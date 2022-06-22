Is Hobby Lobby Closing in 2022?

Though a 2012 Facebook rumor has been long debunked, recent reportage has again questioned the longevity of the controversial company.

According to Wikipedia.org: Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc., formerly Hobby Lobby Creative Centers, is an American retail company. It owns a chain of arts and crafts stores with a volume of over $5 billion in 2018. The chain has 969 stores in 47 states. A Christian-owned company, Hobby Lobby incorporates American conservative values and Christian media.

It should be noted the company’s location count has increased since the last Wikipedia update. According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 978 Hobby Lobby locations in the United States as of June 15, 2022. The state with the most number of Hobby Lobby locations in the US is Texas, with 111 locations, which is 11% of all Hobby Lobby locations in America.

For a list of specific Hobby Lobby locations, click here for HobbyLobby.com’s store locator list.

For a company that has recently increased locations, why then are 2022 articles proclaiming the imminent demise of the company featured on websites presently residing near the top of a Google.com targeted search?

Hobby Lobby, 2022

Politifact.com features a Hobby Lobby-related “fact check” on their website using the Facebook-source wording that appears to have started the rumors.

As excerpted from “Hobby Lobby’s CEO Wrote a Letter Saying the Company’s Stores May Close”: A statement attributed to Hobby Lobby CEO David Green that’s being shared on social media talks about the company’s Christian principles and how they’re at odds with government mandates to cover emergency contraception. The words are real — Green penned them for a September 2012 column in USA Today explaining why Hobby Lobby sued the federal government over a provision in the Affordable Care Act requiring employers to offer their employees health care plans that cover all forms of contraception. Nearly nine years later, it’s being recirculated online without context and with some creative additions. In one Facebook post from April 15, for example, the statement is titled: "Hobby Lobby, We may close."

Yet another Facebook post, according to Politifact, added words to Green’s original statement.

The bottom line is the rumors are false. Hobby Lobby is in fine financial health.

Hobby Lobby has been controversial for many years and for many reasons, none of which have anything to do with the present false rumors of the company closing.

For perspective, an archived September, 2020 article from BusinessInsider.com, “The DOJ Just Seized an Ancient Artifact From Hobby Lobby. Here Are 16 of the Biggest Controversies in the Craft Chain's Nearly 50-Year History,” offers a larger picture.

The ancient artifact referenced in the title was a tablet said to be illegally smuggled into the U.S. The other scandals, which have led protestors to actively state their wishes for the company to permanently close, have typically dealt with controversial social issues that Green has framed as expressing his far-right values: Over the years, Green and his evangelical leanings have served as the catalyst for a number of disputes, including claims of anti-Semitism, homophobia, and evangelizing in public schools. In its most prominent incident, Hobby Lobby faced widespread scrutiny for its efforts to deny access to contraceptives for employees, culminating in a high-profile and divisive Supreme Court case.

Though Green maintains his stances, and as a result his company is protested against with some frequency, once again it must be stated the company is in fine health and in no present danger of closing.

As before, the rumor is false.

