Sodas Being Discontinued in 2022

Joel Eisenberg

Tab represented a high-profile 2020 termination of a Coca-Cola product. Other top soda brands, such as Pepsi, have likewise discontinued old favorites, and new cancellations may be forthcoming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YtVeQ_0fzYFcPW00
Coca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Business Insider, Wikipedia.org, Statistica.com, and EatThis.com.

Introduction

The two biggest soda brand companies in the world, Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo, have been strategically cutting product for decades. In recent years, however, such activity has increased.

It should be noted that neither company is solely known for their carbonated beverages.

In a May 25, 2022 report by Business Insider, “Coca-Cola is Discontinuing Honest Tea by the End of 2022, in a Move the Brand's Cofounder Called a 'Gut Punch,'” it is punctuated that the non-soda side brands of the two corporate giants face an ongoing volatility similar to the discontinuance of their sodas: The beverage giant said in a press release eliminating Honest Tea is part of a larger strategy to "reflect consumer choice" and an effort to prioritize "fewer, bigger brands." Coca-Cola cut several underperforming "zombie" brands in 2020 to focus on more profitable labels during the pandemic. Around 200 brands were axed, including Tab and Zico, cutting the corporation's portfolio in half.

For a historical perspective on the size and influence of both Coke and Pepsi as umbrella brands, Wikipedia features a page on the “Cola Wars” between the two, inclusive of links to more comprehensive pages of each.

As excerpted from Wikipedia’s ”Cola Wars” page: The two companies continued to introduce new and “modern” advertising techniques, such as Coke's first celebrity endorsement and 1915 contour bottle, until market instability following World War I forced Pepsi to declare bankruptcy in 1923. In 1931, Pepsi went bankrupt once more, but recovered and began selling its products at an affordable 5 cents per bottle, reigniting the cola wars through today. Pepsi offered to sell out to Coca-Cola following both of its bankruptcies during this time, but Coca-Cola declined each time.

When reporting revenue from 2021, according to Statistica.com’s PepsiCo. page, PepsiCo lags behind its prime competitor: In 2021, PepsiCo’s net income amounted to more than seven billion U.S. dollars. The company’s net earnings were by far the highest in 2018, when over 12 billion U.S. dollars was made. PepsiCo is a large American food and beverage enterprise, responsible for various well-known brands, including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, and Doritos.

Statistica.com’s Coca-Cola Company page states: In 2021, the Coca-Cola Company's net operating revenues worldwide amounted to around 38.66 billion U.S. dollars. The Coca-Cola Company is a producer, retailer and marketer of non-alcoholic beverages and is well-known for its soft drink Coca-Cola. The company was founded in 1892 and is currently headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States.

The companies are doing well, but to get there they’ve had to shed some product, including sodas.

It is to the latter group that we will explore further.

Soda Pop, 2022

Perhaps the highest-profile soda discontinuance of recent years was Coca Cola Company’s Tab. From Wikipedia: Tab (stylized as TaB) was a diet cola soft drink created and produced by The Coca-Cola Company, introduced in 1963 and discontinued in 2020. Coca-Cola's first diet drink, Tab was popular throughout the 1960s and 1970s. Several variations were made, including a number of fruit-flavored, root beer, and ginger ale versions. Caffeine-free and clear variations were released in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

TaB appeared to be a perennial, and soda drinkers were stunned with the announcement of its cancellation.

For an incomplete list of discontinued soft drinks from both companies, including Coca Cola Black Cherry, PepsiOne, and PepsiCo’s Slice, see Wikipedia page here.

EatThis.com published “15 Discontinued Fruit Sodas You'll Sadly Never See Again” in May, 2022. Included in that list are Orbtiz, Sprice Remix, and Dr. Pepper iterations, among others.

For further listings as to specific 2022 soda cancellations, the regularly-updated Wikipedia page, above, seems to be for now the best indicator, save for announcements by the companies themselves.

Conclusion

Many former soda drinkers have turned to healthier options, which in part, experts say, may well account for recent cancellations. I wrote some articles on soda and health for NewsBreak, which you can see here, and here.

Soda has never been considered a “healthy option,” but as an indulgence they are not going away in total anytime soon. In the meantime, the big umbrella brands will continue to eliminate lower-selling soda product as a stop-gap for business declines.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Soda# Business# Money# Beverages# Coke and Pepsi

Comments / 240

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
39339 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Grocery Store Closings in 2022

As the U.S. dials back from the height of the pandemic, grocery chains continue to confront repercussions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Reuters.com, Corporate.Publix.com, Mashed.com, MacroTrends.net, Google.com, PopSugar.com, and TraderJoes.com.

Read full story
14 comments

Plans For Jack in the Box Closings in 2022

Despite bankruptcies and temporary closings due to unpaid taxes, rumors of a current business downturn appear to be misguided. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com,Mashed.com, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and QSRMagazine.com.

Read full story
2 comments
Manhattan Beach, CA

And Then Dad Was 70. And He Was No Longer Here.

My late father was my hero. He saved my life twice; he taught me enduring life lessons along the way but passed on before two of his greatest dreams were realized. Richard Eisenberg’s high school ringJoel Eisenberg.

Read full story
8 comments
Campbell, CA

Is Campbell’s Soup Planning to Alter Their Business Model in 2022?

Following a brief boost in sales during the height of the pandemic, the company suffered financial losses and closed a 100-year-old Columbus manufacturing facility in 2021. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:WRBL.com, PhillyMag.com, FoodNavigator-USA.com, Wikipedia.org, CampbellSoupCompany.com, PhillyMag.com, and The Wall Street Journal.

Read full story
13 comments

Plans For Department Store Closings in 2022

Since the advent of the pandemic, perennial department store chains in the midst of financial troubles closed locations while others held on. Today, following the height of the scourge and amidst rising inflation, how many such retailers will sustain is a closely monitored query.

Read full story
105 comments

Scientists and Environmentalists Debate a Proposed Ban on Meat to Save the Planet

The argument is ongoing. Though many agree our collective carbon footprint would decrease should meat be discontinued, few believe a ban of any degree will happen in our lifetime, if at all.

Read full story
1150 comments

Following Bankruptcy, is Ruby Tuesday Permanently Closing?

The restaurant chain permanently closed over 600 locations in the past decade, with 209 remaining upon exiting a Chapter 11 bankruptcy early last year. The long-term future of the company remains in question.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: I am a Former Teacher. Arming Educators Must Not Become Mandatory.

There is sometimes chaos in the classroom, and frequently distractions. Unprepared teachers may place students at further risk. I want to be clear from the outset and acknowledge there are always exceptions to every stance. However, as a former special education teacher of at-risk children and adults (gang members, substance abusers, and those labeled as “severely emotionally disturbed”), dynamics in such classrooms may well severely jeopardize the safety of both students and educators if the latter are required to open carry while teaching.

Read full story
582 comments

Plans For Arby’s Closings in 2022

Individual Arby’s franchisees have for years confronted issues such as bankruptcies and health-related closures. Rumors regarding the future of the perennial chain have been renewed online.

Read full story
147 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Roscoe’s House of Chicken N Waffles: A Southern California Institution

Roscoe’s Chicken and WafflesCompany logo, RoscoesChickenandWaffles.com, media use. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:RoscoesChickenandWaffles.com, Resy.com, and Wikipedia.org.

Read full story
18 comments

Plans For Waffle House Closings in 2022

The cultural touchstone that is said to never close has shuttered some locations since 2020. Is this the beginning of a trend?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Metro.us, Eater.com, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Mobile-Cuisine.com, and Forbes.com.

Read full story
33 comments

Plans For Pizza Hut Closings in 2022

The perennial brand has permanently closed hundreds of locations since the advent of the pandemic and the closure of its main franchise partner. Is the chain vulnerable to further loss, or will those closings prove to be outliers?

Read full story
88 comments

Plans For Applebee’s Closings in 2022

The perennial chain, owned by Dine Brands Global, has seen its sister company, IHOP, face well-publicized business challenges in 2022. Have those challenges impacted Applebee’s core business, or vice-versa?

Read full story
55 comments

Plans For Olive Garden Closings in 2022

Rumors of the perennial chain’s permanent closure have been ongoing throughout the current decade. The reality is more complex, and based on reported financial issues with the parent company during the height of the pandemic.

Read full story
258 comments
Uvalde, TX

Doctors Debate: Can You Die of a Broken Heart?

Joe Garcia, husband of the Uvalde tragedy’s slain teacher, died of a heart attack hours following his wife’s passing. His death has renewed discussions of the role of grief in mortality.

Read full story
15 comments

Will Target’s Growth Threaten Walmart’s Market Dominance?

In terms of department store market share, Target has surpassed Walmart and remains the most profitable such chain in the U.S. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo Finance, Google.com, Wikipedia.org, Fortune Global 500, Investors.Target.com, Corporate.Target.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, SupermarketNews.com, and Investopedia.com.

Read full story
10 comments
Tampa, FL

Plans For Outback Steakhouse Closings in 2022

The perennial steak chain has been impacted by several recent business issues, including remaining debt incurred during the height of the pandemic. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, RestaurantClicks.com, SPGlobal.com, and Investors.BloominBrands.com.

Read full story
99 comments

Wendy’s Exploring Sale or Merger

Owner Trian Partners announces SEC filings on the matter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:QSR.com, CNN.com, Wikipedia.org, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
21 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy