Plans For Cracker Barrel Closings in 2022

Joel Eisenberg

Longstanding rumors of deep financial troubles for the perennial chain appear unfounded, and have been addressed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O7uT1_0g5io5in00
Cracker BarrelShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RestaurantClicks.com, Snopes.com, and Investor.CrackerBarrel.com.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia.org: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc., doing business as Cracker Barrel, is an American chain of restaurant and gift stores with a Southern country theme. The company was founded by Dan Evins in 1969; its first store was in Lebanon, Tennessee. The corporate offices are located at a different facility in the same city. The chain's stores were at first positioned near Interstate Highway exits in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States, but expanded across the country during the 1990s and 2000s.

Though the company has been successfully operating within seven decades, they have also been the target of myriad controversies and lawsuits, primarily in the 90s and early-2000s, for various forms of alleged employee and customer discrimination. None of the lawsuits, however, have had a lasting negative impact on their business. It should be noted that Cracker Barrel had suffered a degree of image damage as a result, but has long since passed sweeping company-wide rules and regulations in favor of equal rights.

For further information on said lawsuits and controversies, the above Wikipedia entry includes an overview of those matters.

Regarding current business matters, ScrapeHero.com states the following, which represents the resilient chain, in fact, at a business peak: There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States as of June 06, 2022. The state with the most number of Cracker Barrel locations in the US is Florida, with 60 locations, which is 9% of all Cracker Barrel locations in America.

Let us explore current business matters further, which has included substantial online chatter about the company permanently closing its doors due to issues unrelated to the above.

Cracker Barrel, 2022

RestaurantClicks.com directly addressed long-standing rumors regarding Cracker Barrel going out of business. The trade website’s March, 2022 article, “The Truth Behind Rumors of Cracker Barrel Closing,” states: While Cracker Barrel was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic like many other restaurants were, the good news is that Cracker Barrel is as healthy a choice as one of its home-cooked vegetable dishes, or maybe even healthier. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store saw revenue growth year over year of more than 11 percent and total revenue of $862.26 million. Wall Street analysts rate its stock, CBRL, a hold. That doesn’t sound like a company that’s closing.

When examining how the rumors started, the company referenced this Snopes fact-check from the prior year: In June 2021, a misleading advertisement appeared to claim that the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store American restaurant chain was closing… Cracker Barrel never ended up appearing anywhere in the 35-page slideshow article that resulted from clicking the ad. According to a news release from May 2021, the company was nearing 2019 levels of revenue after closing some dining rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The report mentioned nothing about closing stores “across the nation.”

The RestaurantClicks.com and Snopes.com articles, as verified by the company itself, elucidated the reason for the widespread rumors while perpetuating word of the company’s contemporary financial strength.

Conclusion

Per Investor.CrackerBarrel.com, company revenues remain strong: The Company reported total revenue of $2.81 billion for fiscal 2021, representing an increase of 11.8% compared to fiscal 2020 and a decrease of 8.2% compared to fiscal 2019.

Cracker Barrel is not going away anytime soon, and the rumors have proven yet again that a lack of discretion continues to be an issue when it comes to reading online articles to the contrary.

To the title of this piece, there are, as of now, no plans for any permanent company closures in 2022.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Cracker Barrel# Restaurant# Food# Business# Money

Comments / 471

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
42164 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

The Truth Behind Quint’s Story of the USS Indianapolis in “Jaws”

The tale told by the beleaguered seaman was true. The sinking of the military ship and subsequent shark attacks of survivors really did happen. But how much was embellished for the film?

Read full story

Why Old Country Buffet and Hometown Buffet Have Permanently Closed Most Locations

Fresh Acquisitions LLC and 14 affiliated companies, who owned Old Country Buffet and Hometown Buffet, filed Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in 2021. Though they were optimistic during the process, the debts proved untenable.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

When New York’s Central Park Represented a Free Black America: The History of Seneca Village

The Manhattan landmark was one of the first U.S. settlements composed of primarily African-American property owners. Seneca Village Interpretive SignCentral Park Conservancy (public domain)

Read full story
1 comments

Phobias: A Mental Health Perspective

According to Johns Hopkins University, an estimated 19 million U.S. citizens, or 12.5% of the population, suffer from phobias. Are we closer to a general cure for what medical professionals have defined as “irrational fears?”

Read full story
3 comments

Plans For Denny’s Closings in 2022

The announcement of a REEF Technology expansion deal with Denny’s, despite the former company’s recent closure of nearly 100 ghost kitchen units, has renewed online scrutiny of the venerable restaurant chain.

Read full story
15 comments

Update: Plans For Grocery Store Closings in 2022

As the U.S. dials back from the height of the pandemic, grocery chains continue to confront repercussions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Reuters.com, Corporate.Publix.com, Mashed.com, MacroTrends.net, Google.com, PopSugar.com, and TraderJoes.com.

Read full story
61 comments

Plans For Jack in the Box Closings in 2022

Despite bankruptcies and temporary closings due to unpaid taxes, rumors of a current business downturn appear to be misguided. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com,Mashed.com, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and QSRMagazine.com.

Read full story
2 comments
Manhattan Beach, CA

And Then Dad Was 70. And He Was No Longer Here.

My late father was my hero. He saved my life twice; he taught me enduring life lessons along the way but passed on before two of his greatest dreams were realized. Richard Eisenberg’s high school ringJoel Eisenberg.

Read full story
10 comments
Campbell, CA

Is Campbell’s Soup Planning to Alter Their Business Model in 2022?

Following a brief boost in sales during the height of the pandemic, the company suffered financial losses and closed a 100-year-old Columbus manufacturing facility in 2021. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:WRBL.com, PhillyMag.com, FoodNavigator-USA.com, Wikipedia.org, CampbellSoupCompany.com, PhillyMag.com, and The Wall Street Journal.

Read full story
13 comments

Plans For Department Store Closings in 2022

Since the advent of the pandemic, perennial department store chains in the midst of financial troubles closed locations while others held on. Today, following the height of the scourge and amidst rising inflation, how many such retailers will sustain is a closely monitored query.

Read full story
125 comments

Scientists and Environmentalists Debate a Proposed Ban on Meat to Save the Planet

The argument is ongoing. Though many agree our collective carbon footprint would decrease should meat be discontinued, few believe a ban of any degree will happen in our lifetime, if at all.

Read full story
1162 comments

Following Bankruptcy, is Ruby Tuesday Permanently Closing?

The restaurant chain permanently closed over 600 locations in the past decade, with 209 remaining upon exiting a Chapter 11 bankruptcy early last year. The long-term future of the company remains in question.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: I am a Former Teacher. Arming Educators Must Not Become Mandatory.

There is sometimes chaos in the classroom, and frequently distractions. Unprepared teachers may place students at further risk. I want to be clear from the outset and acknowledge there are always exceptions to every stance. However, as a former special education teacher of at-risk children and adults (gang members, substance abusers, and those labeled as “severely emotionally disturbed”), dynamics in such classrooms may well severely jeopardize the safety of both students and educators if the latter are required to open carry while teaching.

Read full story
582 comments

Plans For Arby’s Closings in 2022

Individual Arby’s franchisees have for years confronted issues such as bankruptcies and health-related closures. Rumors regarding the future of the perennial chain have been renewed online.

Read full story
147 comments

Sodas Being Discontinued in 2022

Tab represented a high-profile 2020 termination of a Coca-Cola product. Other top soda brands, such as Pepsi, have likewise discontinued old favorites, and new cancellations may be forthcoming.

Read full story
246 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Roscoe’s House of Chicken N Waffles: A Southern California Institution

Roscoe’s Chicken and WafflesCompany logo, RoscoesChickenandWaffles.com, media use. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:RoscoesChickenandWaffles.com, Resy.com, and Wikipedia.org.

Read full story
19 comments

Plans For Waffle House Closings in 2022

The cultural touchstone that is said to never close has shuttered some locations since 2020. Is this the beginning of a trend?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Metro.us, Eater.com, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Mobile-Cuisine.com, and Forbes.com.

Read full story
33 comments

Plans For Pizza Hut Closings in 2022

The perennial brand has permanently closed hundreds of locations since the advent of the pandemic and the closure of its main franchise partner. Is the chain vulnerable to further loss, or will those closings prove to be outliers?

Read full story
88 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy