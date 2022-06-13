Plans For Circle K Closings in 2022

Joel Eisenberg

As with other similar business models, Circle K has shuttered locations since the pandemic. Do these closings represent a larger threat to the company?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kkcvB_0g8lugSH00
Circle KShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: CSNews.com, Google.com, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and 12News.com.

Introduction

This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures.

In March, 2021, trade site CSNews.com (Convenience Store News) published “Circle K Announces Sale of 350-Plus Stores in North America.”

As excerpted from the article: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., parent company of the global c-store brand, tapped NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC to coordinate and manage the sale of 269 sites across 25 states in the United States and 37 sites across six provinces in Canada. Of 306 sites, 122 are fee-owned and 184 are leased, while 238 properties sell fuel and 68 are convenience only. The stores average roughly 2,600 square feet and sit on an average lot size of 29,500 square feet.

The article went on to explain that in addition to those divestures, Couche-Tard agreed to sell 49 locations in Oklahoma to Casey's General Stores Inc. for $39-million, a transaction that included 46 leased properties and three owned properties.

As ever, per a targeted Google search, questions subsequently arose as to the long-term health of the venerable company. These questions in short order became rumors, which were punctuated by older reports of strategic Circle K closings over the years reappearing in prime search engine positions.

Let us explore further.

Circle K, 2022

According to Circle K’s Wikipedia page: Circle K Stores, Inc. (stylized as Circle Ⓚ) is an international chain of convenience stores, owned by the Canadian multinational company Couche-Tard. Founded in 1951 in El Paso, Texas, the company filed for bankruptcy protection in 1990 and went through several owners, before being acquired by Alimentation Couche-Tard in 2003. As of February 2020, Circle K has 9,799 stores in North America (primarily in the United States and Canada), 2,697 stores in Europe, and an additional 2,380 stores operating under franchise agreements worldwide.

For current numbers, ScrapeHero.com states: There are 6,406 Circle K locations in the United States as of June 06, 2022. The state with the most number of Circle K locations in the US is Florida, with 909 locations, which is 14% of all Circle K locations in America.

The math is telling. From the early days of the pandemic to today, Circle K has closed over 3300 locations in North America alone.

But, is the company truly on the verge of closing wholly and permanently, as internet rumors suggest?

There is nothing to indicate a permanent closure is either imminent or planned for the long-term. Individual store closures, however, such as the iconic location made famous in 1989’s “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” continue to strategically shutter.

As reported on 12News.com: It was at this Circle K that the time-traveling buds first encountered George Carlin's magical phone booth that took them on a "most excellent" journey to the past to finish their history homework.

The images will last in movie history, though this particular shutdown appears to dovetail with positive business news: Circle K said the company also has some "bodacious plans" in Arizona as it prepares to open new "state-of-the-art" stores and begin offering new services.

Conclusion

Circle K is not going out of business. As with many other online rumors, this one is false, though closing underperforming locations — as with most businesses — is a common strategy that will likely continue to be utilized.

Thank you for reading.

