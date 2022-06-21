Are Some People Incapable of Happiness? A Mental Health Perspective.

Joel Eisenberg

The desire to be happy, as opposed to the expectation, is an oft-overlooked aspect of emotional well-being.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39LL5o_0gHRfJjB00
DowntroddenShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on science and accredited media reports. Though I am a former mental health professional, I offer no medical advice herein.

It is imperative for anyone who suffers from any mental health-related issue, including those who suspect the onset of illness, to visit their doctor for proper treatment protocols.

All listed theories and facts shared within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts, scientists, and media outlets, including Psychology Today, Scientific American, and Victoria University of Wellington.

Introduction

I have previously written about mental health issues related to depression and anxiety for NewsBreak. Based on feedback from some readers, a general, unscientifically-wrought belief appears to prevail that not everyone is capable of feeling joy, or happiness.

But do the mental health and scientific communities agree?

Let us explore further.

Happiness and Health

Featured on the Psychology Today website is a comprehensive article titled “What is Happiness?” which states: Health and happiness are completely intertwined. That’s not to say that people with illnesses can’t be happy, but that attending to one’s health is an important—and perhaps underappreciated—component of well-being. Researchers have identified many links between health and happiness—including a longer lifespan—but it’s difficult to distinguish which factor causes the other. Making changes to diet, exercise, sleep, and more can help everyone feel more content.

The article is valuable, as it also delves into misconceptions regarding the nature of happiness and where to find it. For example, the article states that many people believe money will make them happy, but the reality may be something entirely else based on where they are in life, and what they had attained to that point.

Within the above article is a link to another from the same outlet, entitled “Positive Psychology,” which details an informal branch of the profession that focuses on human flourishing.

As excerpted from the second Psychology Today article: Positive psychology explores what enables individuals and societies to flourish. It examines how people can cultivate happiness, strength, and resilience, and ultimately live a fulfilling, meaningful life. Rather than trying to alleviate suffering, positive psychology strives to enhance well-being.

The question remains, though: Is everyone truly capable of feeling happy? The query is sensitive, and one that can be injurious if its answer leads an individual to give up hope.

Mental health professionals largely agree, save for the possibility of certain severe forms of mental illness such as uncontrolled or uncontrollable psychosis, that happiness is a matter of choice. This is said with the acknowledgment that it is imperative to seek treatment from a doctor or mental health professional for any depression-related issue. The seeking of such treatment implies a choice on the part of the sufferer to want to get better.

That’s the gist, according to professionals: Not everyone wants to feel happy.

An archived article from Scientific American addresses precisely this issue, which defines happiness as a cultural pursuit. As excerpted from “Not Everyone Wants to be Happy”: A new research paper by Mohsen Joshanloo and Dan Weijers from Victoria University of Wellington, argues that the desire for personal happiness, though knitted into the fabric of American history and culture, is held in less esteem by other cultures.  There are many parts of the world that are more suspicious of personal happiness, defined in the paper as experiencing pleasure, positive emotion, or success, and now empirical research is catching up with these cultural beliefs.

Whereas the article goes on to state most of us are capable of attaining happiness, it reports the emotion is a want as opposed to a necessity, or a given.

Conclusion

Happiness is perhaps our most cherished emotion. If you believe, for whatever the reason, you are truly unable to be happy, I encourage you to imminently contact a medical or mental health professional.

Thank you for reading.

# Health# Mental Health# Depression# Psychology# Anxiety

