Plans For Jack in the Box Closings in 2022

Joel Eisenberg

Despite bankruptcies and temporary closings due to unpaid taxes, rumors of a current business downturn appear to be misguided.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rLa5u_0g3X1LXl00
Jack in the BoxShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: EatThis.com, Mashed.com, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and QSRMagazine.com.

Introduction

In February, 2021, EatThis.com published “70 Locations of This Beloved Burger Chain Are Going Bankrupt,” which reported on financial woes faced by the Jack in the Box locations referenced in the article’s title.

As excerpted from the article: Fast-food burger chain Jack in the Box just posted its highest sales in almost three decades, but not all of their locations are doing so hot. Missouri Jack, a franchisee that operates 70 locations of the beloved chain in Missouri and Illinois, has just filed for bankruptcy on account of its debt. Missouri Jack and Illinois Jack, which own Jack in the Box restaurants in their respective states, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the owner was unable to reach an agreement with City National Bank (CNB) over a debt of more than $15 million, according to Restaurant Business.

It should be noted these closings were due to the financial condition of a single franchisee, and not representative of the company itself.

In March, 2022, Mashed.com’s “How Unpaid Taxes Temporarily Closed Down 70 California Jack In The Box Locations” disclosed financial issues behind another 70 closures, but of a temporary and unrelated nature: The franchises were owned by a man named Abe Alizadeh, a prominent business developer in California. Alizadeh owed $1.5 million in unpaid California taxes, a little over $5,000 of which was due for his Jack in the Box franchises. The result was that Jack in the Box was forced to close 70 of its locations in central and northern California. The restaurants were closed for two days before the taxes were repaid

Note: This Mashed.com article links to another, which serves as a reminder that the chain was indeed once on the verge of going out of business, but this was back in the 90s and due to an outbreak of E.coli. See here for Mashed.com’s “The Real Reason Jack In The Box Nearly Went Bankrupt.”

As with the internet in general, rumor spreads quickly, and Jack in the Box has proven to not be immune in part based on articles such as the above being taken out of context.

Let us explore further.

Jack in the Box, 2022

For the sake of perspective, Wikipedia offers a comprehensive overview of the Jack in the Box chain. The Wikipedia page states, in part: Jack in the Box is an American fast-food restaurant chain founded February 21, 1951, by Robert O. Peterson in San Diego, California, where it is headquartered. The chain has over 2,200 locations, primarily serving the West Coast of the United States.

Per ScrapeHero.com, which lists up-to-date specific information at to numbers and locations of U.S. chain restaurants: There are 2,201 Jack In The Box locations in the United States as of May 30, 2022. The state with the most number of Jack In The Box locations in the U.S. is California, with 942 locations, which is 42% of all Jack In The Box locations in America.

However, Jack in the Box is in the midst of planning for a substantial U.S. expansion. See here for July, 2021 article from industry trade site QSRMagazine.com, which reported on projections for the current year and beyond.

Excerpted from the article: When Darin Harris started as Jack in the Box’s CEO in June 2020, the top question asked by the investment community concerned new restaurant growth potential. The second was how quickly the 70-year-old brand could make it happen. The answer, according to Harris, is that Jack in the Box is capable of soaring past 6,000 restaurants nationwide by growing in new and existing markets. And that doesn't include nontraditional stores and ghost kitchens. As for how fast, the brand plans to ramp up to 4 percent annual restaurant growth by 2025.

6000 U.S. restaurants nationwide would not necessarily put the company in the zone of McDonald’s (13,359 locations according to ScrapeHero.com) or Burger King (7257 locations also according to ScrapeHero.com) in terms of number of U.S. restaurants, though the growth would be notable and increase competition.

The point is, Jack in the Box is not presently a company that is on the verge of a crisis.

Conclusion

Jack in the Box is a financially healthy company that, like many fast food chains over the years, has experienced its share of business volatility for various reasons.

The company has, however, appeared to be have rightened the ship all around, and executives are optimistic in their prospects for the coming years.

In terms of location closings, this has not been ruled out by company leadership or franchise owners as lower-performing franchise locations are frequently at risk. However, the company’s CEO has made it clear they are planning on expansion.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Restaurant# Food# Money# Business# Jack in the Box

Comments / 2

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
42164 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

The Truth Behind Quint’s Story of the USS Indianapolis in “Jaws”

The tale told by the beleaguered seaman was true. The sinking of the military ship and subsequent shark attacks of survivors really did happen. But how much was embellished for the film?

Read full story

Why Old Country Buffet and Hometown Buffet Have Permanently Closed Most Locations

Fresh Acquisitions LLC and 14 affiliated companies, who owned Old Country Buffet and Hometown Buffet, filed Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in 2021. Though they were optimistic during the process, the debts proved untenable.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

When New York’s Central Park Represented a Free Black America: The History of Seneca Village

The Manhattan landmark was one of the first U.S. settlements composed of primarily African-American property owners. Seneca Village Interpretive SignCentral Park Conservancy (public domain)

Read full story
1 comments

Phobias: A Mental Health Perspective

According to Johns Hopkins University, an estimated 19 million U.S. citizens, or 12.5% of the population, suffer from phobias. Are we closer to a general cure for what medical professionals have defined as “irrational fears?”

Read full story
3 comments

Plans For Denny’s Closings in 2022

The announcement of a REEF Technology expansion deal with Denny’s, despite the former company’s recent closure of nearly 100 ghost kitchen units, has renewed online scrutiny of the venerable restaurant chain.

Read full story
15 comments

Plans For Cracker Barrel Closings in 2022

Longstanding rumors of deep financial troubles for the perennial chain appear unfounded, and have been addressed. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RestaurantClicks.com, Snopes.com, and Investor.CrackerBarrel.com.

Read full story
471 comments

Update: Plans For Grocery Store Closings in 2022

As the U.S. dials back from the height of the pandemic, grocery chains continue to confront repercussions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Reuters.com, Corporate.Publix.com, Mashed.com, MacroTrends.net, Google.com, PopSugar.com, and TraderJoes.com.

Read full story
61 comments
Manhattan Beach, CA

And Then Dad Was 70. And He Was No Longer Here.

My late father was my hero. He saved my life twice; he taught me enduring life lessons along the way but passed on before two of his greatest dreams were realized. Richard Eisenberg’s high school ringJoel Eisenberg.

Read full story
10 comments
Campbell, CA

Is Campbell’s Soup Planning to Alter Their Business Model in 2022?

Following a brief boost in sales during the height of the pandemic, the company suffered financial losses and closed a 100-year-old Columbus manufacturing facility in 2021. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:WRBL.com, PhillyMag.com, FoodNavigator-USA.com, Wikipedia.org, CampbellSoupCompany.com, PhillyMag.com, and The Wall Street Journal.

Read full story
13 comments

Plans For Department Store Closings in 2022

Since the advent of the pandemic, perennial department store chains in the midst of financial troubles closed locations while others held on. Today, following the height of the scourge and amidst rising inflation, how many such retailers will sustain is a closely monitored query.

Read full story
125 comments

Scientists and Environmentalists Debate a Proposed Ban on Meat to Save the Planet

The argument is ongoing. Though many agree our collective carbon footprint would decrease should meat be discontinued, few believe a ban of any degree will happen in our lifetime, if at all.

Read full story
1162 comments

Following Bankruptcy, is Ruby Tuesday Permanently Closing?

The restaurant chain permanently closed over 600 locations in the past decade, with 209 remaining upon exiting a Chapter 11 bankruptcy early last year. The long-term future of the company remains in question.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: I am a Former Teacher. Arming Educators Must Not Become Mandatory.

There is sometimes chaos in the classroom, and frequently distractions. Unprepared teachers may place students at further risk. I want to be clear from the outset and acknowledge there are always exceptions to every stance. However, as a former special education teacher of at-risk children and adults (gang members, substance abusers, and those labeled as “severely emotionally disturbed”), dynamics in such classrooms may well severely jeopardize the safety of both students and educators if the latter are required to open carry while teaching.

Read full story
582 comments

Plans For Arby’s Closings in 2022

Individual Arby’s franchisees have for years confronted issues such as bankruptcies and health-related closures. Rumors regarding the future of the perennial chain have been renewed online.

Read full story
147 comments

Sodas Being Discontinued in 2022

Tab represented a high-profile 2020 termination of a Coca-Cola product. Other top soda brands, such as Pepsi, have likewise discontinued old favorites, and new cancellations may be forthcoming.

Read full story
246 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Roscoe’s House of Chicken N Waffles: A Southern California Institution

Roscoe’s Chicken and WafflesCompany logo, RoscoesChickenandWaffles.com, media use. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:RoscoesChickenandWaffles.com, Resy.com, and Wikipedia.org.

Read full story
19 comments

Plans For Waffle House Closings in 2022

The cultural touchstone that is said to never close has shuttered some locations since 2020. Is this the beginning of a trend?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Metro.us, Eater.com, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Mobile-Cuisine.com, and Forbes.com.

Read full story
33 comments

Plans For Pizza Hut Closings in 2022

The perennial brand has permanently closed hundreds of locations since the advent of the pandemic and the closure of its main franchise partner. Is the chain vulnerable to further loss, or will those closings prove to be outliers?

Read full story
88 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy