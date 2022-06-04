Following Bankruptcy, Is Friendly’s Permanently Closing?

Joel Eisenberg

Friendly’s 2020 bankruptcy was the company’s second in a decade. Over 700 locations have closed since the chain’s height, and 137 remain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKCS6_0g0PzkNg00
Friendly’sShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: BusinessInsider.com, Forbes.com, Wikipedia.org, and The New York Times.

Introduction

A November, 2020 article by Business Insider, “The Rise and Fall of Friendly's, Which Just Filed for Bankruptcy After 85 Years in Business,” discussed the perilous financial condition of the company: At the chain's height, there were 850 Friendly's restaurants in the United States. Now, there are just 138 restaurants remaining. On November 2, 2020, Friendly's announced it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a result of the "catastrophic impact of COVID-19."

The company had previously filed for bankruptcy in 2011, as elaborated upon in the Business Insider piece and this excerpt from an October 5, 2011 Forbes.com article: Friendly’s, the iconic New England restaurant chain and ice cream retailer, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware this morning. The company cited general economic malaise, rents above current fair market rates, and the increased cost of commodities, specifically cream, as the primary reasons for this action

The Business Insider article went on to state, as it regarded the 2020 bankruptcy: Friendly's CEO George Michel said in a statement that the company had made "important strides toward reinvigorating our beloved brand" during a time of great change. "Unfortunately, like many restaurant businesses, our progress was suddenly interrupted by the catastrophic impact of COVID-19, which caused a decline in revenue as dine-in operations ceased for months and re-opened with limited capacity," he said in the statement.

According to ScrapeHero.com, another location had closed since the Business Insider piece, leaving 137 remaining in total.

Is the company expected to survive?

Let us explore further.

Friendly’s, 2022

For perspective’s sake, Wikipedia.org offers a comprehensive overview of the restaurant chain, which also delves into lawsuits between parties previously involved with the company: On November 1, 2011, the US Bankruptcy Court gave Friendly's permission to sell the company at an auction on December 22, 2011. On December 21, Friendly Ice Cream Corp cancelled the auction after receiving no offers to compete with the $75 million offer made by an affiliate of its owner, Sun Capital Partners Inc. Sun Capital paid about $75 million and retained ownership through its affiliate… On November 1, 2020, Friendly's announced that it would file for Chapter 11 once more and sell "substantially all its assets" to Amici Partners—an affiliate of Brix Holdings—for $2 million.

Friendly’s was founded in 1935 by brothers S. Prestley Blake and Curtis Blake, Prestley passed away on February 11, 2021. His New York Times obituary featured further background on the beleaguered chain.

Amici partners have announced their remaining Friendly’s restaurants will remain open.

Conclusion

For now, remaining locations of the Friendly’s chain are remaining open, per official company word. However, this restaurant is one to watch, as economists and various media outlets continue to question the company’s longevity.

Thank you for reading.

