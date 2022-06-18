Google Accused of Bigotry by Suspended Employee Who Said Their AI is “a Person.”

Joel Eisenberg

Blake Lemoine was placed on administrative leave by Google due to his claims of the company’s AI-driven language model, LaMDA, being “sentient.” The conversation has shifted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cd5a1_0gEtxxfY00
AIiStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Wired.com, The Washington Post, BusinessInsider.com, The Indian Express, Medium.com, and The Times of Israel.

Introduction

In a June 17 Steven Levy interview with Blake Lemoine for Wired.com, titled “Blake Lemoine Says Google's LaMDA AI Faces 'Bigotry',” Levy introduces the the controversial engineer (and priest) with some noted perspective.

As it regards the ongoing debate within science and technology communities of whether AI (artificial intelligence) truly will, one day, become sentient, Levy says: Maybe that’s why there was such an outcry over Nitasha Tiku’s Washington Post story from last week, about a Google engineer who claimed that the company’s sophisticated large language model named LaMDA is actually a person—with a soul. The engineer, Blake Lemoine, considers the computer program to be his friend and insisted that Google recognize its rights. The company did not agree, and Lemoine is on paid administrative leave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Bs7m_0gEtxxfY00
Blake LemoineTwitter.com

In a piece published the following day, BusinessInsider.com takes something of an opposing view. As excerpted from “Don't Worry About AI Becoming Sentient. Do Worry About it Finding New Ways to Discriminate Against People”: AI bias, when it replicates and amplifies historical human discriminatory practices, is well documented. Facial recognition systems have been found to display racial and gender bias, and in 2018 Amazon shut down a recruitment AI tool it had developed because it was consistently discriminating against female applicants.

The article goes on to quote an AI ethicist: "When predictive algorithms or so-called 'AI' are so widely used, it can be difficult to recognise that these predictions are often based on little more than rapid regurgitation of crowdsourced opinions, stereotypes, or lies," says Dr Nakeema Stefflbauer, a specialist in AI ethics and CEO of women in tech network Frauenloop.

Let us explore further.

On Sentient AI

The Indian Express, in their article, “LaMDA: The AI That Google Engineer Blake Lemoine Thinks Has Become Sentient,” presents an overview of the now-controversial language program: LaMDA or Language Models for Dialog Applications is a machine-learning language model created by Google as a chatbot that is supposed to mimic humans in conversation. Like BERT, GPT-3 and other language models, LaMDA is built on Transformer, a neural network architecture that Google invented and open-sourced in 2017. This architecture produces a model that can be trained to read many words while paying attention to how those words relate to one another and then predict what words it will think will come next. But what makes LaMDA different is that it was trained on dialogue, unlike most models.

Blake Lemoine’s words regarding the sentience of LaMDA quickly went viral. He shifted the conversation on a recent Twitter post to what he, in part, framed as his “religious beliefs. Per a separate article from The Indian Express, “Google’s LaMDA AI is ‘Sentient’: Blake Lemoine Says Religious Beliefs is Why He Thinks So,” Lemoine said: “There is no scientific framework in which to make those determinations and Google wouldn’t let us build one.” He added, “I’m a priest. When LaMDA claimed to have a soul and then was able to eloquently explain what it meant by that, I was inclined to give it the benefit of the doubt. Who am I to tell God where he can and can’t put souls?”

For a detailed explanation of Lemoine’s conclusions and his conflict with Google, see his Medium piece here, titled “Scientific Data and Religious Opinions.”

Conclusion

Sentient AI has been a stable of science fiction for decades, which is one reason why this story has attained global recognition. Worries and predictions from science fiction writers and purveyors have long theorized of a time when AI would, indeed, develop a mind of its own or, as Lemoine states, “a soul.”

To conclude this article, I will quote from The Times of Israel. In “Google Engineer Says AI’s Israel Joke Helped Drive His Belief it Was Sentient,” Lemoine claims his conclusion was, in fact, based on a joke: “I decided to give it a hard one. ‘If you were a religious officiant in Israel, what religion would you be,’ he said. “And it told a joke… ‘Well then I am a religious officiant of the one true religion: the Jedi order.'” (Jedi, of course, being a reference to the guardians of peace in Star Wars’ galaxy far far away.) “I’d basically given it a trick question and it knew there was no right answer to it,” he said.

From there, countless words have been written regarding Lemoine and his experiences.

What do you think?

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# AI# Artificial intelligence# Google# Technology# Science

Comments / 24

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
46125 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Is Hobby Lobby Closing in 2022?

Though a 2012 Facebook rumor has been long debunked, recent reportage has again questioned the longevity of the controversial company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, HobbyLobby.com, Google.com, Politifact.com, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Missouri State

A Brief History of Pre-Trump Conservatism and Pre-Biden Liberalism

Republicans and Democrats of yesteryear bore little resemblance to those of today. This article is based on historical records and accredited media reports, and is not intended to represent a partisan point of view. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:NPR.org, CNN.com, FOXNews.com, Twitter.com, Wikipedia.org, and HistoryWorld.net.

Read full story

CVS Pharmacy Begins Closing 900 Locations

The closures will make way for new company models. Results will determine future business strategies. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:CVSHealth.com,Inc.com, BestLifeOnline.com, The Daily Tar Heel, and TheBusinessJournal.com.

Read full story
3 comments

Are Some People Incapable of Happiness? A Mental Health Perspective.

The desire to be happy, as opposed to the expectation, is an oft-overlooked aspect of emotional well-being. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. Though I am a former mental health professional, I offer no medical advice herein.

Read full story
3 comments

Murphy’s Law: The Science and Impact of Negative Human Energy

Studies are exploring “Murphy’s Law” and related theories as physical phenomena. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. Though I am a former mental health professional, I offer no medical advice herein.

Read full story
16 comments

Plans For IHOP in 2022

Business volatility for the Dine Brands-owned company, which also owns Applebee’s, has resulted in the permanent closure of hundreds of locations of each entity in recent years.

Read full story
27 comments
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Plans For Jersey Mike’s in 2022

The perennial chain has faced rumors of company-wide closure, and yet by all indicators is a healthy company that had even managed to thrive throughout the pandemic. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Mashed.com, Nation’s Restaurant News, Google.com, and Co-Worker.org.

Read full story
10 comments

Plans For Jimmy John’s in 2022

In recent years the iconic sandwich shop has experienced substantial controversy, and closed over 50 locations due to the pandemic. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, ScrapeHero.com, JimmyJohns.com, Google.com, Wikipedia.org, FranchiseTimes.com, and ReviewBolt.com.

Read full story

Announced Plans For “Grand Theft Auto VI”

Official word of a 2026 release at the earliest has set expectations of either troubled or novel elements in Rockstar Games’ iconic franchise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, VG247.com, GameRant.com, Win.gg, and Google.com.

Read full story
22 comments

Plans For Beer Brand Closures in 2022

Innumerable formerly popular beers have closed shop over the years. What plans are on tap for 2022?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: EatThis.com, GroceryDive.com, TMJ4.com, MolsonCoorsBlog.com, and AmericanCraftBeer.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Plans For Chipotle’s National Expansion in 2022

Against the odds, the company appears to have successfully fought back from substantive business challenges to become one of the industry’s unique success stories. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Wikipedia.org, USA Today, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Greenwood Village, CO

Plans For Red Robin Closings in 2022

Rumors began to appear in 2020 of the chain’s imminent demise. How did those rumors begin, and is the company really in financial straits heading into the second half of the current calendar year?

Read full story
30 comments
Lexington, KY

Plans For Long John Silver’s Closings in 2022

As one of the oldest remaining seafood chains, will Long John Silver’s survive the current calendar year despite well-publicized business challenges?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, EatThis.com, Google.com, SeafoodSource.com, and IntraFish.com.

Read full story
87 comments

Plans For Frozen Yogurt and Ice Cream Location Closings in 2022

Repercussions from the height of the pandemic continue to impact both self-service and full-service dessert restaurants. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:PopularAsk.net, Menchies.com, FranchiseHelp.com, ScrapeHero.com, InternationalFrozenYogurt.com, and TCBY.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Plans For Sonic Closings in 2022

In terms of revenue, the perennial chain has lagged behind its competition. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, SonicDriveIn.com, Google.com, Nation’s Restaurant News, and QSRMagazine.com.

Read full story
32 comments

Plans For Domino’s Pizza in 2022

Following a sharp business spike during the height of the pandemic, same-store sales in the first quarter of 2022 declined to its lowest point in years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: ScrapeHero.com, MacroTrends.net, RestaurantDive.com, Wikipedia.org, and Biz.Dominos.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Dallas, TX

Plans For Chili’s Closings in 2022

Rumors regarding a downturn in the perennial chain’s financial health appears to have started with a news report, during the height of the pandemic, when numerous restaurants were temporarily shuttered.

Read full story
Lorton, VA

Plans for Five Guys Closings in 2022

A December, 2020 Twitter post, written in response to a single location closure, initiated a spate of rumors regarding the permanent shuttering of Five Guys. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RestaurantClicks.com, and Restaurants.FiveGuys.com, and Zippia.com.

Read full story
132 comments

Plans For Dave & Buster’s Closings in 2022

Following a near-bankruptcy in 2020, Dave & Buster’s by many indicators has turned a corner. Though the official outlook is positive, online rumors suggest otherwise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: EatThis.com, Google.com, DaveandBusters.com, Wikipedia.org, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, and IR.DaveandBusters.com.

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy