Plans For Department Store Closings in 2022

Since the advent of the pandemic, perennial department store chains in the midst of financial troubles closed locations while others held on. Today, following the height of the scourge and amidst rising inflation, how many such retailers will sustain is a closely monitored query.

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, CBInsights.com, Axios, SourcingJournal.com, Google.com, and MoneyWise.com.

Introduction

The term “retail apocalypse” appears to have been coined in 2017, based on a series of events from 2010-on per Wikipedia, and widely utilized during the deadliest period of our Covid-19 era. Reflecting the many retail outlets that closed either temporarily for safety reasons, or permanently for financial reasons, the Covid-related “retail apocalypse” was an event with repercussions that continue today.

According to Wikipedia: The retail apocalypse is the closing of numerous brick and mortar retail stores, especially those of large chains worldwide, starting around 2010 and continuing onward. In 2019, retailers in the United States announced 9,302 store closings, a 59% jump from 2018, and the highest number since tracking the data began in 2012. Over 12,000 physical stores have closed due to factors including over-expansion of malls, rising rents, bankruptcies of leveraged buyouts, low quarterly profits outside holiday binge spending, delayed effects of the Great Recession, and changes in spending habits.

As it regards the Covid-related state of affairs, Wikipedia goes on to state: As of May 2020, the rash of bankruptcies and store closings is expected to greatly intensify due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. J. Crew, Neiman Marcus, Stage Stores, JCPenney, and Tuesday Morning were among the first major retailers to file for bankruptcy during the pandemic.

Let us explore further.

Department Stores, 2022

In February, 2022, CBInsights.com published “Here’s a List of 136 Bankruptcies in the Retail Apocalypse – and Why They Failed,” a comprehensive overview of bankruptcies and closures of formerly high-profile retailers.

Excerpted from the article: Department stores proved to be the most vulnerable, with the pandemic felling iconic names such as Neiman Marcus and JCPenney. Malls saw declining foot traffic even pre-pandemic, but stay-at-home orders further shifted shoppers to online shopping and spending cash on essential goods instead. Although we have yet to reach a truly post-Covid reality, retail is on the rebound. While there were 52 retail bankruptcies in 2020, 2021 saw just 21 — a 60% drop year-over-year, according to Axios.

Though the 21 bankruptcies last year appear to portend a promising future, they also imply that retailers in general are not yet out of the woods.

For 2021 bankruptcies on the CBInsights.com page, see here for the list which includes ABC Carpet & Home, and Christopher & Banks. For a list of 2022 bankruptcies so far, click here. To the latter, only one company is listed — Escada America — though this list is said to be regularly updated.

For the record, 2020 bankruptcies of department stores and otherwise included such perennials as Guitar Center, Century 21, Stein Mart, Lord & Taylor, Brooks Brothers, Chuck E. Cheese, GNC, 24- Hour Fitness, and Hertz Rent a Car, among others.

Bankruptcies do not necessarily mean a listed business is closing. However, if said business does not survive bankruptcy protection, closure may be the next step.

An archived December, 2020 piece from SourcingJournal.com encapsulates Covid-based realities as it regards permanent shuttering of well-known fashion stores, by virtue of its title alone: “Year in Review: More Than 11,000 Fashion-Related Doors Shutter in 2020.” Finally, this article from January, 2022 from MoneyWise.com, titled “Sick Stores: These Are the Retail Chains That Are Dying Off Fastest,” lists recent and upcoming specific store closings.

Conclusion

Other chains not listed in the above sites, per economists’ expectations as a targeted Google search will verify, are expected to either file for bankruptcy, and/or announce closures or business discontinuations, during the current calendar year.

Thank you for reading.