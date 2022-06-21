Murphy’s Law: The Science and Impact of Negative Human Energy

Joel Eisenberg

Studies are exploring “Murphy’s Law” and related theories as physical phenomena.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vfIQU_0gHGeLWf00
Negative EnergyShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on science and accredited media reports. Though I am a former mental health professional, I offer no medical advice herein.

It is imperative for anyone who suffers from any mental health-related issue, including those who suspect the onset of illness, to visit their doctor for proper treatment protocols.

All listed theories and facts shared within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts, scientists, and media outlets, including Popular Mechanics, ScienceDirect.com, Wikipedia.org, Cambridge University, BMEDReport.com, and Google.com.

Introduction

Have you ever had a bad day?

Assuredly, that answer is “yes.” We have all experienced days that have not gone as expected, and for most of us feelings of “negative energy” may have temporarily assumed our emotional state.

It is not uncommon for people to retire to sleep early in these events, in the hopes tomorrow will be much improved. For some, sleep may feel impossible but the hope remains.

Prior to the advent of the following day, however, is a phenomenon popularly known as “Murphy’s Law,” when everything that could go wrong does so.

An archived ScienceDirect.com article from 2004, referencing a 1999 article also published to the website, explains the origins of Murphy’s Law as an engineering concept before being taken over by philosophers: One of Murphy's famous laws states that “left to themselves, things will always go from bad to worse.” This humorous prediction is, in a way, echoed in the second law of thermodynamics. That law deals with the concept of entropy. Stated simply, entropy is a measure of the disorder of a system. The thermodynamics law states that “entropy must always increase in the universe and in any hypothetical isolated system within it.” Practical application of this law says that to offset the effects of entropy, energy must be injected into any system. Without adding energy, the system becomes increasingly disordered.

Consider if you have had a bad day, for example, and something subsequently broke down in your home or car. Or, you returned from shopping and the bag tore from the bottom, spilling its contents on the floor. Science says this may not be coincidence.

Science says “Murphy’s Law” be indeed be as applicable to human and environmental conditions as with engineering.

Let us explore further.

Negative Energy and Science

There is a popular turn-of-phrase in modern-day culture called “The Law of Attraction,” in part made famous by Rhonda Byrne’s 2006 self-help book, “The Secret.” See Wikipedia page for the book here. The contents are nothing new; it is simple human nature to want to spend time with, or do business with, those who have a “good, relatable positive energy.”

The science of negative energy suggests the converse is also true.

While that may be the case, theories based on studies, including from Cambridge University, portend inanimate objects, including locations, may likewise store and share negative energy themselves.

In March, 2022, Popular Mechanics published “The Science of Bad Vibes: Can Some Places Really Hold Onto Negative Energy?” which stated: Our habitat may not be as neutral as we perceive it to be. According to one theory, some places hold onto leftover traces of emotions from people who previously lived there. In another theory, spots like tunnels, sewers, or geological faults wreck Earth’s natural vibration—and maybe even your health.

The aforementioned Cambridge study is linked in the article‘s discussion of what has been coined, in this context, The Emotional Residue Theory: Though the theory likely originates from early beliefs in the contagious nature of magic, it has nevertheless become the focal point of several legitimate studies in the field of psychology.

Extreme examples are listed to punctuate this point, including visitors to locations such as Auschwitz who suddenly experience stark symptoms of physical illness.

An archived 2009 piece from BMEDReport.com, entitled “Human Energy Fields And Their Positive (Or Negative) Social And Emotional Influence,” addresses one’s mood as an organic determinant of the stability of one’s companions and physical surroundings: Heartmath researchers report that humans continuously emit energy fields into their environment that can have positive or negative psychophysiological consequences for persons who enter them. The heart is a major source of these electrical fields, but thoughts, attitudes, and emotions also make an important contribution.

The article goes on to discuss how one’s emotionally-driven electrical field impacts one’s general environment.

Conclusion

Scientific studies of negative energy and its effects on one’s environment and objects within that environment — whether organic or inanimate — is a field receiving increasing attention of late due in part to current volatile social issues, as a targeted Google search will verify.

I will write an update for NewsBreak in the event of any new findings.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Science# Energy# Psychology# Mental Health# Magic

Comments / 33

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
46684 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Experts Debate: Does Donald Trump Have a Chance For a Second Term?

The revocation of Roe v. Wade will impact both major political parties. Questions have been renewed if Donald Trump, who largely built the conservative SCOTUS and is the primary subject of current January 6 hearings, can again win voters to his side.

Read full story
40 comments

Update #3: National Chain Restaurants Expected to Close in 2022

In recent weeks, plans to close more chain locations throughout the current calendar year have been announced and reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Bloomberg.com, Obsev.com, BusinessInsider.com, and RD.com.

Read full story
18 comments

Plans For Barnes & Noble Closings in 2022

Despite a reported business uptick, several locations have shuttered in the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:The New York Times, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CBSNews.com, NJ.com, DailyVoice.com, and WMAR2News.com.

Read full story
15 comments

Is Hobby Lobby Closing in 2022?

Though a 2012 Facebook rumor has been long debunked, recent reportage has again questioned the longevity of the controversial company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, HobbyLobby.com, Google.com, Politifact.com, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
8 comments
Missouri State

A Brief History of Pre-Trump Conservatism and Pre-Biden Liberalism

Republicans and Democrats of yesteryear bore little resemblance to those of today. This article is based on historical records and accredited media reports, and is not intended to represent a partisan point of view. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:NPR.org, CNN.com, FOXNews.com, Twitter.com, Wikipedia.org, and HistoryWorld.net.

Read full story

CVS Pharmacy Begins Closing 900 Locations

The closures will make way for new company models. Results will determine future business strategies. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:CVSHealth.com,Inc.com, BestLifeOnline.com, The Daily Tar Heel, and TheBusinessJournal.com.

Read full story
76 comments

Are Some People Incapable of Happiness? A Mental Health Perspective.

The desire to be happy, as opposed to the expectation, is an oft-overlooked aspect of emotional well-being. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. Though I am a former mental health professional, I offer no medical advice herein.

Read full story
3 comments

Plans For IHOP in 2022

Business volatility for the Dine Brands-owned company, which also owns Applebee’s, has resulted in the permanent closure of hundreds of locations of each entity in recent years.

Read full story
27 comments
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Plans For Jersey Mike’s in 2022

The perennial chain has faced rumors of company-wide closure, and yet by all indicators is a healthy company that had even managed to thrive throughout the pandemic. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Mashed.com, Nation’s Restaurant News, Google.com, and Co-Worker.org.

Read full story
11 comments

Plans For Jimmy John’s in 2022

In recent years the iconic sandwich shop has experienced substantial controversy, and closed over 50 locations due to the pandemic. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, ScrapeHero.com, JimmyJohns.com, Google.com, Wikipedia.org, FranchiseTimes.com, and ReviewBolt.com.

Read full story

Announced Plans For “Grand Theft Auto VI”

Official word of a 2026 release at the earliest has set expectations of either troubled or novel elements in Rockstar Games’ iconic franchise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, VG247.com, GameRant.com, Win.gg, and Google.com.

Read full story
26 comments

Plans For Beer Brand Closures in 2022

Innumerable formerly popular beers have closed shop over the years. What plans are on tap for 2022?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: EatThis.com, GroceryDive.com, TMJ4.com, MolsonCoorsBlog.com, and AmericanCraftBeer.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Plans For Chipotle’s National Expansion in 2022

Against the odds, the company appears to have successfully fought back from substantive business challenges to become one of the industry’s unique success stories. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Wikipedia.org, USA Today, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Greenwood Village, CO

Plans For Red Robin Closings in 2022

Rumors began to appear in 2020 of the chain’s imminent demise. How did those rumors begin, and is the company really in financial straits heading into the second half of the current calendar year?

Read full story
30 comments
Lexington, KY

Plans For Long John Silver’s Closings in 2022

As one of the oldest remaining seafood chains, will Long John Silver’s survive the current calendar year despite well-publicized business challenges?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, EatThis.com, Google.com, SeafoodSource.com, and IntraFish.com.

Read full story
87 comments

Plans For Frozen Yogurt and Ice Cream Location Closings in 2022

Repercussions from the height of the pandemic continue to impact both self-service and full-service dessert restaurants. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:PopularAsk.net, Menchies.com, FranchiseHelp.com, ScrapeHero.com, InternationalFrozenYogurt.com, and TCBY.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Plans For Sonic Closings in 2022

In terms of revenue, the perennial chain has lagged behind its competition. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, SonicDriveIn.com, Google.com, Nation’s Restaurant News, and QSRMagazine.com.

Read full story
32 comments

Google Accused of Bigotry by Suspended Employee Who Said Their AI is “a Person.”

Blake Lemoine was placed on administrative leave by Google due to his claims of the company’s AI-driven language model, LaMDA, being “sentient.” The conversation has shifted.

Read full story
24 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy