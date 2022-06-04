Plans For Arby’s Closings in 2022

Individual Arby’s franchisees have for years confronted issues such as bankruptcies and health-related closures. Rumors regarding the future of the perennial chain have been renewed online.

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Google.com, InspireBrands.com, ExpandedRamblings.com, Rome News-Tribune, PhoenixNewTimes.com, and CNBC.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia’s comprehensive entry on the Arby’s fast food chain states the following: Arby's is an American fast food sandwich restaurant chain with more than 3,300 restaurants system wide and third in terms of revenue. In October 2017, Food & Wine called Arby's "America's second largest sandwich chain (after Subway)." Arby's is the flagship property of Inspire Brands, the renamed Arby's Restaurant Group, Inc. (ARG).

The first Arby’s restaurant, the Wikipedia entry goes on to explain, opened on July 23, 1964.

As to a specific location count, according to ScrapeHero.com: There are 3,401 Arby's locations in the United States as of May 23, 2022. The state with the most number of Arby's locations in the US is Ohio, with 279 locations, which is 8% of all Arby's locations in America.

Arby’s revenue for 2021, per ExpandedRamblings.com, was $4.3 billion.

On the surface, due to the number of locations and other statistics, the company appears healthy. However, per a targeted Google search, rumors and questions abound about the longevity of the perennial brand.

The question is “Why?”

Let us explore further.

Arby’s, 2022

Inspire Brands, the owner of Arby’s, per their website also oversees Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s, Rusty Taco, and Sonic. The company is backed by Roark Capital and is one of the nation’s most successful restaurant entities.

Rumors, taken out of context, could possibly be traced back to an April, 2019 article published by CNBC.com. In its piece titled “How Humor Saved Arby’s and Bolstered its Brand,” the media outlet referenced financial difficulties for the Arby’s brand of a decade earlier, before Inspire Brands took over the chain in 2018.

From the article: But there was a time, nearly a decade ago, when sales and margins were shrinking , leading a JPMorgan analyst to refer to Arby’s performance as “amongst the worst in modern restaurant history.” That was before Paul Brown, the former president of Hilton Worldwide, was brought in as CEO in 2013 — at what was then Arby’s Restaurant Group — to help turn the struggling chain around. It was clear the brand needed a refresh.

Arby’s today is indeed healthy. Inspire Brands, equally so. The rumors of financial troubles escalated, though, as with so many other fast food chains the following year during the height of the pandemic when the company temporarily closed dining areas.

Further, cursory views online will find a number of bankruptcies filed on behalf of individual franchise owners dating back 20 years.

In March, 2021, FoodSafetyNews.com reported the following in its story entitled “Almost 100 Sick as Arby’s Restaurant Closes for Second Time”: An Arby’s restaurant has closed for the second time in less than a month because of an outbreak of foodborne illnesses among its customers. Health officials say the pathogen involved is norovirus, which is notoriously hard to eradicate. More than 90 people have reported becoming ill after eating at the Springfield, IL, Arby’s location. The first illnesses were reported in mid-February, spurring the first temporary closure of the restaurant for cleaning.

However, this incident was confined to an individual location and did not represent larger trouble with the brand.

Conclusion

Both Arby’s and its parent, Inspire Brands, are in healthy financial condition midway through 2022. For over 20 years, individual franchise holders have confronted bankruptcies (see here for Rome News-Tribune article, as an example, which was reported back in 2010 but returned as an updated piece in June, 2021, or here for Phoenix New Times 2011 piece, “Scottsdale Owners of 54 Arby's File for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy,” which continues to appear high in search engine queries about the current state of the company) and other issues not endemic to the chain itself.

Arby’s will most likely be around for a long time to come.

Thank you for reading.