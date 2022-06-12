The Truth Behind Quint’s Story of the USS Indianapolis in “Jaws”

Joel Eisenberg

The tale told by the beleaguered seaman was true. The sinking of the military ship and subsequent shark attacks of survivors really did happen. But how much was embellished for the film?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g4ZVk_0g8XKOgx00
Publicity Photo for “Jaws” (1975); from left: Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider, and Richard DreyfussUniversal Studios

Author’s Note

1975’s ”Jaws,” based on Peter Benchley’s bestselling novel of the same name, remains one of the globe’s top-grossing films when adjusted for inflation. According to BoxOfficeMojo.com, “Jaws” placed #7 on the adjusted worldwide list as late as 2020, the last year such numbers were tracked by the website.

The film continues to resonate in the popular culture; since its release, innumerable articles have been published on both the film itself and the truth behind the ill-fated USS Indianapolis, an anecdote shared in the film by Robert Shaw’s Sam Quint (called only by his last name in the movie) with Police Chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) and oceanographer Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00uesT_0g8XKOgx00
Quint (Robert Shaw) from “Jaws”Universal Pictures

What follows is information attained from several media outlets and websites, including Wikipedia.org, ScreenRant.com, NPR.org, RottenTomatoes.com, BoxOfficeMojo.com, and ScriptMag.com.

Introduction

In the film, as the three men drunkenly carouse while comparing scars, Quint reveals to Hooper and Brody that he survived the attack on the USS Indianapolis.

Wikipedia’s well-attributed USS Indianapolis page gives the real life historical perspective of the Navy’s Portland-class heavy cruiser that launched in 1931: At 0015 on 30 July, 1945, the ship was torpedoed by the Imperial Japanese Navy submarine I-58, and sank in 12 minutes. Of 1,195 crewmen aboard, approximately 300 went down with the ship. The remaining 890 faced exposure, dehydration, saltwater poisoning, and shark attacks while stranded in the open ocean with few lifeboats and almost no food or water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Lcax_0g8XKOgx00
USS Indianapolis, September of 1939Wikipedia, public domain

According to a January, 2022 article published by ScreenRant.com, while the gist of the tale as Quint told it is true, the number of shark attacks referenced were largely exaggerated by the screenwriters for emotional effect: Quint is correct that while on a top-secret mission from Tinian to Leyte, the Indianapolis was struck twice in the side by Japanese torpedoes. Like the Jaws story detailed, the ship of 1,195 men was transporting parts for the bomb that would later be dropped on Hiroshima. The ship sunk in twelve minutes, some men were eaten and killed by sharks, and only 316 were pulled out of the water by a pilot who spotted them a few days later.

The ScreenRant article largely follows that of Wikipedia’s page, which attributes a host of historical documentation for its contentions.

Let us explore further.

The Story of the U.S.S. Indianapolis: Film vs. Truth

In March of 2018, NPR.org published “Navy Admits To 70-Year Crew List Error In USS Indianapolis Disaster,” which stated: On Aug. 12, 1945, days after atomic bombs were dropped on Japan, the Donnors received an official telegram at their home in Big Rapids, Mich. Their son, U.S. Navy Radio Technician 2nd Class Clarence Donnor was missing in action, it said. Although they did not know it at the time, Donnor had been listed aboard the USS Indianapolis, which had been sunk by a Japanese submarine in the Philippine Sea on July 30, resulting in the largest loss of life at sea in U.S. Navy history.

The truth is, as the NPR piece discusses, Clarence Donnor was not on the ship, which emphasizes the necessity of cross-referencing reportage when it comes to historical matters, as facts and figures are frequently updated at the introduction of new evidence. Regardless, this late discovery neither lessens in any way the power of Quint’s sharing the story in “Jaws,” nor the extent of the true life tragedy.

”Jaws” did not delve into much deeper detail than what has been elaborated in the ScreenRant excerpt, though Quint’s monologue does appear from most indicators to have exaggerated, by implication and context, the death count by shark attack of those who went down with the ship by several hundred.

Conclusion

Quint’s USS Indianapolis monologue in “Jaws” may remain a true ”movie moment” all these years later, but truths behind the tale continue to be explored.

Giving the writing of “Jaws” its due, as an aside, ScriptMag.com sets the record straight as to who actually wrote Quint’s words in the film. See “Spielberg Reveals the Definitive Word on the Jaws USS Indianapolis Speech,” which largely credits John Milius, as opposed to screenwriter Carl Gottlieb, for the lines prior to drastic cutting by Shaw himself. Howard Sackler is credited with the idea of including the speech as character motivation, which did not appear in the novel.

As to the USS Indianapolis itself, following “Jaws” the tragedy spawned decades of books, and a poorly-received Nicolas Cage feature film.

In 2016, Saban Films released “USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage” to tepid reviews, according to RottenTomatoes.com, and small audiences, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wjxim_0g8XKOgx00
“USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage” (2016)Saban Films

In recent years, online chatter has spread of further and more historically accurate projects in development based on the tragedy. Time will tell.

In the meantime, it is safe to say “Jaws” will remain a classic, Quint’s speech will continue to resonate as one of film’s most effective monologues, and the tragedy of the USS Indianapolis can never be understated, regardless of the mythologizing of history.

Thank you for reading.

