Plans To Discontinue Trident and Dentyne Gum Brands in 2022

Joel Eisenberg

Owner Mondelez International, Inc. is largely divesting itself of the two perennial gum brands, whose survival in North America may be based on a successful sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gZTHX_0g8oPMJf00
Trident and Dentyne gumsMondelez International, Inc. (media use)

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: EatThis.com, CNN.com, Wikipedia.com, and ir.MondelezInternational.com.

Introduction

In May, 2022, EatThis.com published, “This Major Grocery Company Is Discontinuing Two Gum Brands,” which discussed multiple direct business threats to Trident and Dentyne gums, including pandemic-related sales loss, and indirect threats such as general supply chain issues and fuel shortages: In response, some stores and grocery companies have made the difficult decision to discontinue certain product offerings in order to focus more heavily on higher-performing markets. For instance, global snack food company Mondelez International announced on Tuesday plans to divest its gum business, which includes well-known brands Trident and Dentyne, in North America and areas of Europe. This news, covered by CNN, was shared at a Mondelez investor event and also mentioned in a recent press release from the corporation.

Mondelez’s gum revenues were reported to have been dipping prior to the pandemic. The company is also divesting itself, in this case entirely, of its Halls’ cough drop business.

The hyperlinked CNN article, above, elaborates: Mondelez International is reshaping its portfolio, with a long-term vision to accelerate growth and generate 90% of revenue in chocolate and biscuits, including baked snacks," the company said in a statement Tuesday… Candy sales soared during the pandemic, as stressed-out consumers bought sweet comfort foods in abundance. Gum? Not so much. The gum market has since improved, but Mondelez is betting that its chocolates and baked goods, like Oreos, Chips Ahoy, Toblerone and Cadbury, will be better for business.

Does this mean Trident and Dentyne, two of our most venerable gum companies, will no longer be available in North America at all?

Let us explore further.

Gum Brands, 2022

According to Wikipedia, Trident was introduced in 1964, while Dentyne made its first appearance much earlier: In 1899, a New York City druggist Franklin V. Canning formulated a chewing gum which he promoted as an aid to oral hygiene. "To prevent decay, To sweeten the breath, To keep teeth white," read the package. Mr. Canning called his new gum Dentyne which is a combination of the words "dental" and "hygiene" (and also sounds like dentine as some people pronounce that word). In 1916 the brand was sold to the American Chicle Company.

The brands went through various owners over the years, until Mondelez International assumed ownership. For further information about the company, see their Wikipedia page here.

As excerpted from Wikipedia: The Mondelez International company manufactures chocolate, cookies, biscuits, gum, confectionery, and powdered beverages. Mondelez International's portfolio includes several billion-dollar components. These components includes cookie and cracker brands Belvita, Chips Ahoy!, Oreo, Ritz, TUC, Triscuit, LU, Club Social, Sour Patch Kids, Barny, and Peek Freans; chocolate brands Milka, Côte d'Or, Toblerone, Cadbury, Green & Black's, Freia, Marabou, Fry's, and Lacta; gum and cough drop brands Trident, Dentyne, Chiclets, Halls, and Stride; as well as Tate's Bake Shop cookies and powdered beverage brand Tang.

With Trident, Dentyne (and Halls) being largely divested, time will tell if there is a buyer to be had, though Mondelez has not announced a formal timetable for their sale.

Conclusion

There could possibly be truth to the rumors in this instance of both gum brands shutting down, but that would be based on the unlikely event of an unsuccessful sale by Mondelez. If, for whatever reason, the gum brands do not sell, in that event prospects for both entities may become questionable.

I will return with updates, in either case.

Thank you for reading.

