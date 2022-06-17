Plans For Domino’s Pizza in 2022

Joel Eisenberg

Following a sharp business spike during the height of the pandemic, same-store sales in the first quarter of 2022 declined to its lowest point in years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WMUE9_0gEGzkMA00
Domino’s PizzaDominos.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: ScrapeHero.com, MacroTrends.net, RestaurantDive.com, Wikipedia.org, and Biz.Dominos.com.

Introduction

This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business downturns and closures.

Domino’s Pizza has been largely considered the top pizza company in the United States in terms of location count and revenue.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 6,571 Domino's Pizza locations in the United States as of June 13, 2022. The state with the most number of Domino's Pizza locations in the US is Texas, with 698 locations, which is 10% of all Domino's Pizza locations in America.

On the revenue side, per MacroTrends.net: Domino's Pizza Inc revenue for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 was $1.011B, a 2.79% increase year-over-year.

For further perspective, according to the webpage:

  • Domino's Pizza Inc revenue for the twelve months ending March 31, 2022 was $4.385B, a 3.71% increaseyear-over-year.
  • Domino's Pizza Inc annual revenue for 2021 was $4.357B, a 5.83% increase from 2020.
  • Domino's Pizza Inc annual revenue for 2020 was $4.117B, a 13.78% increase from 2019.
  • Domino's Pizza Inc annual revenue for 2019 was $3.619B, a 5.42% increase from 2018.

The company remains strong, it appears. As with most established chain pizza companies, delivery services substantially increased during the height of the pandemic.

However, though revenues have increased year-to-year and for the most part quarter-to-quarter, same-store sales have declined.

Per RestaurantDive.com, in their April, 2022 article entitled “How Domino’s Plans to Get its U.S. Business Back on Track,” those same-store sales are examined: 2022 is shaping up to be a difficult year for Domino’s U.S. business. Same-store sales fell 3.6%, the sharpest drop in years, due to the impact of inflation and a shortage of delivery drivers. This first quarter performance comes in stark contrast to the same-store sales boosts Domino’s reported during the early quarters of the pandemic, including a 17.5% spike during Q3 2020

The article goes on to state that today, store sales lag behind carry out.

What are the company’s plans for the future, to regain its in-store footing?

Let us explore further.

Domino’s Pizza, 2022

Wikipedia.org’s Dominos company page offers a comprehensive overview of the perennial chain. As excerpted from the page: Domino's Pizza, Inc., doing business as Domino's, is an American multinational pizza restaurant chain founded in 1960 and led by CEO Richard Allison. The corporation is Delaware domiciled and headquartered at the Domino's Farms Office Park in Ann Arbobr, Michigan. As of 2018, Domino's had approximately 15,000 stores, with 5,649 in the United States, 1,500 in India, and 1,249 in the United Kingdom. Domino's has stores in over 83 countries and 5,701 cities worldwide.

(Note: The discrepancy of total store locations to ScrapeHero.com’s above numbers is due to the lack of a current Wikipedia update. All other information on Wikipedia’s page remains consistent with both ScrapeHero.com and the official Domino’s company history page at Biz.Dominos.com.)

RestaurantDive.com’s above-linked article directly addresses upcoming company plans, via words from the company’s CFO Sandeep Reddy: To combat cost and labor challenges, the company is rethinking pricing, adjusting its cost structure and boosting its capacity to serve customer demand and generate incremental sales growth, Reddy said. “Once implemented, we expect the initiatives … to enable annual operating income margins to recover to pre-pandemic levels post-2022,” Reddy said. 

Conclusion

Domino‘s remains the most financially healthy of all similar pizza companies. However, strategies have been implemented since coming out of the pandemic that continue to be adjusted.

Likely, Domino’s will remain in fine shape for the future, despite occasional lapses into business volatility that have impacted most restaurant chains since the onset of Covid-19..

Thank you for reading.

