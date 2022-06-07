Plans For Jack in the Box Closings in 2022

Despite bankruptcies and temporary closings due to unpaid taxes, rumors of a current business downturn appear to be misguided.

Introduction

In February, 2021, EatThis.com published “70 Locations of This Beloved Burger Chain Are Going Bankrupt,” which reported on financial woes faced by the Jack in the Box locations referenced in the article’s title.

As excerpted from the article: Fast-food burger chain Jack in the Box just posted its highest sales in almost three decades, but not all of their locations are doing so hot. Missouri Jack, a franchisee that operates 70 locations of the beloved chain in Missouri and Illinois, has just filed for bankruptcy on account of its debt. Missouri Jack and Illinois Jack, which own Jack in the Box restaurants in their respective states, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the owner was unable to reach an agreement with City National Bank (CNB) over a debt of more than $15 million, according to Restaurant Business.

It should be noted these closings were due to the financial condition of a single franchisee, and not representative of the company itself.

In March, 2022, Mashed.com’s “How Unpaid Taxes Temporarily Closed Down 70 California Jack In The Box Locations” disclosed financial issues behind another 70 closures, but of a temporary and unrelated nature: The franchises were owned by a man named Abe Alizadeh, a prominent business developer in California. Alizadeh owed $1.5 million in unpaid California taxes, a little over $5,000 of which was due for his Jack in the Box franchises. The result was that Jack in the Box was forced to close 70 of its locations in central and northern California. The restaurants were closed for two days before the taxes were repaid

Note: This Mashed.com article links to another, which serves as a reminder that the chain was indeed once on the verge of going out of business, but this was back in the 90s and due to an outbreak of E.coli. See here for Mashed.com’s “The Real Reason Jack In The Box Nearly Went Bankrupt.”

As with the internet in general, rumor spreads quickly, and Jack in the Box has proven to not be immune in part based on articles such as the above being taken out of context.

Let us explore further.

Jack in the Box, 2022

For the sake of perspective, Wikipedia offers a comprehensive overview of the Jack in the Box chain. The Wikipedia page states, in part: Jack in the Box is an American fast-food restaurant chain founded February 21, 1951, by Robert O. Peterson in San Diego, California, where it is headquartered. The chain has over 2,200 locations, primarily serving the West Coast of the United States.

Per ScrapeHero.com, which lists up-to-date specific information at to numbers and locations of U.S. chain restaurants: There are 2,201 Jack In The Box locations in the United States as of May 30, 2022. The state with the most number of Jack In The Box locations in the U.S. is California, with 942 locations, which is 42% of all Jack In The Box locations in America.

However, Jack in the Box is in the midst of planning for a substantial U.S. expansion. See here for July, 2021 article from industry trade site QSRMagazine.com, which reported on projections for the current year and beyond.

Excerpted from the article: When Darin Harris started as Jack in the Box’s CEO in June 2020, the top question asked by the investment community concerned new restaurant growth potential. The second was how quickly the 70-year-old brand could make it happen. The answer, according to Harris, is that Jack in the Box is capable of soaring past 6,000 restaurants nationwide by growing in new and existing markets. And that doesn't include nontraditional stores and ghost kitchens. As for how fast, the brand plans to ramp up to 4 percent annual restaurant growth by 2025.

6000 U.S. restaurants nationwide would not necessarily put the company in the zone of McDonald’s (13,359 locations according to ScrapeHero.com) or Burger King (7257 locations also according to ScrapeHero.com) in terms of number of U.S. restaurants, though the growth would be notable and increase competition.

The point is, Jack in the Box is not presently a company that is on the verge of a crisis.

Conclusion

Jack in the Box is a financially healthy company that, like many fast food chains over the years, has experienced its share of business volatility for various reasons.

The company has, however, appeared to be have rightened the ship all around, and executives are optimistic in their prospects for the coming years.

In terms of location closings, this has not been ruled out by company leadership or franchise owners as lower-performing franchise locations are frequently at risk. However, the company’s CEO has made it clear they are planning on expansion.

Thank you for reading.