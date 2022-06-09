Plans For Denny’s Closings in 2022

The announcement of a REEF Technology expansion deal with Denny’s, despite the former company’s recent closure of nearly 100 ghost kitchen units, has renewed online scrutiny of the venerable restaurant chain.

Denny’s iStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, RestaurantDive.com, GlobalNewswire.com, BusinessInsider.com, Google.com, MSN.com, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Introduction

On May 4, 2022, NewsBreak published my article, “‘Ghost Kitchens’ are Replacing McDonald’s and Subway in U.S. Walmart Stores. Are They the Wave of the Future?”

The article explained the nascent concept of “ghost kitchens” by excerpting a September, 2021 piece published by Supermarket News, “Walmart Opens First U.S. Ghost Kitchens Foodservice Location.”

As excerpted from Supermarket News: The Ghost Kitchens service enables Walmart shoppers to select food and beverages from the menus of up to 25 national and regional restaurant and CPG food concepts and combine them into a single order. Customers place their orders via touchscreen kiosks and then receive a receipt via text, followed by another text when their order is ready, allowing them to shop while their order is prepared. Menus also can be downloaded onto mobile devices via QR codes located alongside the kiosks. The Ghost Kitchens sites also serve as delivery hubs for the restaurant and foodservice brands via third-party delivery services such as DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Reef Technology, or REEF Technology as written on its website, functions in part as such an entity.

(Note: For the purpose of this article—with the exception of the subtitle—I will refer to the company as “Reef” for consistency’s sake unless otherwise spelled, as most excerpts included herein from outside pieces do the same.)

Per RestaurantDive.com, in their January, 2022 article, “Reef Signs Expansion Deal With Denny’s Amid Closure of 95 Units,” scrutiny arose as to the timing of the endeavor: Reef is temporarily closing nearly one-third of its 300 mobile ghost kitchen locations, Business Insider reported Tuesday. Reef considers these units to be “underperforming,” though the company did not clarify to Business Insider what these metrics entail. One day prior, Denny’s announced it is partnering with Reef to offer delivery options from ghost kitchens in metropolitan markets where Denny’s doesn’t have a strong presence. The companies will disclose the test market locations in a future announcement.

As has happened time and again, however, unrelated news sparked online rumors about the business health of a particular restaurant, in this case Denny’s.

Let us explore further.

Denny’s 2022

In my February, 2022 article for NewsBreak, “Update: National Chain Restaurants Expected to Close in 2022,” I had attempted to respond to online rumors questioning Denny’s long-term health while also in part excerpting Business Insider: They appear to have started in 2020, during the closure of 15 New York locations. See here for May 22, 2020 Business Insider article by Kate Taylor, entitled “Denny's is Permanently Closing 15 Restaurants. Here's the List.” The article states: The closures can be tied to "unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19," according to WARN notices filed in the state of New York. The shuttered Denny's locations were operated by the franchisee Feast American Diners. The franchisee operates 230 Denny's, Jack in the Box, and Corner Bakery Café locations in 10 states.

My article continued to state: It should be noted that Denny’s is operated by franchisees, and only Feast American Diners had elected to close locations during 2020. Rumors picked up steam, however, when a popular Denny’s unexpectedly closed in Campbell, California in November of 2021. See here for a Len Ramirez CBS Local report, “Sudden Closure of Popular Denny’s in Campbell Has Locals Wondering About Future.”

The Campbell closure proved to be an outlier.

Regarding the company’s deal with Reef, though, one issue has nothing to do with another. It is understandable why industry professionals and members of the general public, per a targeted Google search, would conflate the news.

On the Reef website, their January, 2022 press release announcing the Denny’s partnership remains. The release introduces the partnership in its first paragraph: Denny’s Corporation, franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today announced that the Company will partner with REEF, the largest operator of virtual restaurants, logistics, and proximity hubs in North America, to provide new delivery options from virtual kitchens in metropolitan trade areas. The Company is actively coordinating with REEF on the launch of initial test market locations which will be a matter of a future announcement.

Regarding various Reef closures as referenced above, an October, 2021 article published by MSN.com addressed the first of several: The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene told Restaurant Business the kitchen operator was breaking "numerous" requirements at "multiple" locations. Reef operates pod-like units situated in parking lots where it churns out delivery and takeout orders placed digitally.

Further, BusinessInsider.com published “Leaked Documents Show Reef is Abruptly Closing About One-Third of its More Than 300 Ghost Kitchens. The Startup Says the Closures are Temporary” in January, 2022” as an exclusive that discussed still more closures.

The Denny’s signing was on its heels, despite Reef’s troublesome spate of publicity.

Conclusion

Denny’s is not closing, for health-related issues or otherwise.

Currently, per ScrapeHero.com, the company is in positive financial health: There are 1,467 Denny's locations in the United States as of May 31, 2022. The state with the most number of Denny's locations in the US is California, with 369 locations, which is 25% of all Denny's locations in America.

Their association with Reef, itself pigeonholed due to certain specific incidents but presently atop several search engines when checking the current financial state of Denny’s, seems to have perpetuated recent rumors.

Thank you for reading.