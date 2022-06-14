Without Lucille Ball, There Would Be No “Star Trek”

The first iteration of Gene Roddenberry’s legendary space saga was a Desilu production.

Lucille Ball and “Star Trek” publicity stills CBS Television and Paramount Television

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Newsweek.com, FactTrek.com, Wikipedia.org, HITC.com, ShowBiz Cheat Sheet, Amazon.com, the Lucy Desi Museum, and Imgur.com.

Introduction

Many articles have been written about the role of Lucille Ball in the production of Gene Roddenberry’s original “Star Trek” series.

Unfortunately, the truth of the matter and of Ball’s direct participation is somewhat difficult to decipher, as many of those articles feature conflicting information.

In August of 2020, Newsweek.com published “Star Trek Is Back, Here's How Lucille Ball Once Saved the Show Loved by Many,” which stated: NBC ordered a pilot from creator Gene Roddenberry and production manager Herbert Solow after CBS turned it down. Ball later overruled the studio's board to finance the show. She also went over the board a second time, when the studio ordered another pilot for the series.

The Newsweek article is straightforward, and the outlet is certainly a respected source. That said, the specifics regarding Lucy’s participation in “Star Trek” may not be so simple.

FactTrek.com, a site that identifies and corrects “Star Trek”-related rumors, said: When it came to NBC, however, the network had long been a tough nut for Desilu to crack. Indeed, when “Star Trek” made its U.S. debut on September 8, 1966, it was only the second show in Desilu history to air on NBC (a Desilu-produced game show called “You Don’t Say” ran on the network from 1963–69). This all suggests that Lucy could be very involved with Desilu’s shows, especially if they were on CBS, but if there’s any evidence that Lucy pushed NBC to approve or finance “Star Trek’s” second pilot, we haven’t seen it.

A click on the above FactTrek.com link continues the article, elaborating on its take as to the truths versus the myths regarding the extent of Lucille Ball’s role in the “Star Trek” series, and includes a host of attributions to support its contentions.

Let us explore further.

Desilu and “Star Trek”

Lucille Ball starred in television’s “I Love Lucy” from 1951 to 1957, with several specials thereafter. See Wikipedia entry on the classic sitcom here. According to HITC.com, Lucy and Desi Arnaz eloped in 1940 and were married for 20 years. By most accounts, the marriage was tumultuous, due in no small part to Desi’s drinking and carousing, both of which he referenced in his 1976 autobiography, “A Book.”

Showbiz Cheatsheet features an article on the Lucy and Desi marriage from Desi’s point-of-view. “Desi Arnaz Had His Own Opinion of ‘What Went Wrong’ in His Marriage to Lucille Ball“ can be read by clicking here.

As excerpted from the article: “When I look back on our marriage now and ask myself what went wrong, I think that one of our problems was that we were both working too hard and were together too much,” Arnaz wrote in A Book . “All day and all night. Little arguments became big arguments. There was really no chance to be away from each other and let things cool off.”

But within that workload was another issue, Desilu, the company formed by the duo in 1950 and which thrived until it was purchased by Gulf+Western in 1967 and renamed Paramount Television. After the duo split, the company was run by Lucy and it should be further noted, continued ”Trek” and “Mission: Impossible” iterations remain with Paramount.

See this Lucy Desi Museum website link for an official overview of Desilu, which states in part: Founded and co-owned by Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Desilu Studios created pop cultural touchstones like “I Love Lucy,” “Mission: Impossible,” and “Star Trek,” and was the production hub for dozens of beloved television shows including “The Andy Griffith Show” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” Desilu programming boldly pushed social and cultural boundaries, and the studio innovated production processes and technologies that altered the course of entertainment history. During its peak in the late 1950s, Desilu Studios was the largest and most prolific television operation in the world.

However, the wording in the Museum’s webpage can also be argued, as saying Desilu created the aforementioned shows is overstating things.

Gene Roddenberry created “Star Trek.” The first pilot was passed on by the network for being too cerebral. When the show was finally given a second chance via the production of a second pilot, and ultimately picked up by NBC, Lucy wrote this letter addressed to Gene and his crew:

Letter from Lucille Ball to Gene Roddenberry Imgur.com (public domain)

Other than this letter, and some communication written by Gene to network executives — on Desilu stationary — as it regarded the first pilot, the extent of Lucy’s true participation in the “Trek” franchise is a matter of “he said, she said,” though historians seem to agree that without Desilu behind it as run by Lucy, there would be no “Star Trek.”

Conclusion

Of the attributions listed and excerpted from above, and being a longtime fan of “Star Trek,” I tend to agree with the conclusions of the FactTrek.com piece. I strongly recommend it; it’s a comprehensive and scrupulously detailed piece that seems (to me) to get to the heart of the matter by virtue of some detective work not necessarily included in the others to the same extent.

Thank you for reading.