital which for several years has been considered the wave of the future.

That future arrived; sales of physical books drastically decreased year-to-year. The pandemic then hit, and Barnes & Noble in turn hit a low point.

As The New York Times article also stated: For nearly two years, there were no readings or author signings in most of its stores. Its cafe business is still way down. And in December, just as the Christmas shopping season arrived, Omicron rolled in. Many of the chain’s downtown stores in urban areas are still underperforming because of a paucity of tourists and office workers. Despite all this, sales in Barnes & Noble stores were up 3 percent last year over their prepandemic performance in 2019.

Numbers have been slowly increasing from there across the board, and yet individual locations have been announced as closing this year with some alarming regularity.

Let us explore further.

Barnes & Noble, 2022

Wikipedia.org features a comprehensive overview on the Barnes & Noble chain: As of July 7, 2020, the company operates 614 retail stores across all 50 U.S. States. Barnes & Noble operates mainly through its Barnes & Noble Booksellers chain of bookstores. The company's headquarters are at 122 Fifth Avenue in New York City. After a series of mergers and bankruptcies in the American bookstore industry since the 1990s, Barnes & Noble stands alone as the United States' largest national bookstore chain. Previously, Barnes & Noble operated the chain of small B. Dalton Bookseller stores in malls until they announced the liquidation of the chain.

The company was founded in 1886 as Arthur Hinds & Company in New York City.

To illustrate how much has changed in the less than two years since the Wikipedia entry, ScrapeHero.com states: There are 598 Barnes & Noble locations in the United States as of June 08, 2022. The state with the most number of Barnes & Noble locations in the US is California, with 69 locations, which is 11% of all Barnes & Noble locations in America.

The present store count is 16 less within the time period. Visit BarnesandNoble.com for a specific location list.

Further closings announced following the publication of The New York Times article include the following:

  • CBS News reported a Boston closing: “Prudential Center Barnes & Noble Closing Permanently,” due to an inability of its owners to reach an agreement with their landlord. This Boston closing followed a Braintree closing the month prior.
  • According to NJ.com’s “Barnes & Noble to Shutter N.J. Store After 24 years of Business,” this closing was a surprise to many long-term patrons. See DailyVoice.com article here for more information.
  • WMAR2News.com features a June, 2022 article about the closure of the Pikesville, Maryland location closing, but the store is said to be moving to a smaller building.

For now, these closings represent the extent of recent reportage on the matter.

Conclusion

There are no plans for the perennial bookseller to go out of business, though individual locations may continue to shutter based on financial performance and other metrics.

I will keep you informed here, at NewsBreak, in the event of any updates.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Barnes and Noble# Books# Store# Business# Money

Comments / 28

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
50307 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Defending the Mentally Ill From Bullies: Health Industry Perspectives

Sufferers of mental health-related disorders are frequently prone to bullying, or lashing out. The following strategies for both have been analyzed and published by mental health professionals.

Read full story

My Journey as a Writer and Former Mental Health Professional Living With ADHD

I have been living with Attention Deficit-Hyperactivity Disorder for decades. I consider my battles as much a gift as an inconvenience. This article is based on personal experience, mental health studies, and accredited media reports. Though I myself am a former mental health professional and will share personal information, I will offer no medical advice herein.

Read full story

Experts Debate: Will the Repeal of Roe v. Wade Most Impact Democrats or the GOP in Upcoming Elections?

While a majority of polled Americans have stated they are against the repeal, some say the Democrat party loses the most from the recent ruling. Roe v. Wade Reversion ProtestGayatri Malhotra, Unsplash.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Recent Aldi Location Closures and Plans For the Remainder of 2022

Sudden store closings in Memphis and Chicago have renewed online rumors as to the company’s future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WREG.com, NBCChicago.com, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Statistica.com, Google.com, Mashed.com, and QuerySprout.com.

Read full story
47 comments

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.

Read full story
386 comments

Experts Debate: Does Donald Trump Have a Chance For a Second Term?

The revocation of Roe v. Wade will impact both major political parties. Questions have been renewed if Donald Trump, who largely built the conservative SCOTUS and is the primary subject of current January 6 hearings, can again win voters to his side.

Read full story
57 comments

Update #3: National Chain Restaurants Expected to Close in 2022

In recent weeks, plans to close more chain locations throughout the current calendar year have been announced and reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Bloomberg.com, Obsev.com, BusinessInsider.com, and RD.com.

Read full story
66 comments

Is Hobby Lobby Closing in 2022?

Though a 2012 Facebook rumor has been long debunked, recent reportage has again questioned the longevity of the controversial company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, HobbyLobby.com, Google.com, Politifact.com, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
12 comments
Missouri State

A Brief History of Pre-Trump Conservatism and Pre-Biden Liberalism

Republicans and Democrats of yesteryear bore little resemblance to those of today. This article is based on historical records and accredited media reports, and is not intended to represent a partisan point of view. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:NPR.org, CNN.com, FOXNews.com, Twitter.com, Wikipedia.org, and HistoryWorld.net.

Read full story

CVS Pharmacy Begins Closing 900 Locations

The closures will make way for new company models. Results will determine future business strategies. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:CVSHealth.com,Inc.com, BestLifeOnline.com, The Daily Tar Heel, and TheBusinessJournal.com.

Read full story
79 comments

Are Some People Incapable of Happiness? A Mental Health Perspective.

The desire to be happy, as opposed to the expectation, is an oft-overlooked aspect of emotional well-being. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. Though I am a former mental health professional, I offer no medical advice herein.

Read full story
3 comments

Murphy’s Law: The Science and Impact of Negative Human Energy

Studies are exploring “Murphy’s Law” and related theories as physical phenomena. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. Though I am a former mental health professional, I offer no medical advice herein.

Read full story
33 comments

Plans For IHOP in 2022

Business volatility for the Dine Brands-owned company, which also owns Applebee’s, has resulted in the permanent closure of hundreds of locations of each entity in recent years.

Read full story
27 comments
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Plans For Jersey Mike’s in 2022

The perennial chain has faced rumors of company-wide closure, and yet by all indicators is a healthy company that had even managed to thrive throughout the pandemic. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Mashed.com, Nation’s Restaurant News, Google.com, and Co-Worker.org.

Read full story
11 comments

Plans For Jimmy John’s in 2022

In recent years the iconic sandwich shop has experienced substantial controversy, and closed over 50 locations due to the pandemic. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, ScrapeHero.com, JimmyJohns.com, Google.com, Wikipedia.org, FranchiseTimes.com, and ReviewBolt.com.

Read full story

Announced Plans For “Grand Theft Auto VI”

Official word of a 2026 release at the earliest has set expectations of either troubled or novel elements in Rockstar Games’ iconic franchise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, VG247.com, GameRant.com, Win.gg, and Google.com.

Read full story
26 comments

Plans For Beer Brand Closures in 2022

Innumerable formerly popular beers have closed shop over the years. What plans are on tap for 2022?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: EatThis.com, GroceryDive.com, TMJ4.com, MolsonCoorsBlog.com, and AmericanCraftBeer.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Plans For Chipotle’s National Expansion in 2022

Against the odds, the company appears to have successfully fought back from substantive business challenges to become one of the industry’s unique success stories. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Wikipedia.org, USA Today, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy