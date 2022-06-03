Sodas Being Discontinued in 2022

Tab represented a high-profile 2020 termination of a Coca-Cola product. Other top soda brands, such as Pepsi, have likewise discontinued old favorites, and new cancellations may be forthcoming.

Introduction

The two biggest soda brand companies in the world, Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo, have been strategically cutting product for decades. In recent years, however, such activity has increased.

It should be noted that neither company is solely known for their carbonated beverages.

In a May 25, 2022 report by Business Insider, “Coca-Cola is Discontinuing Honest Tea by the End of 2022, in a Move the Brand's Cofounder Called a 'Gut Punch,'” it is punctuated that the non-soda side brands of the two corporate giants face an ongoing volatility similar to the discontinuance of their sodas: The beverage giant said in a press release eliminating Honest Tea is part of a larger strategy to "reflect consumer choice" and an effort to prioritize "fewer, bigger brands." Coca-Cola cut several underperforming "zombie" brands in 2020 to focus on more profitable labels during the pandemic. Around 200 brands were axed, including Tab and Zico, cutting the corporation's portfolio in half.

For a historical perspective on the size and influence of both Coke and Pepsi as umbrella brands, Wikipedia features a page on the “Cola Wars” between the two, inclusive of links to more comprehensive pages of each.

As excerpted from Wikipedia’s ”Cola Wars” page: The two companies continued to introduce new and “modern” advertising techniques, such as Coke's first celebrity endorsement and 1915 contour bottle, until market instability following World War I forced Pepsi to declare bankruptcy in 1923. In 1931, Pepsi went bankrupt once more, but recovered and began selling its products at an affordable 5 cents per bottle, reigniting the cola wars through today. Pepsi offered to sell out to Coca-Cola following both of its bankruptcies during this time, but Coca-Cola declined each time.

When reporting revenue from 2021, according to Statistica.com’s PepsiCo. page, PepsiCo lags behind its prime competitor: In 2021, PepsiCo’s net income amounted to more than seven billion U.S. dollars. The company’s net earnings were by far the highest in 2018, when over 12 billion U.S. dollars was made. PepsiCo is a large American food and beverage enterprise, responsible for various well-known brands, including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, and Doritos.

Statistica.com’s Coca-Cola Company page states: In 2021, the Coca-Cola Company's net operating revenues worldwide amounted to around 38.66 billion U.S. dollars. The Coca-Cola Company is a producer, retailer and marketer of non-alcoholic beverages and is well-known for its soft drink Coca-Cola. The company was founded in 1892 and is currently headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States.

The companies are doing well, but to get there they’ve had to shed some product, including sodas.

It is to the latter group that we will explore further.

Soda Pop, 2022

Perhaps the highest-profile soda discontinuance of recent years was Coca Cola Company’s Tab. From Wikipedia: Tab (stylized as TaB) was a diet cola soft drink created and produced by The Coca-Cola Company, introduced in 1963 and discontinued in 2020. Coca-Cola's first diet drink, Tab was popular throughout the 1960s and 1970s. Several variations were made, including a number of fruit-flavored, root beer, and ginger ale versions. Caffeine-free and clear variations were released in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

TaB appeared to be a perennial, and soda drinkers were stunned with the announcement of its cancellation.

For an incomplete list of discontinued soft drinks from both companies, including Coca Cola Black Cherry, PepsiOne, and PepsiCo’s Slice, see Wikipedia page here.

EatThis.com published “15 Discontinued Fruit Sodas You'll Sadly Never See Again” in May, 2022. Included in that list are Orbtiz, Sprice Remix, and Dr. Pepper iterations, among others.

For further listings as to specific 2022 soda cancellations, the regularly-updated Wikipedia page, above, seems to be for now the best indicator, save for announcements by the companies themselves.

Conclusion

Many former soda drinkers have turned to healthier options, which in part, experts say, may well account for recent cancellations. I wrote some articles on soda and health for NewsBreak, which you can see here, and here.

Soda has never been considered a “healthy option,” but as an indulgence they are not going away in total anytime soon. In the meantime, the big umbrella brands will continue to eliminate lower-selling soda product as a stop-gap for business declines.

Thank you for reading.