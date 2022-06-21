Plans For IHOP in 2022

Joel Eisenberg

Business volatility for the Dine Brands-owned company, which also owns Applebee’s, has resulted in the permanent closure of hundreds of locations of each entity in recent years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jt6cu_0gEC06Oh00
IHOPShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, Google.com, Delish.com, DoYouRemember.com, ScrapeHero.com, DineBrands.com, and NRN.com.

Introduction

This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures.

Earlier this year, NewsBreak published “Plans For Applebee’s Closings in 2022,” my article that delved into the titular company’s current business trends.

An excerpt from Applebee‘s Wikipedia page was included in the article, which detailed its relationship with the IHOP restaurant chain: On July 16, 2007, IHOP Corp. announced that it agreed to buy Applebee's International for about $2.1 billion. Applebee's shareholders would receive $25.50 in cash per share, representing a 4.6% premium to the closing price on July 13, 2007. The acquisition was completed on November 29, 2007, after which IHOP Corp. was renamed DineEquity. The combined company became the largest full-service restaurant company in the world, with more than 3,250 locations. A major goal for the new ownership was to revitalize the chain, as well as shift towards a franchise model for the majority of its locations.

Prior to the pandemic, both entities had been suffering strong business losses.

DoYouRemember.com, in their archived 2018 article entitled “Applebee’s And IHOP Are Closing Hundreds Of Restaurants As Millennials Ditch The Struggling Chains,” expressed the state of both companies pre-Covid-19: After closing about a hundred locations in 2017, Applebee’s decided to shutter 60 to 80 more locations this year. IHOP, Applebee’s sister brand, followed suit and will be closing down about 30-40 locations this year. The parent brand, Dine Brands Global, said that in order to right some wrongs, the company finds it necessary to implement an “ongoing transformation strategy.”

2019 was largely flat in terms of revenues, and the pandemic was announced the following year.

In an October, 2020 article from Delish.com, “IHOP Is Closing Around 100 Stores Due To Financial Issues Related To COVID-19,” further IHOP location closings were elucidated as a direct result of the still relatively new scourge: The beloved restaurant's parent company, Dine Brands Inc—which also owns Applebee's—announced on Thursday, October 30 that it would be shutting down almost 100 locations across the U.S. over the next six months. This, however, isn't the first time that the chain has had to close down locations this year. During the earlier parts of 2020, IHOP was forced to permanently close 35 restaurants as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

Online rumors of IHOP planning to go out of business, as a targeted Google search will verify, soon took hold.

What, however, is the true state of IHOP today, rumors aside?

Let us explore further.

IHOP, 2022

IHOP’s Wikipedia page states: IHOP (acronym for International House of Pancakes) is an American multinational pancake house restaurant chain that specializes in American breakfast foods. It is owned by Dine Brands Global—a company formed after IHOP's purchase of Applebee's, with 99% of the restaurants run by independent franchisees.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 1,671 IHOP locations in the United States as of June 14, 2022. The state with the most number of IHOP locations in the US is California, with 221 locations, which is 13% of all IHOP locations in America.

On their website, Dine Brands Global presently claims over 3431 locations in 16 countries and two U.S. territories for both restaurants — IHOP and Applebee’s — collectively.

Though IHOP has experienced strong business volatility in recent years, per a March, 2022 article from Nation’s Restaurant News titled “Dine Brands Inc. Says Pandemic Made Applebee’s and IHOP Stronger,” CEO John Peyton said tech investments are paying off and their holdings are no longer wholly dependent on brick and mortar locations.

As excerpted from the article, referencing calendar year 2021: IHOP’s two-year same-store sales declined 3%, in part due to staffing challenges. The chain remains about 85% to 90% staffed nationally, and only about a quarter of domestic units are operating 24/7. The chain ended the year with 1,657 units in the U.S. Year-over-year, IHOP’s comp sales were up 39.2% for the quarter. Average weekly sales at domestic units increased 0.5% to $37,500, and off-premises accounted for 23.7% of the sales mix.

Peyton also discussed the advent of utilizing new technologies, such as QR codes for their menus, as new business assets.

“The worst of the pandemic, and related restrictions, are in the rear-view mirror,” Peyton said.

Conclusion

Dine Brands has stated that both IHOP and Applebee’s are remaining in business, and there are existing plans for the expansion of both.

Considering the number of strategic closures of each over the last few years, the plans may appear optimistic. Such is the official company word, regardless.

That said, rumors of the IHOP chain proper permanently closing its doors are false, as no such plans have been announced.

Thank you for reading

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
