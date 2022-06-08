Update: Plans For Grocery Store Closings in 2022

Joel Eisenberg

As the U.S. dials back from the height of the pandemic, grocery chains continue to confront repercussions.

KrogerShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: EatThis.com, Reuters.com, Corporate.Publix.com, Mashed.com, MacroTrends.net, Google.com, PopSugar.com, and TraderJoes.com.

Introduction

This article is an updated version of my “Supermarket Chains Closing Stores in 2022,” as published last month on NewsBreak. In the article I included an excerpt from an EatThis.com piece, entitled “Walmart, Whole Foods, and Other Grocery Stores Are Closing Locations Soon.”

From that excerpt: We're almost halfway through 2022, and while grocery stores started out the year with lofty goals to bounce back in the midst of the pandemic, some have seen business trail another way. Inflation is driving up prices and shortages are being spotted, but all the while a few of the largest grocery store chains in the country are closing stores soon. With these locations shutting their doors for good, many customers will be forced to shop elsewhere.

Indeed, many national supermarkets have experienced increasing signs of volatility since both articles were written, and NewsBreak has since published several of my pieces dedicated to particular chains.

Let us explore further.

Grocery Chains, 2022

The following includes excerpts from my various dedicated articles, and offer up-to-date status checks on individual grocery companies.

Albertsons

The Albertsons’ chain as well as been heavily scrutinized in recent months, due to an announcement of upcoming business strategies. From Reuters.com, in their piece entitled “Albertsons Starts Strategic Review, Shares Rise”: The parent of Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco and Shaw's stores got off to a disappointing debut on the New York Stock Exchange, but its shares have since bounced back to close up around 80% above its IPO price on Monday. Albertsons, which operates more than 2,270 stores across 34 states, said its board had not set a timetable for the conclusion of this review. It added the review might not result in any deal or other strategic change or outcome.

Albertsons has not since announced new closings, but the possibility remains on the table.

Publix

Per Corporate.Publix.com, in its press release titled “Publix Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual Results For 2021,” the company surpassed the prior year in every metric: Publix’s sales for the three months ended Dec. 25, 2021 were $12.6 billion, a 12.4% increase from $11.2 billion in 2020. Comparable store sales for the three months ended Dec. 25, 2021 increased 10.5%… Publix’s sales for the fiscal year ended Dec. 25, 2021 were $48 billion, a 7% increase from $44.9 billion in 2020. Comparable store sales for the fiscal year ended Dec. 25, 2021 increased 5.4%.

Along with Trader Joe’s (below), Publix is presently healthy and has not announced plans to close stores.

Piggly Wiggly

In her January, 2022 piece for Mashed.com, entitled “Why Piggly Wiggly Might Not Survive 2022,” writer Ashley Steinberg states: Even before COVID-19, the stores were steadily closing. They currently have 500 stores in just 17 states with some being forced to shut down due to staffing issues, increasing competition from other national chains, and growing acquisitions. According to Eat This, Not That!, over the course of one month, Piggly Wiggly closed its doors in a couple spots in North Carolina and Alabama because of labor shortages.

As excerpted from the referenced Eat This, Not That! (EatThis.com) article, which you can see here: As excerpted from the article: While these announcements may be unfortunate news for the local communities served by Piggly Wiggly, they aren't a sign of turmoil for the company at large. C&S Wholesale Grocery recently announced plans to buy Piggly Wiggly Midwest, which includes 11 corporate-run locations in Chicago and 84 franchises in Wisconsin.

Time will tell with this chain in terms of future closings, though the C&S acquisition is largely looked upon by economists as a net positive.

Kroger

Kroger is one of the nation’s largest retail companies. Among their holdings are Food 4 Less, Kroger (supermarket), Ralphs, and King Soopers. See here for a complete profile of the “Kroger Family of Companies,” from Kroger.com.

The article elaborated upon some recent closings of Kroger-owned properties, and concluded the company was in no danger of shuttering: For year-to-year Kroger financial statements to 2021, see MacroTrends.net listing here. In brief, the company’s 2021 revenue is listed as $132,498 billion, regardless of the recent closings.

Word online of the Kroger chain being anything but healthy in mid-2022 is misguided rumor, as no chain on this list, including Kroger, discounts closing underperforming locations. The proof of that statement is best illustrated by the company’s current revenue increases year-to-year.

Trader Joe’s

In 2026, Trader Joe’s fell victim to an email hoax that of late, per a targeted Google search, was renewed before it was again discredited.

PopSugar.com addressed the email issue, in a piece entitled “The Internet Had a Meltdown Over This Trader Joe's Hoax” by Anna Monette Roberts, which stated: If you've seen news floating around that Trader Joe's is closing all its locations — that's 457 stores, to be exact — by January 2017, you've been fooled! Trader Joe's public relations director Alison Mochizuki responded to the claims in this statement: “Although we don't take ourselves too seriously, we don't want anyone to mislead our customers. Trader Joe's is open for business and has no plans to close. We had no involvement whatsoever in the April Fool's hoax article."

The company is presently expanding, per TraderJoes.com.

Whole Foods

See here for the comprehensive Mashed.com piece by Gina Lavecchia Ragone and Ashley Steinberg, which states: In 2017, Amazon acquired Whole Foods Market. The purchase led to an influx of investment in the grocery-delivery space as competitors strived to match the service, per Slate. However, as mainstream grocery giants such as Kroger used their buying power to compete with Whole Foods' niche, the latter chain lagged, according to Global Data Managing Director Neil Saunders (via MarketWatch). Even though the pandemic gave Whole Foods home delivery a boost, the physical retail shops have been an Achilles heel, with first-quarter sales at brick-and-mortar stores falling by 16% in 2021 versus the prior year.

Whole Foods remains in a tough financial state, and though not yet announced is expected to continue their practice of shuttering underperforming stores. See here for May, 2022 article, “Whole Foods is Closing Multiple Stores and Shoppers are Upset” by Mashed.com.

Conclusion

As with Whole Foods, the above-listed companies have exhibited a willingness to strategically shutter underperforming locations, though for now none of the above is expected to permanently close their doors.

