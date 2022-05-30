Plans For Olive Garden Closings in 2022

Joel Eisenberg

Rumors of the perennial chain’s permanent closure have been ongoing throughout the current decade. The reality is more complex, and based on reported financial issues with the parent company during the height of the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Afus7_0fuxHwJO00
Olive GardenShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, Google.com, RestaurantClicks.com, and Investor.Darden.com.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia.org, Olive Garden was founded in December, 1982 and accounts for nearly half of its parent company’s revenues.

As excerpted from Olive Garden’s Wikipedia page: Olive Garden started as a unit of General Mills. The first Olive Garden was opened on December 13, 1982, in Orlando. By 1989, there were 145 Olive Garden restaurants, making it the fastest-growing units in the General Mills restaurant division. Olive Garden restaurants were uniformly popular, and the chain's per-store sales soon matched former sister company Red Lobster. The company eventually became the largest chain of Italian-themed full-service restaurants in the United States. General Mills spun off its restaurant holdings as Darden Restaurants (named for Red Lobster founder Bill Darden), a stand-alone company, in 1995.

For the record, per Wikipedia‘s Red Lobster page, the seafood chain eventually broke from its relationship with Olive Garden when Darden Restaurants sold their interests: Golden Gate Capital became Red Lobster's parent company when it was acquired from Darden Restaurants on July 28, 2014. Seafood supplier Thai Union acquired a 25 percent stake in the company in 2016 for a reported $575 million, and in 2020 purchased the remaining portion from GGC.

A targeted Google search verifies years-long rumors, however, of Olive Garden financial troubles following Red Lobster’s sell-off by Darden.

RestaurantClicks.com, in a February, 2022 piece entitled “The Truth Behind Rumors of Olive Garden Closing,” directly addresses concerns of the company going out of business: Darden Restaurants is the parent company for a lot of different restaurants, so it is understandable that they would take a hit due to the pandemic. After all, the hospitality sector was one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. So, it is likely that the rumors of closure for Olive Garden came from this poor financial performance. 

Indeed, as also quoted in the article: In the fourth quarter of the financial year 2019-20, the company actually swung to a loss financially as their revenue fell by 43%. 

The onset of the rumors, it appears, were due to legitimate reasons as it regarded Darden and not so much the subject restaurant itself.

Let us explore further.

Olive Garden, 2022

Though RestaurantClicks.com is a respected site followed closely by industry professionals and patrons of the restaurant community, the rumors of Olive Garden’s closing persist.

To date, however, there is still no official word as to the company closing.

For further perspective, Investor.Darden.com — the investor webpage for Olive Garden’s parent company, which also owns Eddie V’s, The Capital Grille, LongHorn Steakhouse, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Yard House and Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen — published a press release reporting on Fiscal 2022 first-quarter results.

As excerpted from the press release: Total sales increased 51% from last year to $2.31 billion driven by a blended same-restaurant sales increase of 47.5% and the addition of 34 net new restaurants. Olive Garden, it should be noted, increased its revenue 37.1% from the same quarter the prior year according to the release.

It is apparent that Darden experienced difficulties similar to most other restaurant owners and chains during the pandemic.

Today, in 2022, those challenges have largely subsided.

Conclusion

Darden is doing well, having picked up considerably since its pandemic-height financial woes, and Olive Garden is its highest revenue generator.

Although rumors of Olive Garden shuttering remain rampant online, not a single new location has been announced as closing this year at the time of this writing.

Both entities are remaining in business.

Thank you for reading.

# Olive Garden# Restaurant# Business# Money# Food

Comments / 236

