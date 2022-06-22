CVS Pharmacy Begins Closing 900 Locations

The closures will make way for new company models. Results will determine future business strategies.

CVS Shutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: CVSHealth.com, Inc.com, BestLifeOnline.com, The Daily Tar Heel, and TheBusinessJournal.com.

Introduction

In November, 2021, CVSHealth.com issued a press release announcing plans for 900 individual location closures beginning in 2022: The company has been evaluating changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to ensure it has the right kinds of stores in the right locations for consumers and for the business. As part of this initiative, CVS Health will reduce store density in certain locations and close approximately 300 stores a year for the next three years. The company is committed to offering impacted colleagues roles in other locations or different opportunities as part of its overall workforce strategy. These changes will begin in the spring of 2022.

The expressed reason for the closures was also covered in the release, which discussed three distinct models planned to serve as community health destinations:

Sites dedicated to offering primary care services;

An enhanced version of HealthHUB locations with products and services designed for everyday health and wellness needs; and

Traditional CVS Pharmacy stores that provide prescription services and health, wellness, personal care and other convenient retail offerings.

In my recent NewsBreak article about the perennial pharmacy chain, entitled “Plans for CVS Pharmacy Closings in 2022,” I excerpted a November, 2021 piece from Inc.com that further placed the matter of the announced 900 closings in perspective.

From Inc.com’s “CVS Isn’t Closing it’s Doors — It’s Becoming the Company it Set Out to Be Nearly 60 Years Ago”: Your local CVS will no longer necessarily be a place to go when you realized you're out of milk or to pick up a greeting card--and never mind a late-night destination to grab that 6-pack when no other stores nearby are still open. But your local CVS will be turned into "destinations that offer a range of health-care services, from flu shots to diagnostic tests," according to the company's news release. In other words, a place to go for all things health--as one would expect a pharmacy to be.

The announcement of company plans was worded as an acceleration of their “omnichannel health strategy.”

As CVS Pharmacy’s corporate office expects to close all 900 locations by 2024, industry experts are closely monitoring year-to-year progress as a determinant for further closings.

Let us explore further.

CVS Pharmacy, 2022

BestLifeOnline.com, in their piece titled “This Popular Chain is Closing Stores, Starting June 15,” disclosed some of the specific location closures, including CVS in Berkeley, California, as the first in the state related to the new program. Further, per the article: On June 16, the CVS on East Franklin Street in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, will be permanently shut down, The Daily Tar Heel just reported. This closure will be followed up by a third store shutdown from the drugstore chain—this time in Coral Springs, Florida. According to TAPinto, a CVS spokesperson confirmed that its location at the northwest corner of Riverside Drive will only remain open until June 20.

But what of the remaining locations in the closing stage?

According to TheBusinessJournal.com: CVS officials declined to list other local stores that may be closing in the future, citing the need to notify employees before making locations public.

Conclusion

We will update related developments on NewsBreak as they occur.

Thank you for reading.