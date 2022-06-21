Murphy’s Law: The Science and Impact of Negative Human Energy

Studies are exploring “Murphy’s Law” and related theories as physical phenomena.

Negative Energy Shutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on science and accredited media reports. Though I am a former mental health professional, I offer no medical advice herein.

It is imperative for anyone who suffers from any mental health-related issue, including those who suspect the onset of illness, to visit their doctor for proper treatment protocols.

All listed theories and facts shared within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts, scientists, and media outlets, including Popular Mechanics, ScienceDirect.com, Wikipedia.org, Cambridge University, BMEDReport.com, and Google.com.

Introduction

Have you ever had a bad day?

Assuredly, that answer is “yes.” We have all experienced days that have not gone as expected, and for most of us feelings of “negative energy” may have temporarily assumed our emotional state.

It is not uncommon for people to retire to sleep early in these events, in the hopes tomorrow will be much improved. For some, sleep may feel impossible but the hope remains.

Prior to the advent of the following day, however, is a phenomenon popularly known as “Murphy’s Law,” when everything that could go wrong does so.

An archived ScienceDirect.com article from 2004, referencing a 1999 article also published to the website, explains the origins of Murphy’s Law as an engineering concept before being taken over by philosophers: One of Murphy's famous laws states that “left to themselves, things will always go from bad to worse.” This humorous prediction is, in a way, echoed in the second law of thermodynamics. That law deals with the concept of entropy. Stated simply, entropy is a measure of the disorder of a system. The thermodynamics law states that “entropy must always increase in the universe and in any hypothetical isolated system within it.” Practical application of this law says that to offset the effects of entropy, energy must be injected into any system. Without adding energy, the system becomes increasingly disordered.

Consider if you have had a bad day, for example, and something subsequently broke down in your home or car. Or, you returned from shopping and the bag tore from the bottom, spilling its contents on the floor. Science says this may not be coincidence.

Science says “Murphy’s Law” be indeed be as applicable to human and environmental conditions as with engineering.

Let us explore further.

Negative Energy and Science

There is a popular turn-of-phrase in modern-day culture called “The Law of Attraction,” in part made famous by Rhonda Byrne’s 2006 self-help book, “The Secret.” See Wikipedia page for the book here. The contents are nothing new; it is simple human nature to want to spend time with, or do business with, those who have a “good, relatable positive energy.”

The science of negative energy suggests the converse is also true.

While that may be the case, theories based on studies, including from Cambridge University, portend inanimate objects, including locations, may likewise store and share negative energy themselves.

In March, 2022, Popular Mechanics published “The Science of Bad Vibes: Can Some Places Really Hold Onto Negative Energy?” which stated: Our habitat may not be as neutral as we perceive it to be. According to one theory, some places hold onto leftover traces of emotions from people who previously lived there. In another theory, spots like tunnels, sewers, or geological faults wreck Earth’s natural vibration—and maybe even your health.

The aforementioned Cambridge study is linked in the article‘s discussion of what has been coined, in this context, The Emotional Residue Theory: Though the theory likely originates from early beliefs in the contagious nature of magic, it has nevertheless become the focal point of several legitimate studies in the field of psychology.

Extreme examples are listed to punctuate this point, including visitors to locations such as Auschwitz who suddenly experience stark symptoms of physical illness.

An archived 2009 piece from BMEDReport.com, entitled “Human Energy Fields And Their Positive (Or Negative) Social And Emotional Influence,” addresses one’s mood as an organic determinant of the stability of one’s companions and physical surroundings: Heartmath researchers report that humans continuously emit energy fields into their environment that can have positive or negative psychophysiological consequences for persons who enter them. The heart is a major source of these electrical fields, but thoughts, attitudes, and emotions also make an important contribution.

The article goes on to discuss how one’s emotionally-driven electrical field impacts one’s general environment.

Conclusion

Scientific studies of negative energy and its effects on one’s environment and objects within that environment — whether organic or inanimate — is a field receiving increasing attention of late due in part to current volatile social issues, as a targeted Google search will verify.

I will write an update for NewsBreak in the event of any new findings.

Thank you for reading.