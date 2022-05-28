Will Target’s Growth Threaten Walmart’s Market Dominance?

Joel Eisenberg

In terms of department store market share, Target has surpassed Walmart and remains the most profitable such chain in the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WG8DY_0ftONHMR00
TargetiStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo Finance, Google.com, Wikipedia.org, Fortune Global 500, Investors.Target.com, Corporate.Target.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, SupermarketNews.com, and Investopedia.com.

Introduction

In March, 2022, Corporate.Target.com published a press release titled “Target Announces Investments to Drive Long-term Growth,” which in part disclosed plans for 30 new brick and mortar store openings in the current calendar year.

As excerpted from the press release: Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced its plan to invest up to $5 billion to continue scaling its operations in 2022. Target will invest in its physical stores, digital experiences, fulfillment capabilities and supply chain capacity that further differentiate its retail offering and drive continued growth. “Years of investment in our team and business have driven our sales beyond $100 billion and positioned Target to meet the needs of our guests no matter how they choose to shop,” said Michael Fiddelke, chief financial officer, Target.

This is positive news for the venerable retailer, which has faced its share of online rumors to the contrary during the pandemic era.

In February of this year, NewsBreak published my article, “Are Costco, Home Depot, and Target Permanently Closing Their Doors in Your Neighborhood?” The article was timely, as a targeted Google search verified the sheer number of rumors then being spread about our nation’s largest retailers. In all events, there were valid reasons for the concerns.

”Are Costco, Home Depot, and Target Permanently Closing Their Doors in Your Neighborhood?” excerpted a Yahoo Finance story, “All the Target Stores Set to Close in 2021.” See here for that story in its entirety.

Referencing the excerpt I included in my article: In 2020, department store Target announced a massive restructure that would see many of its stores close their doors or convert into Kmart. It came after parent company Wesfarmers deemed the current business model “unsustainable” in May last year. “For some time now, the retail sector has seen significant structural change and disruption, and we expect this trend to continue,” Wesfarmers managing director Rob Scott said in a statement at the time.

Though news of Target’s 2022 expansion plans and potential $5 billion announced investment was announced shortly following the publication of my piece, that news was a welcome jolt to a beleaguered industry.

Whereas Walmart remains the largest retailer in the country in terms of number of locations and revenue, Target remains more profitable, as we will see below. Considering Target’s new inroads into other revenue-generating activities, do economists believe they will ultimately challenge Walmart’s dominance in other financial departments?

Let us explore further.

Target and Walmart, 2022

For comprehensive overviews of each company, see Target’s Wikipedia page here, and Walmart’s here.

According to the Fortune Global 500, in their latest report published in August, 2021, Walmart‘s revenue was nearly $559.5 billion in 2020, with profits of $13.5 billion. SupermarketNews.com reported a 2.4% increase in revenues for 2021 to $572.25 billion.

Walmart will not be approached by Target as it regards those numbers due to the number of locations of each. Walmart’s corporate website states the following: Today, Walmart operates approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. We employ 2.3 million associates around the world — nearly 1.6 million in the U.S. alone.

Over 5000 Walmart stores operate in the U.S. Target’s corporate website lists 1931 U.S. locations.

According to Investors.Target.com, however, 2021 revenues were $106 billion, with 35% growth from 2019. For perspective, according to Investopedia.com, in a direct comparison of the two companies from nearly two and a half years ago based on a ten-year net profit average: When comparing the two from a financial perspective, Target is slightly more profitable than Walmart. Walmart's lower gross profit margin and net profit margin can be explained by its everyday low price strategy which features a low price guarantee policy.

Economists largely believe current trends indicate Target will continue to expand and increase its profitability — likely also increasing its profit margin over Walmart — though due to Walmart’s present size it would be hard-pressed to catch up in terms of total revenue.

Conclusion

Both companies remain strong for the current year, though Target appears to be increasing its rate of profitability at a faster rate than Walmart.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Walmart# Target# Business# Money# Stores

Comments / 10

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
35383 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Applebee’s Closings in 2022

The perennial chain, owned by Dine Brands Global, has seen its sister company, IHOP, face well-publicized business challenges in 2022. Have those challenges impacted Applebee’s core business, or vice-versa?

Read full story
36 comments

Plans For Olive Garden Closings in 2022

Rumors of the perennial chain’s permanent closure have been ongoing throughout the current decade. The reality is more complex, and based on reported financial issues with the parent company during the height of the pandemic.

Read full story
183 comments
Uvalde, TX

Doctors Debate: Can You Die of a Broken Heart?

Joe Garcia, husband of the Uvalde tragedy’s slain teacher, died of a heart attack hours following his wife’s passing. His death has renewed discussions of the role of grief in mortality.

Read full story
15 comments
Tampa, FL

Plans For Outback Steakhouse Closings in 2022

The perennial steak chain has been impacted by several recent business issues, including remaining debt incurred during the height of the pandemic. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, RestaurantClicks.com, SPGlobal.com, and Investors.BloominBrands.com.

Read full story
100 comments

Wendy’s Exploring Sale or Merger

Owner Trian Partners announces SEC filings on the matter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:QSR.com, CNN.com, Wikipedia.org, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
22 comments

Opinion: I Am a Former Teacher. The Robb Elementary School Tragedy Will Change Nothing If We Do Not Change Ourselves.

Otherwise, the news cycle will prove yet again that early outrage will be followed only by helplessness, and inaction. Robb Elementary SchoolRobb Elementary School campus homepage.

Read full story
254 comments

Plans For Home Depot in 2022

The perennial home improvement chain has announced changes for the current year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, CNBC.com, and ir.HomeDepot.com.

Read full story
7 comments

Plans For Dunkin’ Closings in 2022

The perennial chain once known as Dunkin’ Donuts closed hundreds of low-performing locations in 2020. Where does the company stand today?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Wikipedia.org, Google.com, Reader’s Digest, WikiSME.com, CompaniesMarketCap.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.

Read full story
34 comments
Orlando, FL

Plans For Red Lobster Closings in 2022

The beleaguered chain has faced substantial financial challenges in recent years, leading economists to again question its longevity. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RestaurantClicks.com, EatThis.com, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, EatThis.com, Mashed.com, RedLobster.com, and FSRMagazine.com.

Read full story
293 comments
Chicago, IL

MLB Racism Controversy: Tim Anderson, Jackie Robinson, and the Suspension of Josh Donaldson

Major League Baseball suspends Josh Donaldson for referring to Tim Anderson as “Jackie.”. A May, 2019 article from Bleacher Report, “Tim Anderson Says He Feels Like 'Today's Jackie Robinson' Amid Tension with MLB,” stated the following: On Tuesday, Stephanie Apstein of Sports Illustrated provided comments from Anderson, who said he wants to knock down MLB's ’have-fun barrier.’ "I kind of feel like today's Jackie Robinson," he said. "That's huge to say. But it's cool, man, because he changed the game, and I feel like I'm getting to a point to where I need to change the game."

Read full story
11 comments

Aging: A Mental Health Perspective

Some dread aging; some look forward to it. The concept, from a mental health perspective, is nothing less than complex. Though I am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, and I will share some personal experience, I am not a doctor and I will offer no medical advice or diagnosis herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional foranypotential issue related to this article that requires attention. Sources for this article includeCenters for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.gov), American Psychological Association, Taylor & Francis, and Wikipedia.org.

Read full story
1 comments

Scientists Believe FDA-Approved Gene Therapy May Hold Key to Curing Blindness

The first FDA approval for gene therapy as a blindness treatment was granted in 2017. In 2022, is there a timeline for a cure?. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author.

Read full story
15 comments

Plans For Trader Joe’s in 2022

In 2016, rumors of the permanent closing of the venerable chain were widely reported. Following pandemic-based issues four years later, has the company stabilized?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:The Florida Times-Union, PopSugar.com, TraderJoes.com, Snopes.com, NBC Los Angeles, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and CNBC.com.

Read full story
20 comments

Business and Health Experts Debate: Will Public Restrooms Become Remnants of the Past?

Since the advent of the pandemic, public restrooms have been closing at a record pace. Some say these closings represent a troubling reality. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, Bloomberg.com, OSHA.gov, SmallBusiness.chron.com, Google.com, Marketplace.org, and WebMD.com.

Read full story
5 comments

Scientists Believe Specialized Treatments Are Keys to a Diabetes Cure

Medical experts suggest an era without diabetes is inevitable, though the timing remains elusive. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author.

Read full story
10 comments

Plans For CVS Pharmacy Closings in 2022

A spate of recently announced closings has led economists to question the long-term health of the venerable brand. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:TheBusinessJournal.com, Wikipedia.org, Statistica.com, Inc.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
61 comments
San Francisco, CA

Plans For Walgreens Closings in 2022

Walgreens permanently shuttered over 200 locations in 2019. Is this a sign of further changes for the venerable chain?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Snopes.com, Google.com, and CNN.com.

Read full story
127 comments

Meat Made From Air Will Soon Be Available in Stores

Based on a decades-old technology created for the U.S. space program, meat made of air is about to become commercially available. “Air Meat”AirProtein.com media kit, used with permission.

Read full story
81 comments

Plans For Piggly Wiggly Store Closings in 2022

Like most grocery chains, the once-thriving Piggly Wiggly franchise has faced its share of difficulties since the advent of the pandemic. But have those difficulties proven insurmountable?

Read full story
77 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy