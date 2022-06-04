Scientists and Environmentalists Debate a Proposed Ban on Meat to Save the Planet

The argument is ongoing. Though many agree our collective carbon footprint would decrease should meat be discontinued, few believe a ban of any degree will happen in our lifetime, if at all.

Author’s Note

This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical or dietary advice is offered herein on the part of the author.

It is imperative for anyone who is considering changes to their diet to visit their doctor for proper protocols.

All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts, scientists, environmentalists, and media outlets, including those referenced in linked articles from TheGuardian.com, BBC.com, and Oxford University.

Introduction

A September, 2019 article from TheGuardian.com, “Should Meat Be Banned to Save the Planet?” caused substantial debate upon its publication.

In reference to a 2018 Oxford University study that concluded while meat and dairy provide just 18% of calories and 37% of protein, while subsequently using up to 83% of available farmland and producing 60% of agriculture’s greenhouse gas emissions, non-health-related reasons for turning to a vegan diet became a frequent talking point in related communities.

As excerpted from the article: Taxes on red meat have been discussed, but is a ban the way to go? “There is not a single magic bullet,” says Tim Benton, a professor of population ecology at the University of Leeds. “You could think about changing agricultural subsidies, trade laws, changing what is eaten in hospitals and schools to train people to eat differently. You can think labelling and education, and carbon taxes. All of those have a role but none by themselves will solve the issue, and the idea of saying we’re going to make meat illegal becomes somewhat farcical.” Better, he says, to change farming practices to ensure meat has a smaller impact and to wean ourselves off eating so much.

The primary danger to the planet, as noted, is the following: Loss of wild areas to agriculture is the leading cause of the current mass extinction of wildlife.

Let us explore further.

Meat and Climate Change

A June, 2017 BBC.com article referenced the then-Oxford research in progress, in its piece titled “The Consequences if the World Decided to Go Meat-Free.” The article stated, on balance: Food-related emissions would drop by around 60%, according to Marco Springmann, a research fellow at the Oxford Martin School’s Future of Food programme. This would be down to getting rid of red meat – which come from methane-producing livestock – from people’s diets. However, farmers in the developing world could really suffer. Arid and semi-arid rangeland can only be used to raise animals, such as the Sahel land strip in Africa next to the Sahara; nomadic groups that keep livestock there would be forced to settle permanently and lose their cultural identities if there was no more meat.

Medical doctors have for years touted the health benefits of a vegan diet. There appears to be benefit there, though many agree the diet may not be suited for some individuals, particularly with pre-existing conditions.

As it regards benefiting the planet, I have written about these issues for NewsBreak previously, which you can read here, and here. Both articles are well-attributed by science and medical professionals.

In full disclosure, I follow a plant-based diet as it works for me, but again I am not a doctor and therefore cannot recommend it to others in any medical capacity, official or otherwise. As I mentioned in my Author’s Note, above, please contact your medical professional if you are considering any change of diet.

Conclusion

It is highly unlikely meat will be banned and the global diet will turn entirely to plant-based. It is expected by the science and medical communities, however, to remain a discussion point as it regards lessening our carbon footprint.

The debates will continue.

Thank you for reading.